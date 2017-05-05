The smartest alarm clock you’ve ever seen, Teva sandals, and USB power receptacles lead off Friday’s best deals.

BEDDI combines all the best parts of alarm clocks, phone chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and wake-up lights into the ultimate bedside companion, and you can pick one up for an all-time low $87 today.

Shane tried this out, and came away impressed.

BEDDI starts to get interesting with its mood lights and wake-up light, the latter of which can be paired with Spotify integration... or the radio. BEDDI also integrates with Hue, Nest, and even Uber using a set of three programmable smart buttons. You’re not going to be getting fine-tuned adjustments here, but you’ll be able to turn on the air conditioning or call yourself a car from bed, without picking up your phone. The built-in wake-up light also isn’t going to compare to the colored sunrise simulation of the high-end Philips model, but then again the interface on the Philips is pretty terrible.

If all that wasn’t enough, how about weather and traffic reports and built-in white noise generation?

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can save on a couple of different combo packs today

$60 will get you four Tile Mates (great for key rings), or you can pay $10 more for two Mates and two Tile Slims, which are ideal for wallets and phone cases. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Twelve South HiRise, $17

Twelve South’s HiRise is one of the most beautiful ways to prop up and charge your iPhone, iPad Mini, or Apple TV remote, and you can pick one up from B&H for just $17 today, with no tax outside of New York and New Jersey. Just note that it’s designed specifically for the official Apple Lightning cable, so you’ll need to find a spare.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060, $162

If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably good settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for an all-time low $165 right now from Amazon.

Anker PowerCore 20100, $34

You probably know by now that Anker’s PowerCore line is your favorite brand of USB battery packs, and the 20,000mAh model is marked down to just $34 today, or about $6 less than usual.

For reference, that’s enough juice to charge an iPhone 7 about seven times, or a Galaxy S8 about four times, making it perfect for sharing during long flights, camping trips, or conferences.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750, $90 after $20 coupon

Unless you live in a giant house, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk R6700 should be more than enough router for the vast majority of people, and you can pick it up for just $90 on Amazon today, after you clip the $20 coupon on the product page. That’s within a few bucks of the best price we’ve ever seen on this model.

AmazonBasics 2-Pack Power Strips, $9

Never has a house been built with a sufficient number of power outlets, but that’s easy to remedy with this 2-pack of AmazonBasics power strips for $9.

WD 1TB Black My Passport, $45

Pricing for 1TB externals has bottomed out around $50 for a couple of years now, so when you find one for $45, you should pull the trigger. Even if you don’t need one yourself, give it to a friend or family member who isn’t diligent about backing up their files.

If 1TB won’t cut it, here’s a 5TB drive for $140, no power cord required.

Logitech K780, $60

Logitech’s K780 keyboard can connect to essentially any modern computing device over either Bluetooth or with a USB wireless dongle, including smartphones, tablets, home theater PCs, game consoles and smart TVs as well.

The same could be said for a lot of wireless keyboards though, so what’s so great about this one? The K780 can stay paired to three devices at once, and switch between them at the touch of a button, so you won’t have to go through a cumbersome pairing process every time you want to switch from controlling your smart TV to your Xbox One. It’ll also run for up to two years on a pair of included AAA batteries, and even has a stand built right in for phones and tablets.

$60's the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so you never need to type in your Netflix password with a joystick ever again.

Anker SoundCore Nano, $16 with code MOMANK77. Pink and silver only.

Anker’s SoundCore is your favorite Bluetooth speaker, but if you need something a little more portable, they don’t get much smaller than the SoundCore nano.

With a sole 3W driver and only four hours of battery life, the nano’s not going to blow you away, but its aluminum construction looks fantastic, you can tie it to the outside of a bag, and it’ll get the job done for quick listening sessions on the go. These were on sale for $19 a few weeks ago, but now you can pick one up in silver or pink for just $16 for Mother’s Day.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $5 with code AUCHARGE

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $5 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUCHARGE). It’s only slightly larger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Anker PowerLine II Dura Lightning Cable, $10 | 3-Pack PowerLine Lightning Cables, $24

Anker’s PowerLine Lightning cables have long been our readers’ favorites, and two different models are on sale today on Amazon.

First up, $24 gets you a 3-pack of standard PowerLine cables in three different lengths, including an extra-long 10' cable that’d be great for using on the couch. That price is about $6 less than this pack usually goes for.

But if only the best will do, you can also save a couple bucks off the usual price of the new PowerLine II Dura cable, which is even stronger than the original, and most importantly, includes a lifetime warranty if you do manage to break it.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite, $10 with code BEST2212

Anker’s new PowerDrive 2 Elite can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. Use promo code BEST2212 at checkout to save $4.

Cowin E-7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $39 with code AU2KA5OO

You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds; these 4 star-rated Cowin E-7s are just $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code AU2KA5OO.

They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that reviewers say works really well.

TOPGREENER 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $15 with code ABID56GZ

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.

Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $15 each with promo code ABID56GZ, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Cooks Standard Tri-Ply 3-Quart Saucepan, $30

If you can’t afford to outfit your entire kitchen with All-Clad gear, this 3-quart Cooks Standard saucepan uses the same Tri-ply technology of 18/10 stainless steel surrounding an aluminum core, and it can be yours for just $30, its lowest price of the year.

Zestkit Wine Aerator, $8

Most of us know that mixing some air into red wine can unlock more of its flavor and aroma, and this discounted aerator makes the whole process as easy as pouring a glass. It won’t mix in as much oxygen as a blender, but on the other hand, it’s something that a sane person might use.

Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter, $13

A chimney starter is the fastest way to get your charcoal hot enough to grill with, and Weber’s top-selling model has never been cheaper than it is today.

Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit, $15 with code VLWJ5G55

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this $15 model from Aukey. It even comes with two extra USB ports to keep your phones charged. Just note that your car will need an AUX input for this to work.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Ohuhu Wool Laundry Dryer Balls, $11 with code OHUHU016

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six of them for $11 with promo code OHUHU016. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.

15% off at Herman Miller

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have one chair, table, or bed that you’ve just been dying to get your hands on, everything they sell is 15% off today, so you won’t find a better chance to splurge.

The Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, the Setu is an awesome task chair, and the Eames is of course, timeless.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here drooling over the Noguchi coffee table. Find me on Venmo if you want to donate to the cause.

Little Giant 15' Ladder With Wall Rack, $150

Little Giant Ladders are some of the most popular on the market, and you can get a 15' model for an all-time low $150 from Amazon today. This thing can work as an A-frame ladder, an extension ladder, a 90 degree ladder, and even a stair ladder, making this one of the most versatile ways to get high.

Breville Smart Oven 800XL, $200

Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering a rare $50 discount today on the most popular model.

I got one of these as a wedding gift last year, and it’s every bit as good as advertised. In addition to the obvious use cases like toasting bread or cooking a frozen pizza, I basically use it as my “real” oven for any recipe I can fit, since it preheats significantly faster than a full sized oven, and doesn’t heat up the entire house.

Soylent, clip coupon for 20% off

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $17 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in multiple flavors (Coffiest is good!). Clip the coupon to save 35% off your first Subscribe and Save order (you can just cancel after the first delivery if you don’t want more).

PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag, $11

If coworkers have been stealing your food out of the office fridge, or you just want to keep a couple drinks cold at the beach, this flexible lunch box is basically made out of ice packs. Just freeze it overnight, and it’ll keep your food and drinks chilled for up to 10 hours.

Braun Silk-épil Wet and Dry Cordless Electric Hair Removal Epilator, $71

Epilators always look like archaic contraptions, when in fact, they are much more advanced than your standard razor. This $71 Braun kit comes with a bunch of extras including a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high frequency massage cap, a skin contact cap, a charging stand, plus a facial brush.

Teva Universal Mush Sandals, $25

Teva sandals have been around forever. I bet you probably had a pair in the ‘90s that you swore you hated but kind of miss. Well, if you miss that feeling, head over to Amazon and snatch up a pair for just $25.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code NPO7604K

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code NPO7604K, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Intex 2-Seat Inflatable Kayak, $65

You don’t need a ton of storage space and a roof rack on your car to go kayaking. This Intex two-seater is inflatable, so it can fit in your closet and your trunk, and you can get it for just $65 today complete with two paddles and a manual pump. Just don’t forget to bring Advil to take once you’re done paddling.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller, $23 for Prime members

TriggerPoint’s “GRID” is one of the most popular foam rollers on the market, and Amazon’s offering Prime members the black 13" model for $24 today. You’ll even get some instructional videos to help you get started.

Braun Beard/Hair Trimmer, $30

With fully 39 different length settings between 1 and 20 mm, Braun’s Beard & Hair trimmer is perfectly suited for, well, both your beard and your hair. It even comes with a free Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor with FlexBall to tidy up your edges. Not bad for $30.

Indochino Premium Suits, $350 + free shipping, use promo code KINJA, expires 5/8

You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and this week you can dress yourself in one of their premium suits for just $350. Use promo code KINJA.

You do not have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can checkout now and submit later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

This matches our exclusive Black Friday discount, which is the best deal Indochino’s ever offered, and one of our most popular exclusives ever.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount and take your receipt/account info into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Those who already have a closet full of suits may want to opt for something more interesting like the Indigo Twill Windowpane, while the rest of us should go for something versatile.

Let us know what you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments.

Downton Abbey: The Complete Collection, $60

I dare say, even a footman could afford to buy the complete Downton Abbey Blu-ray for $60. Cheerio!

Tokaido, $21

Tokaido always seems to be included whenever Amazon runs a wide-ranging board game sale, but today, it’s on sale all by its lonesome.

From Board Game Geek:

In Tokaido, each player is a traveler crossing the “East sea road”, one of the most magnificent roads of Japan. While traveling, you will meet people, taste fine meals, collect beautiful items, discover great panoramas, and visit temples and wild places but at the end of the day, when everyone has arrived at the end of the road you’ll have to be the most initiated traveler – which means that you’ll have to be the one who discovered the most interesting and varied things.

Star Wars Toys and Board Games

Yesterday may have been May the Fourth, but the Star Wars deals seem to be like Sandpeople, walking single file to hide their numbers. Amazon has a ton of Star Wars toys and board games marked down and you don’t need to be Force-sensitive to see that these prices aren’t ones to pass up.

A couple board games are thrown in as well and even though it’s not listed on the page, Star Wars Monopoly is down to its best price ever.

Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition, $20 - PS4 | Xbox One | Xbox One Digital

Star Wars Battlefront isn’t a perfect game, but it’s a decent way for Star Wars fans to kill time until The Last Jedi comes out, and you can get the Ultimate Edition (complete with season pass) for just $20 today on PS4, Xbox One, and as a digital Xbox One download.

Puerto Rico, $23

If you’re getting bored of Catan, Puerto Rico is a great next addition to your board game collection.

Each player utilizes different roles -mayor, captain, settler, trader, prospector, craftsman, or builder to score the most victory points with their colony. Players can act on every turn of the game, allowing them to choose between shipping goods for points or building an impressive city. Players must manage their colonists, erect a variety of buildings, build up their plantation, and sell or ship goods. With dozens of options, Puerto Rico is a streamlined game that can be played in about an hour and handles up to five players.

You can out Board Game Geek’s review for more details, but don’t wait too long, as this is an all-time low price.

Humble Very Positive Bundle

Humble’s Very Positive Bundle is built around one core concept, and it’s a good one: Positive user reviews on Steam. All eight games here boast at least 88% positive ratings from players, so there isn’t a stinker in the bunch, even if you may not have heard of every title.

As always, different games are locked behind different price tiers, but with a top tier of $10, it’s one of the more affordable bundles Humble’s run.

