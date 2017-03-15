The smallest WeMo switch, a Dyson fan that can heat a room, and the smartest car charger you’ve ever seen lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Nonda Car Charger, $13 with code KINJAD20

Nonda’s original Zus smart car charger was a one-of-a-kind device with two very poorly-placed USB ports, but the newly redesigned Quick Charge 2.0 model fixes that fatal flaw for just $13 with code KINJAD20.



That’s a pretty great price for any Quick Charge car charger, but Nonda’s has some features you won’t find anywhere else. Most notably, your phone connects to the charger over Bluetooth, and every time the connection drops (meaning your car has turned off), a free app will make a note of your location so you can find your parking spot later.

In addition, you can track your mileage for tax and expensing purposes (free for 60 drives per month, $3/month or $30/year for unlimited), and even monitor the health of your car battery if you sign up for a $1 per month premium subscription. Even if you don’t use those features though, this is well worth the $13 for the parking location feature alone.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $70 today, matching an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back $100, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

Power plugs that block multiple outlets should be outlawed, and violators should face stiff punishments, but until that day, we either have to suck it up, or buy a different power strip.



The PowerCube features a unique design that puts its four outlets on four different sizes of—you guessed it— a cube, plus two USB charging ports on a fifth face. That keeps your plugs out of each others’ way, and it can be yours for an all-time low $16 today.

Anker PowerTouch 5, $10 with code POST2516 | Anker PowerTouch 10, $18 with code PEDM2512

If your phone supports Qi wireless charging, it’s a great day to buy some new pads to scatter around your home and office, as Anker’s 5W and 10W PowerTouch pads are both on sale.



Other than the maximum charging speed and a few very minor design differences, these are functionally identical. The headlining feature is an LED light ring on the bottom (which you can turn off, thankfully) which pulses to indicate whether your device is charging. Just note that not all phones can accept 10W wireless charging, and that these don’t include power adapters, so you’ll need to plug them into a USB charging port somewhere.

Sure, you could borrow someone’s cable login and stream the NCAA tournament, but then you’ll be like 90 seconds behind Twitter and excited texts from your friends, which is the worst. But with this $15 amplified antenna, you’ll be able to pull in CBS (plus the other broadcast networks) live, for free, and with better picture quality than you get online. It won’t get you TBS, TNT, or whatever the hell TruTV is, but you’ll get the entire Final Four, plus plenty of earlier games.

Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide before you buy to find out if an indoor antenna will work well in your area. If you live too far away from broadcast towers, you may want to opt for this directional, roof-mounted antenna for $33 instead.

16GB Fire Tablet Essentials Bundle, $60 with code FIREBUNDLE

Amazon’s Fire Tablet doesn’t exactly feature bleeding edge technology, but hey, it’s a perfectly good portable TV screen and web browser for like $50. Today, you can get the upgraded 16GB version (which retails for $70), a case, and a screen protector all for $60 with promo code FIREBUNDLE. Yes, that’s $10 less than you’d normally spend on the tablet by itself.

There’s no such thing as owning too many charging cables, so go ahead, buy a 4-pack of Lightning cables or five microUSBs. Or both!

Half of your electronics charge over USB these days, so it makes sense to buy power strips that include both AC outlets and USB ports. For $16 today, you can take your pick between a nightstand-friendly plug-in model, or a more traditional power strip with more outlets, and a 5' power cord.

Phone Stand, $6 with code 6VGBXP2D

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has nearly 4,000 reviews, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 6VGBXP2D. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Aukey Slim Profile USB Car Charger, $7 with code AUKEYCAR

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $7 today with code AUKEYCAR. We’ve seen it go as low as $6 on a few occasions, but this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time, if it’s been on your wish list.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

Top Home Deals

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll almost always see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $30.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Whenever I see any of Dyson’s fans or heaters, I just feel like they’ll end up opening a portal to something in my home. Amazon is marking down a certified refurb of Dyson’s gateway to the unknown (that will also heat and cool your room) to $150, the best price we’ve seen on one of these. As with any Gold Box, though, this deal will be blown away at the end of the day.

No matter how you prefer to prop up your phone in the car, Anker makes a mount for it, and four different models are on sale today. I’m most intrigued by this $9 dashboard model, which combines the ease and minimalism of a magnetic mount without blocking a vent.

MaidMAX Shoe Organizer, $7 with code EEQN6579

Your shoes don’t have to be strewn around the floor: For just $7, they can hang out nice and neatly on the back of your closet door.



And even if you don’t need this for shoes, there are a ton of different ways you could put it to use.

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save.

Naipo Travel Pillow, $12 with code NAIPODU3

I’m not going to sit here and tell you that buying a travel pillow will make flyign pleasant. But maybe, just maybe, it’ll let you sleep through the experience to make it go faster. This memory foam model from Naipo is just $12 today on Amazon, and needless to say, you’d pay a bit more than that at the Hudson News outside your gate.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Superior is marked down to an all-time low $10 today on Amazon.



Unlike the West Loop, the SnapSeal’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. It also includes a handle, which is a nice touch at this price.

51oz French Press Stainless Steel, $25 with code OVZLL57Y

French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel press for just $25.



Most of the French press deals we see are for 34 oz. (1 L) models, but this one is 50% larger at 51 oz. Just be sure to use promo code OVZLL57Y at checkout to get it for $25.

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter, $18 with code A893NO8Y

You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. At $18 with code A893NO8Y, why not?

Cymas 33' Copper String Lights With Remote, $10 with code PFU36EOE

It’s a scientific fact that every outdoor space looks better with copper string lights, and $10 is a fantastic price for a 33' strand, especially one with a remote that can power them on and off, and even make them dim, pulse, and strobe on demand.

X-Chef 30 oz. Tumbler, $9 with code 5APPKUTN

I know there have been a lot of deals on these YETI-style tumblers lately, but $9 for 30 oz. (with a lid!) is as cheap as we’ve seen.

Protip: Get these stainless steel straws to go with it. I use mine all the time, even in regular glasses.

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and all three are on sale today for the best prices we’ve ever seen.



The cheapest model is IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which are cheap and easy to find.

The next step up is far brighter (900 lumens vs. 400), and includes a rechargeable battery and a microUSB port, while the most expensive model is brighter still at 1300 lumens, and is IP67 rated, meaning you could even use it underwater. Whichever model you choose, just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Here’s something to chew on: Amazon’s taking an extra 30% off Mentos gum for a limited time. Just pick your favorite flavor, and start stretching out your jaw.

Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock, $29 with code JN5RVFEH

Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now Vansky is making its own version for a lot less money.



Just like the Philips light, Vansky’s Sunrise Alarm Clock fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models.

I’ve had a Philips Wake-Up light for years, and absolutely love it, but $29 is an insanely great price for a feature-packed alternative.

Top Lifestyle Deals

$10 Ultra Light Down for men and women

A couple weeks ago, I would’ve laughed if you told me that winter wasn’t done yet, and now, here we are. The East Coast is recovering from a nor’easter and Uniqlo is giving you $10 off their Ultra Light Down coats, vests, and parkas for men and women. All the products included in the discount are marked, so maybe you’ll be ready for the next random act of weather.

Extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all their sale styles with the code EXTRA40. That includes waterproof boots, outerwear, bags, and accessories.

$5 Off Sonicare Brush Heads. Discount shown at checkout.

Our readers have purchased a ton of Sonicare toothbrushes over the years, so today, it’s time to stock up on replacement brush heads. Pretty much every style Sonicare makes is $5 off, just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code KINJA604

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code KINJA604, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Top Gaming Deals

If you still haven’t picked up a copy of Final Fantasy XV (and you definitely should), Amazon’s marked it back down to $35 today, matching a one-day Gold Box deal from earlier this year.

Your coworkers and family members will cower in fear during your next Nerf gun fight when you pick up the Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster for an all-time low $25. Rather than darts, this blaster shoots two “high impact” yellow balls at once at up to 80 feet per second. Good luck dodging that.

Mass Effect Andromeda’s Pathfinder edition game guide might be the most impressive limited edition guide I’ve ever seen. Here’s what you get:



Mass Effect™: Andromeda Initiative Backpack: A two-pocket Andromeda Initiative backpack that holds a 15-inch laptop.



Alternate Premium Hardcover Guide: An exclusive hardcover version of the complete guide. A must-have for every Mass Effect fan! Only available in the Pathfinder Edition.



DLC Code Inside: Get a head start on Day 1 co-op play with the MultiPlayer Booster Pack, which includes weapons and equipment to kick-start your progress (entitled instantly, limit one per match).



Welcome Letter: An introduction letter, written by the mission’s founder, Jien Garson, welcomes you to the Andromeda Initiative.



Galaxy Chart: A full-color 11”x17” map of the Andromeda Galaxy.



Field Journal: A 32-page journal with field notes and sketches about the Initiative with space for your own note-taking needs while on your adventure.



Branded Envelope: The Galaxy Chart and Welcome Letter come packaged in an Andromeda Initiative branded envelope.



Mobile-Friendly eGuide: Unlock the enhanced eGuide for strategy on the go, all optimized for a second-screen experience.



This was listed for over $120 at launch, and was in the $90s for the last several days, so $78 represents a substantial price drop. Plus, if you preorder now and the price goes any lower, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon listed once it ships.

Apropos of nothing, Prime members can still preorder the game for 20% off. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

