Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 is finally adding external hard drive support, you can get a 2TB Seagate Expansion external drive for $70 today, which is about as low as 2TB drives get these days.



Seagate had a spotty reputation a few years ago, but it seems like they’ve cleaned up their act; the slightly more expensive Seagate Backup Plus is the current Wirecutter recommendation, and the Expansion has a stellar Amazon review average from over 4,000 customers.

Inateck SSD Enclosure, $9 with code B9YMSF7M

Sure, you could buy an external hard drive for not that much money, but if you have a spare HDD or SSD laying around, you can give it new life as a DIY external with this $9 enclosure. Hell, I actually bought an SSD for the express purpose of turning it into an external drive, and it’s been great.



That enclosure only supports 2.5" drives, but this adapter will work for 3.5" drives as well. It’s basically a SATA to USB cable, meaning your drive will be out in the open, which I think actually looks pretty cool.

If you missed out during the holiday shopping season, the best deal we’ve seen on the newest GoPro is back for another go-round.

The full-sized GoPro HERO5 Black will still set you back its usual $399, but you’ll get a $60 in Amazon gift card to use on anything you want thrown in for free. You can read Gizmodo’s full review here, but you’ll be getting the Cadillac of action cameras, including digital stabilization, 4K recording, and even voice control.

Tronsmart Titan 5-Port QC 2.0 Charger, $20 with code TITANUSB

Update: Working now!

Lots of multi-port USB charging hubs have one Quick Charge port, plus however many standard USB ports, which is okay, if you’re fine with settling. But this Tronsmart hub goes all out with five, count ‘em five, Quick Charge 2.0 ports, totaling a whopping 90W of output. Yeah, that’s the good stuff.

Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code 3LR3V47Z

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches (unsurprising at this price), but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.





Alexa has basically become the operating system of the home, but you don’t actually need to buy an Amazon Echo to get in on the fun. The FABRIQ Bluetooth speaker has the full Alexa experience built in, and you can get it for just $40 today in three different colors, down from its usual $50.



The big downside here is that you have to press a button on FABRIQ to activate Alexa; you can’t wake it with your voice. But considering the Amazon Tap has the same limitation and costs $130, and the comparably priced Amazon Dot has a much quieter speaker, it’s tough to complain.

Perhaps the coolest feature though is the ability to connect up to 10 Fabriq speakers together over Wi-Fi for multi-room streaming, whether you’re playing audio over Bluetooth, or via a built-in Alexa music streaming app. That Sonos-like feature isn’t even available on the $180 Amazon Echo, so it’s a huge selling point.

You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and it can be yours for an all-time low $226 today.



Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.

Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app.

This time of year is the worst when it comes to weather. Is it cold? Is it raining? Is it windy? Probably all three. So commuting back and forth with your laptop is treacherous. Pick up this $15 waterproof sleeve, complete with a shoulder strap and handles, and never use your coat to protect your computer again.

J and L Bluetooth Headphones, $10 with code Q73GWW55

Inexpensive Bluetooth earbuds are not hard to find, but $10 is basically unheard of. Even if you have a pair already, it wouldn’t hurt to get an extra to keep in your gym bag or luggage.

Whether you like to spend a lot of time outdoors, or just want to be prepared for extended power outages, these Aukey solar chargers can juice up two USB-powered devices at once using nothing but the sun. Unless space is a concern, I’d personally opt for the 21W model for $7 more.

I’m not sure that Anker products would really make the best Valentine’s Day gifts, but that’s not going to stop them from offering a ton of discounts and promo codes.

There are too many deals to list here, but we have them all broken out on this post. You’ll find our readers’ favorite charging cables, battery packs, and Bluetooth headphones, the most popular string lights we’ve ever listed, and a lot more. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Amazon just kicked off another of its periodic Fire and Kindle device deals, with $10-$20 off various devices, and up to $45 off bundles that include chargers, cases, and more.



These could make great Valentine’s gifts for the right kind of person, but we aren’t sure how long the price drops will last, so check them out here.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal.

Before you tackle your next home improvement project or DIY car repair, you may want to check out this discounted DEWALT mechanics tool set, marked down to an all-time low $90 on Amazon, today only.



That gets you 118 laser-etched pieces, including two ratchets with 72 teeth each, meaning you only have to turn them 5 degrees per click, which is great for tight spaces. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

It’s been a rough few weeks for a lot of us, so treat yourself to a little bit of Domino’s, Krispy Kreme, or Cold Stone, all for $10 off. Just select the $50 denomination of these email-delivered gift cards, and use promo code PIZZA10, DONUT10, or COLD10 at checkout to save 20%.

Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock, $36 with code JN5RVFEH

Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now Vansky is making its own version for a lot less money.



Just like the Philips light, Vansky’s Deluxe Sunrise Alarm Clock fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models.

I’ve had a Philips Wake-Up light for years, and absolutely love it, but $36 is an insanely great price for a feature-packed alternative.

For just $5 today, you can sip your drinks in style with a four pack of stainless steel drinking straws, either bent or straight. I’ve owned the bent ones for years, and use them every single day. And don’t worry, they come with a little tube cleaner to help you wash them.

Before you head out on your next adventure, be sure to pick up this $100 Airbnb gift card for just $85. If you use the service with any regularity, that’s basically free money. And even if you’re a hotel dweller yourself, this would obviously be a great gift for the more adventurous members of your family.

Aukey Dash Cam, $55 with code AUKDASHC

We’ll probably be a Russian colony soon, so you might as well start assimilating to the culture by buying a dash cam. This one from Aukey includes a 1080p Sony sensor and 170 degree field of view, two different mounting options, and capacitors that are rated to work in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F.

2-Pack Hausbell 7W Mini LED Flashlights, $6 with code R69PQM4O

These tiny, zoomable LED flashlights belong in every glove box, tool kit, and emergency drawer, and there’s no reason not to stock up at $6 for two.



They require a single AA battery each, and we recommend picking up rechargeables from AmazonBasics or Eneloop.

Refurb Philips Hue Second Generation Starter Kit, $125

We see lots of deals these days on the original Philips Hue starter kit, but the second generation set includes a Siri-compatible bridge and brighter bulbs (800 lumens vs. 600). And right now, eBay has it for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the second generation. Get the bridge and three bulbs for only $125.

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save.

Oak Leaf LED Edison Bulb 6-Pack, $18 with code QVVAHX4S

You know those warm, dim, Edison-style bulbs you see in fancy restaurants and bars staffed by men with mustaches? Well, it turns out that they make LED version of those, and you can own six of them for $18 with promo code QVVAHX4S. And unlike a lot of alternatives, these use E26 bases that work in any standard lighting fixture.

French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel double walled press for just $20.



We’ve seen less expensive french presses before, but this double-walled stainless steel model won’t burn off your fingerprints, and it’ll keep your coffee hot for hours on end. Plus, it just looks really pretty.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off February with a pair of free shipping promotions.



If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category, so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

If you somehow don’t find five items that you want, you can also add some from this “Made For Super Bowl” promotion. You won’t get your items by Sunday, but there’s never a bad time to eat Stacy’s Pita Chips. It’s the same free shipping offer, but you could combine items from both pages to get the deal.

The best part? If you have a Prime Pantry shipping credit on your Amazon account for choosing no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack with this deal, saving you an extra $6.

For anyone that has dropped a bunch of money on Uggs (or thought about it) they only wear when it’s cold to go to and from the grocery store, this one’s for you. Pick up a pair of $20, faux fur-lined boots from Amazon and keep your feet warm without spending a ridiculous amount of money on footwear reserved for running errands.

Gonex 550 Paracord Survival Bracelet, $5 with code SSAYPWXH

Before you head out on your next long hike or camping trip, you might as well pick up this $5 survival “grenade.” Unwrap the nine feet of 550 pound paracord, and inside you’ll find tin foil, tinder, a flint rod, a knife, and even fishing equipment to help you live off the land.

Today marks John Williams’ 85th birthday, and ThinkGeek is marking down a bunch of stuff from the movies he scored (and a whole lot of other stuff) for up to 70% off. Star Wars and Harry Potter are at the forefront, but there is tons of other merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you.

Moon Lence Camping Table, $21 with code DFZMQVGL

You don’t realize how often you set things down on tables until you suddenly don’t have one nearby. But this clever little camping table folds down to nearly nothing, and weighs less than 2 pounds, making it the ideal place to hold your food and drinks during tailgates, kids’ soccer games, or camping trips.

Update: The double flowers promo is over, but you can still get an extra 20% off with code VDay20. Thanks, Ethyn!



The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free. Just choose the Deluxe size of select Valentine’s Day bouquets, use the code 2XLOVE at check out and get it for the price of the Original size.

Crest Sample Box, $5 + $5 Amazon Credit

Everyone reading this (hopefully) brushes their teeth, so this Amazon sample box should be a no-brainer. $5 gets you a trial-sized floss, two Crest 1-hour express whitestrips, and 2.5 ounces of toothpaste, which is a perfect size for flying.



You should know the drill by now, but once you get your box, your Amazon account will automatically be credited $5 to spend on dozens of oral care products. Some of them are things you’d buy anyway, so you’ll essentially get the sample box for free.

Optimum Nutrition 30th Anniversary Gold Standard Protein Powder Set, $46 after $25 coupon

If you still haven’t given up on your New Year’s resolution to build muscle, Amazon’s selling an Optimum Nutrition protein combo pack with everything you need. You get 28 servings of whey, 30 servings of pre and post-workout blends, and even a mixing bottle for kicks.



The kit is currently listed for $71, which is about $10-$15 less than buying all the supplements separately, but for a limited time, a $25 on-page coupon will bring that all the way down to $46.

Kubo and the Two Strings has everything a perfect family movie could need: beautiful animation, anthropomorphic animals, and a feisty, young main character that has to save the day. And for $12, it’s something that should be on your Blu-ray shelf.

If your movie theater of choice is run by AMC, there’s no reason not to buy this $30 gift card for $25. That’s an extra $5 you can spend on popcorn, which might even get you a small in certain cities.

They PlayStation 4 Pro doesn’t usually come bundled with any games, but for a limited time, you can get a free copy of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided when you purchase yours through Newegg’s eBay storefront.



The next PS4 firmware update, in addition to adding external hard drive support, will unlock Boost Mode on the Pro for PS4 games that haven’t been specifically optimized for the hardware, which should result in higher frame rates and shorter load times.

The paint jobs on these Xbox One controllers aren’t for everyone, but if you’ve had your eye on them, Amazon just dropped their preorder prices by $10 down to $55. That’s more than you’d typically spend on a plain black controller, but those are great prices for special editions.



Switch Pro Controller | $70 | Best Buy | In Stock

