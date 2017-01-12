The step-up model of your favorite vacuum, Marcy home gym equipment, and Anova’s uber-popular sous-vide circulator lead off Thursday’s best deals.

Top Deals

Ready to experience meat in a whole new way? Amazon’s currently offering the Bluetooth model of Anova’s excellent Sous Vide immersion circulator for $100, essentially matching the price we saw on Black Friday.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, but trust me when I say that it works like magic.

Every time we post this, we get some snark about the Bluetooth, so just know that it’s optional. If you connect your phone, you can find a recipe via Anova’s app, and automatically program the cooker with one tap, but you certainly don’t need to use it.



If you’re still clinging to your new year’s fitness resolutions, today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is here to help.



Inside, you’ll find three pieces of home gym equipment from Marcy: A flat bench, a power tower, and a complete 100 pound stack home gym. All of them are at or very close to all-time low prices, but these deals are only available today, or until sold out.

If you need some weights too, Bowflex’s popular SelectTech dumbbells are still on sale for under $250.

Aukey Mini Drone, $24 with code AU2DRONE

Before you go out and spend hundreds of dollars on a DJI Phantom, you can learn the basics of flying a quadcopter with this $24 toy drone from Aukey. Trust me, if you can fly this thing, you can fly a GPS-equipped, gyro-stabilized camera rig. And if not, well, it’s not like crashing it will be that big a deal.

Want a camera? Here’s a somewhat larger option for $72.

Pizza stones let you make crispier pizza (and other foods) in a standard oven, which can’t get nearly as hot as a true pizza oven, and a great one is on sale today on Amazon.



Pizzacraft’s 16.5" stone has never been cheaper, and it makes a great gift for anyone that enjoys making their own pies at home.

All of a sudden, it’s 2017 and the Super Bowl is a few weeks away. If you don’t have cable, but are looking for a cheap and easy alternative to streaming the game, how about this $24 amplified antenna?



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. We’ve seen less expensive amplified antennas in the past, but none with over 3,600 mostly positive reviews.

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite affordable vacuum cleaner, but it’s the step-up Professional model that’s on sale today for $140. Compared to the standard Lift-Away, the Professional includes a longer power cord and a microfiber dusting attachment; it doesn’t suck, is what I’m saying, except in the ways it should. Today’s price is one of the best we’ve seen, and roughly $60 less than usual.

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is a match for the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

Victorinox makes, by far, the best affordable kitchen knives you can buy, and you can grab the Swiss Classic slicing knife for $39 on Amazon today. That’s within a few cents of an all-time low, and worth it even if you only pull it out for Thanksgiving.

Our readers bought a lot of Instant Pot pressure cookers last year, but this Power Pressure Cooker XL also has solid reviews, and at $75 for 8 quarts, it’s far less expensive than the largest Instant Pot.



Pressure cookers are great for anyone that wants to make delicious food quickly (who wouldn’t?), and this model can also act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, and more.

Inateck USB 3.0 Docking Station, $17 with code 7T844BXP

This discounted dock can turn your old hard drives and SSDs into handy external storage, and it looks damn cool in the process, if I do say so myself.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member (and are financially responsible to a sufficient degree), there’s no reason not to have the new Amazon Prime Rewards credit card in your wallet.



The card gets you 1% cash back on all purchases, 2% at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and most notably, a whopping 5% back on all Amazon.com purchases for Prime members. You won’t find a credit card that saves you more on Amazon, so if it’s your online store of choice, this is money in your pocket.

While the card isn’t going anywhere, the introductory $70 gift card offer likely will be. Amazon occasionally offers higher than usual sign-up bonuses on credit cards, and this appears to be one of those times (though Amazon isn’t completely clear on that point). All you have to do is sign up for the card, and you’ll have $70 loaded onto your Amazon account immediately after approval.

JBL Charge 2+, $80 | Multiple colors available.

We love USB battery packs, and we love Bluetooth speakers, so you can only imagine how we feel about the splash-proof JBL Charge 2+, which combines both into a single product. Today only, you can pick one up for an all-time low $80 in several different colors. It even includes a social mode that lets you connect up to three Bluetooth devices at once, and take turns playing songs.

Dry shampoo has become a necessity these days (when used sparingly). Grab a 3-pack of Batiste, your favorite dry shampoo, for only $16 when clip the $1 off coupon and sign up for Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and make sure you never have greasy roots again.



And if you need some that one show up white at your roots, the Blonde and Brown 3-packs are $19.

Don’t put up replacing those boots you’ve gotten resoled one too many times any longer. DSW is giving you up to 65% off literally thousands of boots in basically any style you could think of. Even if you don’t need boots, it’s worth look. You never know what you’ll find (and navigating the store IRL is just a huge pain).

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $16 each, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Aukey Dual Port Charger, $6 with code AUKPAU22

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUKPAU22). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (instead of 1A) to charge your devices faster.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

GIF Anker SoundBuds, $17

You might have heard something about the new iPhone lacking a headphone jack, and possibly spent a few hours hyperventilating. Luckily, Bluetooth headphones are pretty good and cheap at this point, and your favorite pair is marked down to $17 right now on Newegg.

If that style of headphone doesn’t stay in your ears, two different models from TaoTronics are also marked down to $10 today, both all-time lows.

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 64GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $16.

Anker’s SoundCore is your favorite Bluetooth speaker, but if you need something a little more portable, they don’t get much smaller than the SoundCore nano.



With a sole 3W driver and only four hours of battery life, the nano’s not going to blow you away, but it looks fantastic, and it’ll get the job done for quick listening sessions on the go.

The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity, but if all that wasn’t enough to get you to sign up, how about a copy of XCOM 2?



For a limited time, if you sign up for any subscription plan, you’ll get immediate access to one of 2016's best strategy games, and it’s yours to keep even if you cancel your membership. Month-to-month subscriptions cost $12, and can be cancelled any time, but you can save more if you pre-pay for longer periods.

Final Fantasy XV was worth the wait, and if you missed out on the December holiday discounts, Amazon’s marked it back down to $40. Other than a one-day $35 Gold Box deal, that’s the best price we’ve seen.

Veho MUVI X-Lapse Timelapse Mount, $10. Tripod not included.

You know those cinematic time lapses where the camera slowly pans as the action speeds along? Now you can make them yourself for just $10. The Veho Muvi X-Lapse works with just about any compact camera, action cam, or smartphone, and can mount on top of a tripod for more control over your shot. Here’s a sample video to give you an idea of what you can pull off with this thing.

Holiday Landscape Light, $20 with code JEWBZPLB

We posted a lot of ~$30 deals on Christmas laser lights over the holidays, but if you buy one now from Amazon, you can save even more. Obviously, it’ll be sitting in storage for most of the year, but this is still a great chance to save a few bucks by planning ahead.

Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $18 with code SJMFQK08, an all-time low by $2.

Wondering why Scarlett Johansson is wearing this terrible wig? Find out with the 25th anniversary Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray, now down to an all-time low $8.

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly physiological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. So, if you’re planning on taking your dog to your parents’ house for the holidays, this hammock seat cover from AmazonBasics can help keep your backseat fur and slobber-free.

The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery.

If you’ve enjoyed the new Star Trek movies, and want to catch up on the show that inspired them, you can beam up the complete original series Blu-ray box set for $40, an all-time low. This should sell out quickly, so I’d head over to Amazon at warp factor 7 to grab your copy.

Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing, $8 with Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon

Aquaphor has been around forever and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially come wintertime. I always have some around for tattoo aftercare, but also grab for it when my hands hurt from forgetting my gloves. Clip the coupon, sign up for Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and save 20% on this 14oz jar.

Epic All Natural snack bars are made largely from meat, because America, and Amazon’s offering a nice $4 coupon on various 12-count boxes today. Beef, turkey, bacon? I’m not sure how anyone could choose. Just add your favorite flavor to your carts, and you’ll see the $4 discount at checkout.

Cold brew coffee might not sound appealing in the winter, but that’s only if you conflate it with iced coffee, which is not the same thing. Cold brew is just a steeping process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can enjoy it hot or cold all year ‘round. If you want to give it a shot, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the easiest way to get started, and it’s only $18 today.

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is still several dollars less than its usual going rate. This was one of our 16 most popular products of 2016, so if you still haven’t tried one out, it’s time to jump on the bandwagon.

12-Pack Ohuhu Slacks Hangers, $9 with code 2R6F2DNV

This is (I hope) going to be the most boring deal I write about today, but hey, life is kind of boring, and everyone needs to hang up pants.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

