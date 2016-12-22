The Steam controller, giftable digital subscriptions, and collectible ornaments lead off Thursday’s best deals.

Top Deals

If you missed out on Black Friday, Steam’s hardware lineup is back on sale, with the Steam Link dropping all the way down to $20, and the Steam Controller matching its all-time low price of $35. In both cases, those are the same deals we saw around Thanksgiving, and there’s still time to get them by Christmas, if you have Prime.

$20 Steam Link 6152 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

I wish this sale had happened earlier, but Amazon’s running a huge Gold Box deal on dozens of Christmas tree ornaments and decorations. If you order quickly with Prime, you can still get some of them in time for Christmas, but even if not, you can obviously reuse them year after year.



A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

It doesn’t have the brand recognition of Roomba, or even Anker, but this ILIFE V3s robotic vacuum does have pretty spectacular Amazon reviews, and it can be yours for just $127 today. I suggest putting it straight to work on those pine needles on your floor.

$20 towards Amazon Music Unlimited. Prime Members Only.

At $8 per month, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for Prime members with a limited time $20 credit when you sign up for a new account.



You’ll still get your one month free trial when you start the service, but the first $20 you spend on the service will be automatically refunded thereafter. That means you’d get a total of three and a half months of free music for an individual account, or over a month of the $15 family plan for free. Just note that this promotion is only available for Prime members, and only for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Bentgo Stackable Lunch Box Set, $7 with code HOLIDY50

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to save money by bringing your lunch to work, getting this microwave-safe Bentgo bento box set for $7 is a great start. It includes two nesting containers, built-in silverware, and even a two year warranty.

Whether you have old hard drives laying around, or just want to build your own super-fast external SSD, we’ve got two great enclosure deals today, including one that doubles as a USB hub.

Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $180 today.

Someday, all peripherals will be built specifically for USB-C, but until we get there, you’re gonna need some dongles. Check out a trio of options from Aukey below, and be sure to note the promo codes.

Cold brew coffee might not sound appealing in the winter, but that’s only if you conflate it with iced coffee, which is not the same thing. Cold brew is just a steeping process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can enjoy it hot or cold all year ‘round. If you want to give it a shot, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the easiest way to get started, and it’s only $18 today.

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a few months ago, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is still several dollars less than its usual going rate.

Cities: Skylines is the city-building sim that Sim City should have been, and Amazon’s offering up the game for an all-time low $8 today. What better way to spend your holiday downtime? Note: Unlocks on Steam.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, matching a short-lived deal we posted on Monday.



Note: Both of these products are the same game, just with different color schemes, allowing you to keep two games going at once without getting confused.

They won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but 2016 was the year of wireless headphones, and it’s not too late to cut the cord before the calendar turns over. $45 is the best price we’ve ever seen on Sony’s MDRZX330BTs, and it’s a whopping $23 less than Amazon’s current price.

Fitbit Charge HR, $50 with in-store pickup

Though it’s been replaced by the Fitbit Charge 2, the original Charge HR was our readers’ favorite fitness tracker, and it can be yours for a paltry $50 from Target.com today when you order with in-store pickup. Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Well, here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you buy a $60 Netflix gift card from Best Buy right now, you’ll get a bonus $5 Best Buy gift card tossed in for free. You were going to give that $60 to Netflix anyway, let’s be honest, so this deal is all upside.

Extra 30% off all sale items with code GIFTIT

It’s way past the time to figure out what to wear around your family for Christmas, but there’s always those New Year’s resolutions to worry about. Maybe make your resolution about dressing better. And you can start early, i.e. right now, with an extra 30% off all sale items at Bonobos with the code GIFTIT (it’s really a gift for yourself).

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s taking 25% off the list price when you buy a year today.



Today’s price is actually about $9 more than it was on Cyber Monday, but hey, that’s what you get for procrastinating. Even if this isn’t your thing, it’s a great gift idea for the reader in your life. Just click the “This Is a Gift” button, you can choose the date that it will be delivered.

We’re running right up against holiday shipping deadlines for you procrastinators out there, but Amazon’s here to help with a collection of giftable digital subscriptions that will arrive in your inbox immediately.



The details of the deals vary by product, but your options include arts and crafts classes from Creativebug, mileage logging software from MileIQ, FitStar personal training programs, and more. Some of the subscriptions are fairly niche in nature, but that’s what makes them great gifts for the right kinds of people.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these specials are only available today.

20% off qualifying purchases with code 404830

I feel like I’ve been giving recommendations on stocking stuffers for weeks now, but at the moment, it’s really the only kind of gift you can feasibly get before Christmas. Ulta is knocking 20% off your entire order with the code 404830, which means you can stuff stockings with some really great makeup and skin care, and maybe get something for yourself too.



The only downside is that this code only works on a few brands (the exclusions list is only a little bit longer than your K-beauty skin routine). Your other option is to check out what they’re marking down that isn’t included in the discount, like sets from NYX, Urban Decay, The Body Shop, and more.

$249 is a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



Still not convinced? They have a 4.7 star review average from over 3,000 Amazon customers, and today’s deal is a match for an all-time low. If you’re determined to get in better shape in 2017, this is a good start.

Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code NJAHKNDD

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.

3-Pack Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes, $16 with code BGOBW3BF

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this set of three from Gonex is on sale for $16 today. We’ve seen slightly cheaper sets of cubes in the past, but this is the first I’ve seen with compression zippers.

Not only does this 6-quart Crock-Pot come with a digital timer to program cooking times, it also ships with an adorable 16 ounce heated dipper to serve dips and sauces at the table. $30 would be a great price for the Crock-Pot on its own, so be sure to dip into this deal now.

It looks like a giant iPhone 6 that spent too much time in someone’s back pocket, but the Tivo Bolt is probably the best DVR you can buy (as long as you can stomach the service fees). So if you’re game for skipping commercials with one button, Amazon’s marked the 500GB model down to $118 today, an all-time low.

Suaoki Waterproof Flashlight with Rechargeable Power Bank, $12 with code 77RM7MPO

$12 is a fine deal for any water-resistant LED flashlight. But it’s absolutely fantastic for one with a rechargeable 5200mAh battery that can also act as a USB power bank, not to mention a seatbelt cutter and window hammer.

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

Refurb Worx Electric TriVac, $50

The Worx Electric TriVac is a leaf blower, yes. But with the flip of a switch, it reverses suction and becomes an outdoor vacuum and mulcher, and Worx’s eBay store has marked refurbs down to an all-time low $50 today, just in time to clean up those leaves you’ve been meaning to deal with.

Anker PowerCore 20100, $32 with code MARIOANK

A USB power pack is the best gift you can give someone who suffers from battery anxiety, and the Anker PowerCore line is far and away our readers’ favorite option. For a limited time, you can save $8 on the 20,100mAh model with promo code MARIOANK.

2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code AUK2PACK

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUK2PACK. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), they would make great stocking stuffers.

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This imposing metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, which makes this a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.6 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $8 right now. Bottom’s up!

Mini Metro was my favorite game of the year, and the iOS version is on sale for just $1 today, down from its usual $5. I promise it will be the best dollar you spend today.

Final Fantasy XV was worth the wait, but if you were holding out just a little bit longer to get a good deal on your copy, Amazon’s marking them down to just $40 today. Yes, it was down to $35 on Tuesday, but this is still a great deal if you missed it.

$25 Amazon Credit With Audible Membership, Prime Members Only

For a limited time, Prime members who sign up for a new $15/month Audible Gold membership will receive a $25 Amazon credit on their account within 10 days.



Update: You can get two free months of Audible using this LivingSocial deal, and still get the $25 Amazon credit. I just tested it myself, and got the credit nearly instantly. Just don’t forget to cancel, if you don’t want to keep using Audible.

That Audible membership entitles you to one audiobook per month, regardless of price, and you can cancel your membership at any time. So even if you decide that audiobooks aren’t for you, you’ll still have made out with some Amazon cash.

Just note that this offer is only valid for new Audible members, and the promotional credit will expire after 90 days.

iTunes just kicked off its big holiday film sale with several recent releases available for $5, and over 100 more for $8.



Note: To find the sale, scroll through the banners at the top of the page until you find the “Build Your Collection” banner. If you can figure out a way to link directly to that page, please, let us know.

In the $5 tier, the obvious picks are Whiplash, The Imitation Game, Snowpiercer, and Inception, but there are a lot of good picks there.

The $8 films will take a little more work to sort through, but I’m a big fan of Moon, Moneyball, and my personal favorite Christmas movie, In Bruges.

Apple’s also running separate sales with $10 holiday movies, and discounted movie bundles; just scroll through the iTunes banners until you find the appropriate sale.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

6-Pack TaoTronics LED Bulbs, $12 with code R8LJ6AND

Still haven’t made the transition to LED? Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated TaoTronics soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code R8LJ6AND. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for just $14. These went down to an all-time low $12 a few months ago, but sold out ridiculously fast. So if you’re still thinking about grabbing a set, now’s the time.

These recently became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

