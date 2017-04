You can actually buy a Nintendo Switch right now (shipping in early May, though) without paying a crazy markup, but the catch is that you’ll have to buy some games and accessories upfront to go with it.



While supplies last (which, let’s be honest, won’t be long), $500 gets you a Switch in either gray or neon, Breath of the Wild, the Breath of the Wild expansion pass, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 128GB microSD card to store your games.

The games alone would set you back $140 (not accounting for Mario Kart’s 20% Prime preorder discount), and the microSD card usually costs around $40 (though you can get a slower one for $33 right now), so you’re still paying a little bit of a premium. But if we’re being honest, you were going to buy those games and accessories regardless, so this sure beats eBay pricing if you want to Switch in your hands by early May.

It ships from China with a delivery window that encompasses most of May, but here’s your chance to get one of those addictive fidget spinner toys for just $2.

Tokaido always seems to be included whenever Amazon runs a wide-ranging board game sale, but today, it’s on sale all by its lonesome.



From Board Game Geek:

In Tokaido, each player is a traveler crossing the “East sea road”, one of the most magnificent roads of Japan. While traveling, you will meet people, taste fine meals, collect beautiful items, discover great panoramas, and visit temples and wild places but at the end of the day, when everyone has arrived at the end of the road you’ll have to be the most initiated traveler – which means that you’ll have to be the one who discovered the most interesting and varied things.

Humble’s newest bundle is just for Android owners, with up to eight DRM-free mobile games included. You’ll need to pay $6 to get all of the games, but you’ll get Grim Fandango Remastered and Machinarium regardless of how much you pay, and even the excellent Her Story is bundled with the $4 middle tier.