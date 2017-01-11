USB power receptacles, DIY video games, and Bluetooth headphones lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $16 each, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Bloxels is ostensibly a children’s STEM toy, but it looks cool as hell, especially for an all-time low $20. Using a 13x13 grid and hundred of colored tiles, you can create your own pixel art, capture it with an iOS or Android device, and see it come to life as an interactive video game. Kids have it all these days, man.

Aukey Dual Port Charger, $6 with code AUKPAU22

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUKPAU22). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (instead of 1A) to charge your devices faster.

Jackery Jewel, $14 with code JKRJEWEL

Jackery makes some of the most popular battery packs around, but the Jackery Jewel is unlike anything else on the market.



Really, the Jewel isn’t so much a battery pack as it is a Lightning cable with a battery bulge in the middle, like a snake that just ate a rat. That 450mAh battery is only good for a ~15-20% charge, depending on the iPhone model, but that can be the difference between finishing the night with a working smartphone or an inert slab of glass. And of course, it also works as a standard Lightning cable, complete with passthrough charging and data transfer. Just use code JKRJEWEL at checkout to get the best price ever.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

GIF Anker SoundBuds, $17

You might have heard something about the new iPhone lacking a headphone jack, and possibly spent a few hours hyperventilating. Luckily, Bluetooth headphones are pretty good and cheap at this point, and your favorite pair is marked down to $17 right now on Newegg.

If that style of headphone doesn’t stay in your ears, two different models from TaoTronics are also marked down to $10 today, both all-time lows.

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 64GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $16.

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B010Q588D4

Today only, Amazon’s offering up 12-month magazine subscriptions for just $4-$10 each, including popular titles like GQ, The New Yorker, and everyone’s favorite hard-hitting politics magazine, Teen Vogue.

Anker’s SoundCore is your favorite Bluetooth speaker, but if you need something a little more portable, they don’t get much smaller than the SoundCore nano.



With a sole 3W driver and only four hours of battery life, the nano’s not going to blow you away, but it looks fantastic, and it’ll get the job done for quick listening sessions on the go.

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out spreadsheets and file expense reports. We rarely see this thing dip below $100, and in fact, $90 is the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Veho MUVI X-Lapse Timelapse Mount, $10. Tripod not included.

You know those cinematic time lapses where the camera slowly pans as the action speeds along? Now you can make them yourself for just $10. The Veho Muvi X-Lapse works with just about any compact camera, action cam, or smartphone, and can mount on top of a tripod for more control over your shot. Here’s a sample video to give you an idea of what you can pull off with this thing.

If you want to get a little more juice out of your daily commute, this Anker car charger includes two Quick Charge 2.0 ports to charge compatible phones up to 75% faster. At $14 (its best price ever), this is a car charger you should own.

Holiday Landscape Light, $20 with code JEWBZPLB

We posted a lot of ~$30 deals on Christmas laser lights over the holidays, but if you buy one now from Amazon, you can save even more. Obviously, it’ll be sitting in storage for most of the year, but this is still a great chance to save a few bucks by planning ahead.





Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $18 with code SJMFQK08, an all-time low by $2.

Wondering why Scarlett Johansson is wearing this terrible wig? Find out with the 25th anniversary Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray, now down to an all-time low $8.

Cowboy Bebop has one of the most popular anime in the western hemisphere over the last couple of decades, and if you haven’t seen the movie, it’s only $9 on Amazon today. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you’re on the fence.

Cheetah Mounts 20"-70" TV Wall Mount, $18 with code 667ERJQA

If you got a fancy new TV for the holidays, this highly-rated Cheetah mount will hang it on the wall for $18 today with promo code 667ERJQA. This particular model doesn’t articulate left and right, but it can hold TVs anywhere from 20" to 70", so it should be sufficient for most of you.

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly physiological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. So, if you’re planning on taking your dog to your parents’ house for the holidays, this hammock seat cover from AmazonBasics can help keep your backseat fur and slobber-free.

The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery.

Update: The Rubbermaid stool is sold out, but here’s a similar product with great reviews for the same price.

A good step stool is something everyone should own, and this highly-rated model from Rubbermaid can hold up to 300 pounds, includes non-slip grips on the feet and platform, and folds up to nearly nothing when you’re done using it. Today’s $10 deal is an all-time low on Amazon, so step to it.

The special edition Dawn Shadow paint job on this Xbox One controller isn’t for everyone, but if you’ve had your eye on it, Amazon’s tossing in a $15 gift card when you purchase it for $69 today. And yes, this is an Xbox One S controller, so you can pair it to your PC over Bluetooth, without an adapter.



A third party seller is currently selling the controller standalone for $58, which makes this deal seem a little less exciting, but $70 is its typical price, so you can’t go wrong either way.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 80% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year will be.

If you’ve enjoyed the new Star Trek movies, and want to catch up on the show that inspired them, you can beam up the complete original series Blu-ray box set for $40, an all-time low. This should sell out quickly, so I’d head over to Amazon at warp factor 7 to grab your copy.

Anker’s PowerCore Speed battery pack is the same PowerCore battery you know and love, but with a Quick Charge 3.0 port in addition to Anker’s standard VoltageBoost and PowerIQ technology, meaning that no matter what you plug in, it’s going to charge as fast as possible.



The 20,000mAh model normally sells for $50, but today, it’s down to $40. So now you can replace your battery anxiety with other forms of anxiety. Enjoy!

Even at full price, Aerobie’s AeroPress coffee maker is easily the cheapest and easiest way to make terrific coffee, and you can grab a very rare discount on yours today.

Rakuten is selling the Aeropress with a tote bag for $25 today, down from its usual $30. Unlike a lot of products, that price basically never moves, so if you’ve had your eye on this thing, I wouldn’t recommend waiting.

This is one of the easiest ways to make great coffee while traveling, and also a surprisingly great machine for making iced coffee as well, so you can really use it 365 days per year.

While you’re at it, we highly recommend picking up a reusable stainless steel filter to go with your new toy. It’s a little pricey at $10, but it’ll pay for itself over time.

<Gravely voice> Batmannnn! Telltale’s Batman game puts Bruce Wayne front and center, but you won’t need to be a billionaire to afford it, as it’s down to just $20 on PS4 and Xbox One today, complete with all five episodes. It was cheaper a few times around Black Friday, but otherwise, this is a solid price.

Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing, $8 with Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon

Aquaphor has been around forever and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially come wintertime. I always have some around for tattoo aftercare, but also grab for it when my hands hurt from forgetting my gloves. Clip the coupon, sign up for Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and save 20% on this 14oz jar.

On paper, this NETGEAR modem is functionally identical to the venerable Motorola Surfboard SB6141, but you can get it for a fraction of the price; just $40 today, within $5 of an all-time low. If you’re still paying your ISP a modem rental fee every billing cycle, this should pay for itself in just a matter of months.

If you still haven’t upgraded to 802.11ac, the venerable Netgear Nighthawk X4 is down to $150 today on Amazon, one of the best prices Amazon’s ever listed. That gets you just about every feature you could want, including USB and eSATA ports for external storage, plus multi-user MIMO, and four beamforming antennas so you can keep streaming Netflix from anywhere in your house.

Epic All Natural snack bars are made largely from meat, because America, and Amazon’s offering a nice $4 coupon on various 12-count boxes today. Beef, turkey, bacon? I’m not sure how anyone could choose. Just add your favorite flavor to your carts, and you’ll see the $4 discount at checkout.

Cold brew coffee might not sound appealing in the winter, but that’s only if you conflate it with iced coffee, which is not the same thing. Cold brew is just a steeping process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can enjoy it hot or cold all year ‘round. If you want to give it a shot, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the easiest way to get started, and it’s only $18 today.

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is still several dollars less than its usual going rate. This was one of our 16 most popular products of 2016, so if you still haven’t tried one out, it’s time to jump on the bandwagon.

The deal is Bond. James Bond. Currently on Amazon, Prime members can own all 24 Bond films on Blu-ray for $75, the best price we’ve ever seen. This set unfortunately doesn’t include digital copies, but at barely more than $3 per movie, it’s tough to complain.

If it won’t bother you too much to see James Bond as an overt racist, several of Ian Fleming’s original novels are on sale for just $2 each on Kindle today.

Koogeek Smart Plug, $28 with code PNEZ9SGY

We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $28 today.



Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code PNEZ9SGY, you’re not even paying a premium for it.

Etekcity 6-Cup Measuring Cup Food Scale, $14 with code F8YA6PGP

This unique measuring cup doubles as a kitchen scale, so you can work seamlessly with both volume and weight-based recipes. My mom had this when I went home for the holidays, and she said it worked great.

12-Pack Ohuhu Slacks Hangers, $9 with code 2R6F2DNV

This is (I hope) going to be the most boring deal I write about today, but hey, life is kind of boring, and everyone needs to hang up pants.

Amazon Fire HD 10, $150 with code FIRE10

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than a refurbished Fire HD 10 for just $150 today (with code FIRE10), the best price we’ve ever seen.

It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, and its 1280x800 screen is far from spectacular. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Refurbished Fire tablets carry the same 1-year warranty as brand new models, so I wouldn’t let that scare you off. Just be sure to use code FIRE10, and note that supplies are very limited.

4-Pack 1000 Lumen BR30 Flood Light Bulbs, $14 with code 2EUMND8E

Deals on standard A19 LED light bulbs are a dime a dozen these days, but we don’t see as many good discounts on LED BR30 flood light bulbs, so stock up and stop wasting energy with your recessed lighting fixtures.



Just note that these aren’t dimmable, which is par for the course at this price point.

Aukey Waterproof Phone Case, $4 with code AUKEY399

If you’re planning any tropical getaways this winter, this $4 dry bag will keep your phone safe from surf and sand alike, and even allow you to use it as an underwater camera, if you’re feeling daring. Plus, its built-in arm strap means it can double as a running band for the rest of the year.

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code MOH5CBPI | 2-Pack, $30 with code QQTH72MC | 4-Pack, $57 with code HKF48AG8

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

If your Eneloop AA collection isn’t quite as big as it could be, you can supplement it with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics high capacity AAs for $16 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

