BEDDI starts to get interesting with its mood lights and wake-up light, the latter of which can be paired with Spotify integration... or the radio. BEDDI also integrates with Hue, Nest, and even Uber using a set of three programmable smart buttons. You’re not going to be getting fine-tuned adjustments here, but you’ll be able to turn on the air conditioning or call yourself a car from bed, without picking up your phone. The built-in wake-up light also isn’t going to compare to the colored sunrise simulation of the high-end Philips model, but then again the interface on the Philips is pretty terrible. If all that wasn’t enough, how about weather and traffic reports and built-in white noise generation?

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can save on a couple of different combo packs today

$60 will get you four Tile Mates (great for key rings), or you can pay $10 more for two Mates and two Tile Slims, which are ideal for wallets and phone cases. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

Twelve South’s HiRise is one of the most beautiful ways to prop up and charge your iPhone, iPad Mini, or Apple TV remote, and you can pick one up from B&H for just $17 today, with no tax outside of New York and New Jersey. Just note that it’s designed specifically for the official Apple Lightning cable, so you’ll need to find a spare.

If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably good settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for an all-time low $165 right now from Amazon.

You probably know by now that Anker’s PowerCore line is your favorite brand of USB battery packs, and the 20,000mAh model is marked down to just $34 today, or about $6 less than usual.