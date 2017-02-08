Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Today's Best Deals: String Lights, Tool Set, Survival GrenadeShep McAllisterToday 9:56amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDaily Deals162EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Hello! We’re doing a little bit of housekeeping on this daily post: Highlighted deals will now appear at the tops their respective sections (Tech, Home, Lifestyle, Media, Gaming), rather than all at the beginning of the post, and the list of additional deals will appear at the end of each section. We think this will make things a little bit easier to follow, but let us know what you think! Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.Tech Seagate Expansion 2TB, $70 Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 is finally adding external hard drive support, you can get a 2TB Seagate Expansion external drive for $70 today, which is about as low as 2TB drives get these days. Seagate had a spotty reputation a few years ago, but it seems like they’ve cleaned up their act; the slightly more expensive Seagate Backup Plus is the current Wirecutter recommendation, and the Expansion has a stellar Amazon review average from over 4,000 customers. Inateck SSD Enclosure, $9 with code B9YMSF7M Sure, you could buy an external hard drive for not that much money, but if you have a spare HDD or SSD laying around, you can give it new life as a DIY external with this $9 enclosure. Hell, I actually bought an SSD for the express purpose of turning it into an external drive, and it’s been great. That enclosure only supports 2.5" drives, but this adapter will work for 3.5" drives as well. It’s basically a SATA to USB cable, meaning your drive will be out in the open, which I think actually looks pretty cool. GoPro HERO5 Black + $60 Amazon Gift Card, $399 If you missed out during the holiday shopping season, the best deal we’ve seen on the newest GoPro is back for another go-round.The full-sized GoPro HERO5 Black will still set you back its usual $399, but you’ll get a $60 in Amazon gift card to use on anything you want thrown in for free. You can read Gizmodo’s full review here, but you’ll be getting the Cadillac of action cameras, including digital stabilization, 4K recording, and even voice control. Tronsmart Titan 5-Port QC 2.0 Charger, $20 with code TITANUSB Update: Working now!Lots of multi-port USB charging hubs have one Quick Charge port, plus however many standard USB ports, which is okay, if you’re fine with settling. But this Tronsmart hub goes all out with five, count ‘em five, Quick Charge 2.0 ports, totaling a whopping 90W of output. Yeah, that’s the good stuff. Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code 3LR3V47Z You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches (unsurprising at this price), but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists. FABRIQ, $40 Alexa has basically become the operating system of the home, but you don’t actually need to buy an Amazon Echo to get in on the fun. The FABRIQ Bluetooth speaker has the full Alexa experience built in, and you can get it for just $40 today in three different colors, down from its usual $50. Advertisement Advertisement The big downside here is that you have to press a button on FABRIQ to activate Alexa; you can’t wake it with your voice. But considering the Amazon Tap has the same limitation and costs $130, and the comparably priced Amazon Dot has a much quieter speaker, it’s tough to complain.Perhaps the coolest feature though is the ability to connect up to 10 Fabriq speakers together over Wi-Fi for multi-room streaming, whether you’re playing audio over Bluetooth, or via a built-in Alexa music streaming app. That Sonos-like feature isn’t even available on the $180 Amazon Echo, so it’s a huge selling point. Samsung Gear 360, $226 You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and it can be yours for an all-time low $226 today. Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app. Plemo Waterproof Laptop Sleeve, $15 This time of year is the worst when it comes to weather. Is it cold? Is it raining? Is it windy? Probably all three. So commuting back and forth with your laptop is treacherous. Pick up this $15 waterproof sleeve, complete with a shoulder strap and handles, and never use your coat to protect your computer again. J and L Bluetooth Headphones, $10 with code Q73GWW55 Inexpensive Bluetooth earbuds are not hard to find, but $10 is basically unheard of. Even if you have a pair already, it wouldn’t hurt to get an extra to keep in your gym bag or luggage. Aukey 14W Solar Charger, $35 with code M6G5ECT9 | Aukey 21W Solar Charger, $42 with code K9AEFOBH Whether you like to spend a lot of time outdoors, or just want to be prepared for extended power outages, these Aukey solar chargers can juice up two USB-powered devices at once using nothing but the sun. Unless space is a concern, I’d personally opt for the 21W model for $7 more. Anker Valentine’s Day Discounts I’m not sure that Anker products would really make the best Valentine’s Day gifts, but that’s not going to stop them from offering a ton of discounts and promo codes.There are too many deals to list here, but we have them all broken out on this post. You’ll find our readers’ favorite charging cables, battery packs, and Bluetooth headphones, the most popular string lights we’ve ever listed, and a lot more. Just be sure to note the promo codes. Fire Tablet, $40 | Kindle, $60 | Kindle Paperwhite, $100 | Kindle Voyage, $180 Amazon just kicked off another of its periodic Fire and Kindle device deals, with $10-$20 off various devices, and up to $45 off bundles that include chargers, cases, and more.These could make great Valentine’s gifts for the right kind of person, but we aren’t sure how long the price drops will last, so check them out here. Storage[USB 3.0 & Tool-free] Inateck USB 3.0 HDD SATA External Hard Drive Disk Enclosure Case for 9.5mm 7mm 2.5 Inch SATA HDD and SSD | $9 | Amazon | Use code B9YMSF7MInateck USB 3.0 to SATA Converter Adapter for 2.5 inch/3.5 inch Hard Drive Disk HDD and SSD, | $17 | Amazon | Use code TVK7PZRQ PowerTronsmart 5 USB Quick Charge 2.0 Desktop Charger | $20 | Amazon | Use code TITANUSBKMASHI 20000 Portable Charger, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Power Bank | $29 | amazon | Use code 4I48H3Q8KMASHI External Battery, Compact 5000mAh Portable Charger Power Bank Pack | $6 | amazon | Use code ZCGQ2MXMAudioJAM Thrill Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $20 | Best BuyHome TheaterSamsung 40-Inch LED - 1080p - Smart - HDTV | $330 | Best BuyComputers & AccessoriesCanon IP2820 Inkjet Printer | $15 | mehDell 24" LED QHD GSync Monitor | $400 | Best BuyPC PartsDell Serial ATA Internal SSD - 256 GB + $50 Gift Card | $100 | DellSanDisk Ultra II 960GB Internal SATA Solid State Drive | $230 | Best BuyZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX 12 8GB 256-Bit GDDR5 Video Card | $340 | eBayMobile DevicesFossil Q Founder Touchscreen Stainless Steel Smartwatch | $131 | Fossil | Use code MORELUVHuawei 5X 16GB Smartphone | $150 | B&HApple iPad Pro 9.7-inch 32 GB WiFi | $450 | WalmartAUKEY Sports Armband with Key Slots (4.7 inches) | $4 | Amazon | Use code AUKEYPC4AUKEY Sport Armband with Key Holder (5.5 inches) | $4 | Amazon | Use code AUKEYPC4AUKEY Waterproof Phone Case | $4 | Amazon | Use code AUKEYPC4PhotographyBenro TAD18CHD1 Series 1 Adventure Carbon Fiber Tripod | $130 | B&HRokinon 24mm T1.5 Cine ED AS IF UMC Lens for Canon EF CV24M-C | $449 | B&HHome Eufy String Lights with Remote Control, $11 Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal. DEWALT 118-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, $90 Before you tackle your next home improvement project or DIY car repair, you may want to check out this discounted DEWALT mechanics tool set, marked down to an all-time low $90 on Amazon, today only.That gets you 118 laser-etched pieces, including two ratchets with 72 teeth each, meaning you only have to turn them 5 degrees per click, which is great for tight spaces. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out. $50 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card, $40 with code COLD10 | $50 Krispy Kreme Gift Card, $40 with code DONUT10 | $50 Domino’s Gift Card, $40 with code PIZZA10 It’s been a rough few weeks for a lot of us, so treat yourself to a little bit of Domino’s, Krispy Kreme, or Cold Stone, all for $10 off. Just select the $50 denomination of these email-delivered gift cards, and use promo code PIZZA10, DONUT10, or COLD10 at checkout to save 20%.https://www.amazon.com/Cold-Stone-Creamery-Gift-Cards/dp/B00M0AHQSC?kinja_price=40&kinja_promocode=COLD10https://www.amazon.com/Krispy-Kreme-Gift-Cards-Delivery/dp/B01N6G7ANF?kinja_price=40&kinja_promocode=DONUT10https://www.amazon.com/Dominos-Pizza-Fund-Gift-Cards/dp/B00MVA3VDU?kinja_price=40&kinja_promocode=PIZZA10 Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock, $36 with code JN5RVFEH Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now Vansky is making its own version for a lot less money. Just like the Philips light, Vansky’s Deluxe Sunrise Alarm Clock fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models. I’ve had a Philips Wake-Up light for years, and absolutely love it, but $36 is an insanely great price for a feature-packed alternative. 4-Pack Bent Stainless Steel Drinking Straws, $5 with code ME8T3UQ5 | 4-Pack Straight Stainless Steel Drinking Straws, $5 with code ME8T3UQ5 For just $5 today, you can sip your drinks in style with a four pack of stainless steel drinking straws, either bent or straight. I’ve owned the bent ones for years, and use them every single day. And don’t worry, they come with a little tube cleaner to help you wash them. $100 Airbnb Gift Card, $85 Before you head out on your next adventure, be sure to pick up this $100 Airbnb gift card for just $85. If you use the service with any regularity, that’s basically free money. And even if you’re a hotel dweller yourself, this would obviously be a great gift for the more adventurous members of your family. Aukey Dash Cam, $55 with code AUKDASHC We’ll probably be a Russian colony soon, so you might as well start assimilating to the culture by buying a dash cam. This one from Aukey includes a 1080p Sony sensor and 170 degree field of view, two different mounting options, and capacitors that are rated to work in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F. 2-Pack Hausbell 7W Mini LED Flashlights, $6 with code R69PQM4O These tiny, zoomable LED flashlights belong in every glove box, tool kit, and emergency drawer, and there’s no reason not to stock up at $6 for two. They require a single AA battery each, and we recommend picking up rechargeables from AmazonBasics or Eneloop. Refurb Philips Hue Second Generation Starter Kit, $125 We see lots of deals these days on the original Philips Hue starter kit, but the second generation set includes a Siri-compatible bridge and brighter bulbs (800 lumens vs. 600). And right now, eBay has it for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the second generation. Get the bridge and three bulbs for only $125. 2-Pack Mpow 8 LED Spotlights, $20 with code TXF2EDAC | 20 LED Spotlight, $16 with code MOH5CBPI | 2-Pack 20 LED Spotlights, $30 with code QQTH72MC | 4-Pack 20 LED Spotlights, $57 with code HKF48AG8 Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save. Oak Leaf LED Edison Bulb 6-Pack, $18 with code QVVAHX4S You know those warm, dim, Edison-style bulbs you see in fancy restaurants and bars staffed by men with mustaches? Well, it turns out that they make LED version of those, and you can own six of them for $18 with promo code QVVAHX4S. And unlike a lot of alternatives, these use E26 bases that work in any standard lighting fixture. X-Chef Stainless Steel Double Wall French Press, $20 French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel double walled press for just $20. We’ve seen less expensive french presses before, but this double-walled stainless steel model won’t burn off your fingerprints, and it’ll keep your coffee hot for hours on end. Plus, it just looks really pretty. Buy Five Items, Get Free Shipping Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off February with a pair of free shipping promotions. If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category, so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout. Advertisement Sponsored If you somehow don’t find five items that you want, you can also add some from this “Made For Super Bowl” promotion. You won’t get your items by Sunday, but there’s never a bad time to eat Stacy’s Pita Chips. It’s the same free shipping offer, but you could combine items from both pages to get the deal.The best part? If you have a Prime Pantry shipping credit on your Amazon account for choosing no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack with this deal, saving you an extra $6.SK-200 SkylinkNet Connected Wireless Alarm System, Security & Home Automation System, iOS iPhone Android Smartphone Compatible with No Monthly Fees. | $120 | AmazonWake Up Light, Vansky Deluxe Edition Sunrise Alarm Clock Night Light Beside Lamp with Nature Sounds, FM Radio - Touch Control | $36 | Amazon | Use code JN5RVFEH4-Pack Flood Light LED Bulbs with 1000 Lumens | $12 | Amazon | Use code V5363WE3Crane Fireplace Space Heater | $45 | Best BuySouth Shore Basics Queen Platform Bed with Molding, 60" | $99 | WalmartTekjoy Kneading Massage Pillow - Shiatsu Massage Pad for Back, Neck and Feet | $40 | Amazon | Use Code TEKJOY33LUCKLED Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights, 120 LED | $7 | Amazon | Use Code UIWDPSC9Remedies Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic, Aroma Diffuser, 7 Color Rainbow LED Lights | $27 | AmazonBluestone Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer | $20 | StaplesSunbeam Mini Sewing Machine with Sewing Kit and Adapter | $20 | StaplesKohler Bathroom Fixtures and Accessories are On Sale Today | Home DepotSuncast 195 Gal. Backyard Oasis Vertical Deck Box | $199 | Home Depot5-Shelf Collapsible Hanging Closet Organizer by MaidMAX | $10 | Amazon | Use code SVQSDNFGLeather Desk Organizer with Storage Box | $16 | Amazon | Use code GGTD4L5S KitchenBreville BOV800XL Smart Oven 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ | $214 | Amazon Burger Press, UNIFUN Non Stick Aluminum Hamburger Maker | $9 | Amazon | Use Code BREZWSOT4-Pack X-Chef Stainless Steel Bent Straws | $5 | Amazon | Use code ME8T3UQ54-Pack X-Chef Stainless Steel Straight Straws | $5 | Amazon | Use code ME8T3UQ5Insignia 2.6-Quart Rice Cooker | $10 | Best BuyHOSL Cake and Sugarcraft Tools (46pcs) | $10 | AmazonCompact Insignia 9.9 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator | $260 | Best BuyCompact Insignia 10.2 Cu. Ft. Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator | $279 | Best BuyTools & AutoDEWALT DWMT72163 118 Piece Mechanics Tool Set | $90 | AmazonAUDEW Universal 12V Heated Car Seat Cushion Warmer Cover Plug’s Into Cigarette Lighter with 3-Way Temperature Controller - Polyester | $10 | Amazon | Use code FUPPYVMUDEWALT DWA2T40IR IMPACT READY FlexTorq Screw Driving Set, 40-Piece | $18 | AmazonHausbell 7W Ultra Bright Mini LED Flashlight Tactical Flashlight (2 Pack) | $6 | Amazon | Use code R69PQM4OAUKEY DR-01 Dash Camera | $55 | Amazon | Use code AUKDASHCLifestyle $20 Cozy Women’s Boots For anyone that has dropped a bunch of money on Uggs (or thought about it) they only wear when it’s cold to go to and from the grocery store, this one’s for you. Pick up a pair of $20, faux fur-lined boots from Amazon and keep your feet warm without spending a ridiculous amount of money on footwear reserved for running errands. Gonex 550 Paracord Survival Bracelet, $5 with code SSAYPWXH Before you head out on your next long hike or camping trip, you might as well pick up this $5 survival “grenade.” Unwrap the nine feet of 550 pound paracord, and inside you’ll find tin foil, tinder, a flint rod, a knife, and even fishing equipment to help you live off the land. 40-70% off select items Today marks John Williams’ 85th birthday, and ThinkGeek is marking down a bunch of stuff from the movies he scored (and a whole lot of other stuff) for up to 70% off. Star Wars and Harry Potter are at the forefront, but there is tons of other merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you. Moon Lence Camping Table, $21 with code DFZMQVGL You don’t realize how often you set things down on tables until you suddenly don’t have one nearby. But this clever little camping table folds down to nearly nothing, and weighs less than 2 pounds, making it the ideal place to hold your food and drinks during tailgates, kids’ soccer games, or camping trips. Deluxe Valentine’s Day Bouquets, $40-50 Update: The double flowers promo is over, but you can still get an extra 20% off with code VDay20. Thanks, Ethyn! Advertisement Advertisement The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free. Just choose the Deluxe size of select Valentine’s Day bouquets, use the code 2XLOVE at check out and get it for the price of the Original size. Crest Sample Box, $5 + $5 Amazon Credit Everyone reading this (hopefully) brushes their teeth, so this Amazon sample box should be a no-brainer. $5 gets you a trial-sized floss, two Crest 1-hour express whitestrips, and 2.5 ounces of toothpaste, which is a perfect size for flying.You should know the drill by now, but once you get your box, your Amazon account will automatically be credited $5 to spend on dozens of oral care products. Some of them are things you’d buy anyway, so you’ll essentially get the sample box for free. Optimum Nutrition 30th Anniversary Gold Standard Protein Powder Set, $46 after $25 coupon If you still haven’t given up on your New Year’s resolution to build muscle, Amazon’s selling an Optimum Nutrition protein combo pack with everything you need. You get 28 servings of whey, 30 servings of pre and post-workout blends, and even a mixing bottle for kicks.The kit is currently listed for $71, which is about $10-$15 less than buying all the supplements separately, but for a limited time, a $25 on-page coupon will bring that all the way down to $46. ApparelCozy Women’s Boots | $20 | AmazonUp to 50% Off Jewelry from Kendra Scott, Dogeared, Fossil & More | AmazonTopo Athletic Runduro Running Shoes - Men’s | $50 | REIBeauty & GroomingOak Leaf Butterfly Open Men’s Shaving Razor with 3 Premium Blades | $8 | amazon | Use code JR5PIP2VOak Leaf Deluxe Chrome Stand for Razor and Brush Bathroom Vanity | $9 | amazon | Use code 7UHKAW7JCamping & OutdoorsSurvival Grenade Keychain Emergency Survival Kit | $5 | Amazon | Use code SSAYPWXHAlexapure Survival Straw (3-Pack) | $35 | WootEtekcity Led Rechargeable Lantern with Magnetic Base,Ultra-Compact Waterproof Outdoor Camping Lantern | $20 | Amazon | Use code 9QH28DP9FitnessSilicone LED Running Armbands, Pack of 2) | $11 | Amazon | Use Code V3S2ZAEIBluestone Automatic Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with 120 Memory | $15 | StaplesMen’s Black Breathable Long/Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey | $11 | amazon | Use code AAT7SAKMMedia Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD), $12 Kubo and the Two Strings has everything a perfect family movie could need: beautiful animation, anthropomorphic animals, and a feisty, young main character that has to save the day. And for $12, it’s something that should be on your Blu-ray shelf. $25 AMC Gift Card + $5 Bonus, $25 If your movie theater of choice is run by AMC, there’s no reason not to buy this $30 gift card for $25. That’s an extra $5 you can spend on popcorn, which might even get you a small in certain cities.Movies & TVRocky Horror Picture Show (40th Anniversary Edition) | $8 | WalmartStar Trek Beyond Gift Set 3D 4K | $34 | AmazonBlack Hawk Down | $5 | AmazonThe Other Guys | $5 | AmazonDeath Note: Complete Series | $30 | Best BuyFullmetal Alchemist Complete Series Limited Edition | $78 | RightstufanimeBooksThe Whiskey Sea [Audible] | $4 | AmazonGaming PS4 Pro + Resident Evil 7 + Deus Ex Mankind Divided, $400 They PlayStation 4 Pro doesn’t usually come bundled with any games, but for a limited time, you can get a free copy of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided when you purchase yours through Newegg’s eBay storefront.The next PS4 firmware update, in addition to adding external hard drive support, will unlock Boost Mode on the Pro for PS4 games that haven’t been specifically optimized for the hardware, which should result in higher frame rates and shorter load times. Xbox Winter Forces Controller, $55 | Xbox Ocean Shadow Controller, $55 The paint jobs on these Xbox One controllers aren’t for everyone, but if you’ve had your eye on them, Amazon just dropped their preorder prices by $10 down to $55. That’s more than you’d typically spend on a plain black controller, but those are great prices for special editions. PeripheralsPCPWYW for the Star Wars Humble Bundle IIICities: Skylines | $10 | SteamStarbound | $10 | SteamPlayStation 4Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition | $35 | AmazonXbox OnePreorder Amazon.com: Xbox One S 500GB Console - Forza Horizon 3 Bundle + For Honor | $300 | AmazonPreorder Xbox One S 1TB Console - Forza Horizon 3 Bundle + For Honor | $350 | AmazonPreorder Xbox Wireless Controller - Ocean Shadow Special Edition | $55 | AmazonPreorder Xbox Wireless Controller - Winter Forces Special Edition | $55 | AmazonWitcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition | $35 | Amazon Xbox 360Refurb Xbox 360 (E) 4 GB Black System | $60 | GamestopNintendoSwitch Pro Controller | $70 | Best Buy | In StockBoard GamesCatan: Junior | $23 | AmazonToysMajik 5-in-1 Basket-Bowl and Roller Ball Multi-Game for Kids | $38 | WalmartShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com