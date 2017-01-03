Your favorite car charger, the most popular dumbbells, and Sheer Strength supplements lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

$236 is a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



Still not convinced? They have a 4.7 star review average from over 3,000 Amazon customers, and today’s deal easily tops a couple of short-lived $250 discounts we saw late last year, let alone its usual $280-$300 asking price.

Aukey Slim Profile USB Car Charger, $7 with code AUKCARS7

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $7 today with code AUKCARS7 (black only). This is Kinja Deals’ top-selling product of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is the best price we’ve seen in about a year.

If you can’t live without Quick Charge, and don’t mind a larger charger, these deals are also great, particularly the $8 Quick Charge 3.0 model.

Vantrue Air Vent Magnetic Mount, $9 with code PANB55L9

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are some of the most popular deals we post, but Vantrue’s newest model is the first we’ve seen that features adjustable mount thickness, allowing you to get a perfect fit on nearly any air vent.



Don’t like blocking a vent? Here are a couple of other options from Vantrue on sale.

Attmu 50-Pack Cable Ties, $7 with code IU2238M9

You know that rat king of cords that’s tangled behind your desk and home theater? You can get them under control with a pack of 50 velcro cable ties for just $7 (with code IU2238M9). They’re just as easy to use as zip ties, and you can reposition and reuse them as often as you want.

Zojirushi makes your favorite rice cooker, and 3-cup induction model is down to an all-time low price on Amazon today.



Unlike most rice cookers that use a heating element on the bottom of the pan, this induction model uses magnetic coils to turn the entire rice pan into its own heating source, allowing for fast heating, fine adjustments, and perfect rice every single time. It’s still an investment at $187, but if you cook a lot of rice, you’ll quickly get addicted to its ease of use and great results.

If you ever buy tickets to sporting events or concerts from StubHub, this gift card can save you $15 on your next night out, which should (hopefully) be enough for a stadium Bud Light.

Much like last year, it seems that January is Amazon’s month for offering big discounts on protein powders and fitness supplements. Today, it’s Sheer Stength’s turn.



Inside, you’ll find muscle builders, fat burners, testosterone boosters, and more, all for great low prices. We’ll probably see more deals like this in the coming weeks, but if Sheer Strength is your brand of choice, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

If Sheer Strength isn’t your brand of choice, Amazon’s also offering a buy two, get 30% off deal on vitamins, supplements, and protein products from several manufacturers, including BSN, Cullucor, Vitafusion, and more. Just add any two products to your cart, and you’ll see your discount automatically at checkout.

KMASHI UV Flashlight, $6 with code DB4HAXZR

Blacklight flashlights are great if you want to spot hidden stains on train seats, hotel sheets, or (gasp) even in your own house...if that’s something you want to do.



It may seem silly, but if you find even one stain in a hotel room and complain to management, I guarantee that this thing will pay for itself several times over.

Philips Sonicare 2 Series, $30 after $10 coupon

If you want to take better care of your teeth in 2017, buying a Philips Sonicare 2 Series toothbrush for $30 (after $10 coupon) would be a great start.



We sometimes see the Sonicare Essence available for $20 (in fact, it is right now), but for $10 more, the 2 Series includes a slimmer design, compatibility with multiple brush head styles, and a smaller charger that’s easier to pack in a suitcase.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off the new year with a pair of special promotions.

If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category (including your favorite toilet paper), so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

If that weren’t enough, you can also spend $30 on a smaller selection of items, and get $5 off your order. Eligible items are limited to skin, oral, hair, and health care products, but there are enough choices that you can probably find $30 worth of stuff that you need.

So if you play your cards right here, you’ll pay far less for non-refrigerated food, laundry detergent, bathroom essentials, skin care, and home goods than you would at your local supermarket, and you won’t even have to leave the house to get it.

James Patterson’s short (~130-160 page) “BookShots” novels are self-contained stories that you can finish in a couple of hours, and you can load them onto your Kindle for just $1 each today as part of a Gold Box deal. Over two dozen options are available, so go enjoy a little digital shopping spree while you still can.

Get beautiful and get free stuff at the same time. Choose between a $12 Amazon beauty box and a $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy and receive equivalent credit ($12 and $20, respectively) to use on a number of featured products, depending on which box you chose. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.

I know nobody wants to think about dealing with taxes yet, but Amazon’s currently offering big discounts on TurboTax 2016 software packages.



This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Now you just have to wait for your employers and banks to procrastinate on sending your forms until the last possible minute.

Oak Leaf Rechargeable Motion-Sensing Closet Light, $13 with code LQ4XFHXQ

If any of your closets or cabinets don’t have lights built in, this LED light strip is just as good. For $13, it can stick to any surface, recharge over USB (and run for six months thereafter), and even includes a motion sensor to turn itself on whenever you open the door.

6-Pack 10' String Lights, $9 with code H3JLQDLQ

We’ve posted a lot (like, a whole lot) of copper string light deals over the years, but they usually come in sizes of 30' or more. If you’d rather have several shorter strands to deploy around your home, you can get a 6-pack of 10' strands today for $9 with code H3JLQDLQ.



Each strand can run for over 64 hours on a cheap watch battery, no AC outlet required, making them perfect for small arts & crafts projects.

Inateck Wireless Presenter, $8 with code K44VA8AV

Even if you don’t give presentations all that often, for $8, it can’t hurt to keep this well-designed PowerPoint remote tucked away in your bag. Powered by a single AAA battery, the remote speaks to any Mac, PC, or Android device via a tiny wireless USB dongle which docks into the pointer when you aren’t using it. Most importantly though, it includes a built-in laser pointer, so you can use it to play with your cat even when you aren’t giving TED talks.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1, $110 with code JINGLEBELLS

Klipsch’s ProMedia 2.1 speaker system is the only three-time winner in Kinja Co-Op history, and BuyDig’s taking $50 off the set today with promo code JINGLEBELLS. If you’re still using, say, your laptop’s built-in speakers, I can’t express how huge this upgrade will be.

KMASHI’s insanely affordable battery packs are back down to their lowest prices, including the 20,000mAh model with Quick Charge 2.0. Even if you already have one (if you read Kinja Deals, that’s a pretty safe bet), these would make great stocking stuffers. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the highly rated Brother P-Touch is down to just $10 today, its best price in months.



If you remember the old label makers that literally pressed the letters into a piece of tape, this is a bit more advanced than what you’re picturing. The P-Touch can print in nine font styles across two lines, along with clipart and special characters, and can even print on multiple label widths, including special iron-on labels.

The next two months are a treacherous time for your waistline, and I’m not just talking about election night stress-eating and binge drinking. That’s where the Sweethome-recommended Withings Body comes in.



The Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale looks like any other bathroom scale at first glance, but it can automatically sync your vitals to your phone (including Apple’s HealthKit), meaning you can keep track of your progress towards your new year’s fitness resolutions. $78 isn’t quite as good as a $68 holiday deal we saw last month, but other than that, it’s the best price we’ve seen.

The roguelike survival game Don’t Starve shouldn’t need much of an introduction, but if you somehow don’t have a copy sitting in your Steam library, you can fix that for $4 today.



Note: Will also run on Mac or SteamOS

Blessed are the cheesemakers, but you don’t need much cheddar to buy Monty Pyton’s Life of Brian on Blu-ray today.

Mpow Smartphone Dry Bag, $5 with code 4GFY93WH | 2-Pack, $8 with code SMFU7LNE

These deals may be a little out of season, but if you’re planning any wintertime tropical getaways, these inexpensive dry bags will keep your precious smartphone safe from surf and sand alike.

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats 3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. They’re still only a few months old, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, the new year is a great excuse to try one out.



The entry-level Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $58, down from its usual $70 (though not an all-time low). While there are higher end models with color-shifting light and multiple wake-up sounds, I’ve been a satisfied user of this model for two years, and can’t recommend it highly enough.

You need to buy detergent, paper towels, and toilet paper anyway, so you may as well save $15 on it. Just spend $50 on select brands from Target, and use code CLEAN at checkout to get the discount.

Two Bosch Insight Wiper Blades, $23. Add two to cart (must be shipped by Amazon) to see the discount.

If you need a fresh set of wiper blades to survive the winter, you can grab a pair of Bosch Insight wiper blades for $23 from Amazon today.

Just pick the two you need, add them to your cart, and the discount should appear automatically, assuming both were shipped and sold by Amazon.com. The deal even allows you to mix and match sizes, so you can almost certainly find a combination that will work for your car.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

