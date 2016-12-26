New York Times bestsellers, APC battery backups, and a Das mechanical keyboard lead off Monday’s best deals.

If you’ve been dying to read some NYT Best Sellers (or, like me, just got a Kindle for Christmas and want to stockpile books on the cheap), Amazon is having another huge Kindle sale, in case you missed yesterday’s while opening gifts. Grab Dark Matter, Why Not Me? and more titles you’ve wanted to read but didn’t want to buy at full price for under $5.



Here are a few picks, but head to Amazon to see the rest.

If you ever have to deal with power shortages and brief outages, Amazon’s offering all-time low prices on a pair of APC UPS backup power supplies, plus an 8-outlet surge protector, today only.



If you use a desktop computer, these will of course keep your machine running without any interruption in the event of a power outage, which means you won’t lose any unsaved work. But even if you only use laptops and mobile devices at home, they could still run lamps, your router and modem, or even a TV until the power comes back on.

The $100 BR1300G gives you 1,300 volt-amps and 780 watts, while the $47 APC BE550G is better suited for networking gear like your router and modem. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

This 20,000mAh battery pack doesn’t have USB-C, Quick Charge, or any other bells and whistles, but you’d be hard pressed to find a better price for that capacity.



In the Chromebook world, a 1080p 15" display and 4GB of RAM qualify as high-end luxuries, but this Acer Chromebook 15 is priced like its smaller, slower brethren today. Obviously, there are better computers out there, but this would be great for watching movies and getting work done on the road.

2-Pack Mpow Lightning Cable, $10 with code TK8OP69Z

If you found a new Apple product under the tree yesterday, you’re going to want to stock up on Lightning cables. For a limited time you can get two from Mpow for $10; just add two to your cart, and use code TK8OP69Z at checkout.



If you’ve ever looked at your Brita pitcher and thought, “wow, what an eyesore,” these discounted Soma pitchers were made just for you.



If you forgot to get your cat a holiday gift (how embarrassing!), she might forgive you if you get her this infinity lounger scratching post, complete with a bonus bag of catnip.



Editor’s note: She won’t forgive you.

Did you unwrap a new PS4 yesterday? Keep your controllers topped off with this dual charging dock for just $15.



Amazon’s running a Gold Box full of tablet and PC accessory deals, and while you should head over here to see all of them, the highlights are definitely a pair of mechanical keyboards.



The Das Keyboard 4C is one of the best tenkeyless mechanicals money can buy, while the BlackWidow Chroma Stealth includes every feature a gamer could possibly want.

Want to get some real work done without lugging around a laptop? This folding keyboard fits in any bag, and will connect over Bluetooth to any smartphone or tablet. It’s even backlit!

TaoTronics’ new Bluetooth speaker, with its wraparound linen cover, is one of the most attractive I’ve ever seen, but don’t let that blind you from the impressive tech: 24 hours of battery life (same as the popular Anker SoundCore), dual 8W drivers, and the newest Bluetooth 4.2 standard.

We’ve seen a handful of $89 deals on the reader-favorite Blue Yeti USB microphone over the last several weeks, but today, that same price will also get you a PC download of Watch Dogs 2. This bundle was on sale for $99 earlier in the month, but maybe the extra $10 in savings will be enough to push you over the edge.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

