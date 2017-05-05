If coworkers have been stealing your food out of the office fridge, or you just want to keep a couple drinks cold at the beach, this flexible lunch box is basically made out of ice packs. Just freeze it overnight, and it’ll keep your food and drinks chilled for up to 10 hours.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Epilators always look like archaic contraptions, when in fact, they are much more advanced than your standard razor. This $71 Braun kit comes with a bunch of extras including a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high frequency massage cap, a skin contact cap, a charging stand, plus a facial brush.

Teva sandals have been around forever. I bet you probably had a pair in the ‘90s that you swore you hated but kind of miss. Well, if you miss that feeling, head over to Amazon and snatch up a pair for just $25.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code NPO7604K

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code NPO7604K, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

You don’t need a ton of storage space and a roof rack on your car to go kayaking. This Intex two-seater is inflatable, so it can fit in your closet and your trunk, and you can get it for just $65 today complete with two paddles and a manual pump. Just don’t forget to bring Advil to take once you’re done paddling.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller, $23 for Prime members

TriggerPoint’s “GRID” is one of the most popular foam rollers on the market, and Amazon’s offering Prime members the black 13" model for $24 today. You’ll even get some instructional videos to help you get started.

With fully 39 different length settings between 1 and 20 mm, Braun’s Beard & Hair trimmer is perfectly suited for, well, both your beard and your hair. It even comes with a free Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor with FlexBall to tidy up your edges. Not bad for $30.

Indochino Premium Suits, $350 + free shipping, use promo code KINJA, expires 5/8

You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and this week you can dress yourself in one of their premium suits for just $350. Use promo code KINJA.



Advertisement

Advertisement

You do not have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can checkout now and submit later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

This matches our exclusive Black Friday discount, which is the best deal Indochino’s ever offered, and one of our most popular exclusives ever.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Advertisement

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount and take your receipt/account info into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.