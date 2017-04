Aukey Dual Port Charger, $6 with code AUKWALLA

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUKWALLA). It’s only slightly bigger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (instead of 1A) to charge your devices faster.

Top Home Deals

Sometimes, a normal water bottle just isn’t enough. This vacuum-insulated vessel from RTIC holds 64 ounces of your favorite fluid, be it water, coffee, or beer, and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for six.



I own RTIC can koozies and a tumbler, and their temperature regulation is nothing short of magical, so the bigger the better, as far as I’m concerned. $17 is an all-time low price, and everyone gets free shipping from RTIC, even if you aren’t a Prime member.

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by including a wireless remote sensor that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



This $50 off deal was available on Amazon briefly last week, but if you missed out, they’re back in stock today.

GIF $1 Dash buttons with $5 first-use credits, $1 with code DASHBDAY

Amazon’s Dash Button birthday sale was supposed to end yesterday, but it’s still going strong if you haven’t taken advantage yet.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Until the deal ends, you can buy up to three Dash buttons of your choice for $1 each with promo code DASHBDAY. And as always, the first time you use them to order an item from Amazon, you’ll automatically receive a $5 discount. That basically means if you maximize this deal and use all three, you’ll be getting $12 worth of value essentially for free.

Cue your internet of (dog) shit jokes, but I think this is smartphone-connected dog training collar is actually pretty useful.



It works like most other training collars, with options to invoke a high pitch tone, vibration, or varying levels of static shock (which is totally optional) to encourage good behavior in your furry friend. The key difference is that you control it from your smartphone, meaning you never have to hunt down the remote, and dog sitters can install the app and use it while you’re away as well. Today’s deal is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code WVOTXL52 | 2-Pack, $30 with code NFBJ9WYL | 4-Pack, $57 with code M5KVSIOU

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more to save more. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro cookware uses the same steel and aluminum triple-ply construction of All-Clad pans, but at $182 for a complete set, you can actually afford to buy them. That’s an all-time low for this collection, which rarely dips below $200. If you’re still using the $10 pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, these are going to blow you away.

If you’ve ever thought about pulling out your blender to make a smoothie, sauce, or dip, and then held off because you didn’t want to clean 12,537 different parts, this deal is for you. The 4 star-rated Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender is down to $26 today on Amazon, which is within a few pennies of its all-time low price.



The big advantage here is that unlike a traditional blender, you can dip the Smart Stick into whatever container you were already using to hold your ingredients; be it a single-serve cup or a huge mixing bowl. That saves you time, and means fewer dishes to clean up once you’re done. Reviewers also say it chops through everything from fruit to ice cubes with no trouble, so it really can be a full blender replacement for most use cases.

Gonex 80L Duffel Bag, $16 with code RWO6ZC4M | 60L, $15 with code ZNHWSLLF

A big-ass duffel bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $16 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code RWO6ZC4M at checkout.

Or, grab a more reasonably sized 60L bag for $15 with the code ZNHWSLLF:

25' Globe String Light Strand, $14 with code VSYT2XHZ

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $13 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors.

One of the best investments you can make in your own happiness is upgrading the crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. Delta makes your favorite models, and we’ve spotted deals on three different options today.