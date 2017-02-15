Discounted networking gear, Drew Magary’s newest audiobook, and Bananagrams lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, trying to extend your wireless network, or just want to stop forking over a modem rental fee to your ISP, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with networking gear.



The most exciting deal in here is probably this NETGEAR Nighthawk router, which is marked down to an all-time low $87 before a $20 clippable coupon on the page. I’m not sure if the coupon’s presence is a mistake, but I wouldn’t wait long to find out.

Update 2: The coupon is back!

Update: The $20 coupon is gone, but $87 is still a fantastic deal for this router.

You’ll also find several other popular routers, ethernet switches, range extenders, NAS enclosures (and hard drives to fill them),and more, all marked down to great low prices. A few of our other favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Anker SoundBuds Slim, $24 with code RXIWZ75F

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just launched with a 20% discount.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

For a limited time, promo code RXIWZ75F will save you $6, but if recent Anker product launches are any indication, I wouldn’t be surprised if these sold out quickly.

A pair (or two) of well-reviewed Bose headphones won’t break the bank today. In fact, $90 is $10 better than Prime Day, and a match for an all-time low. Just note that the remote on the discounted set will only work on iOS devices, but the audio will obviously work on anything with a headphone jack (which ironically doesn’t include the newest iPhone).



iClever BoostCube, $7 with code ICWB21CG

iClever’s brand new BoostCube has just about everything you could want in a travel USB charger: Folding prongs, two ports at 2.4A each, 110-240V support for traveling overseas, and a $7 price tag.

AOMAIS Sport II IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker, $33 with code AOMAISF2

Most inexpensive Bluetooth speakers you see include a single 5W driver, or maybe dual 5W drivers if you’re lucky. But the AOMAIS Sport II packs in a pair of 10W drivers, plus IPX7 water resistance (meaning it can actually be submerged to a point), and a 10 hour battery. Not bad for $33.

Kmashi Wireless Number Pad, $10 with code H2ED28EJ

If you usually work on a laptop, or just prefer a tenkeyless keyboard for ergonomics, this wireless number pad from Kmashi can save the day when it’s time to pound on some spreadsheets.

2-pack 10' Lightning cables, $15 with code J5WSFAHZ

Extra long charging cables let you juice up your phone while you lounge with it on the couch, and you can pick up two 10' Lightning cables for just $15 today with code J5WSFAHZ.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors, and who doesn’t, this OLED LG TV is back down to $1399 today, an all-time low, plus no sales tax for most buyers.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

If you want to build a home theater PC, you won’t find a better starting point than Intel’s Next Unit of Computing kits. This tiny box contains an Intel Core i5 chip (which should be sufficient for light gaming), various display outputs, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas, all for $300.



The catch is that you’ll need to add RAM, and storage to get it up and running, but once you do, you can install XBMC, Kodi or Plex, and start streaming. $300 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, but it’s already slightly backordered, so I wouldn’t wait around if you’re interested.

The GoPro HERO5 looks like all that and a bag of chips, but if $400 is more than you can stomach for an action cam, the HERO4 Silver is a fantastic alternative for $199 refurbished.

While it can’t shoot 4K at 30fps, the Silver does include a built-in touchscreen like the new HERO5, and its 1080p footage remains stunning. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve ever seen on a non-refurb, so pick it up and then go put on a wing suit or something.

There’s nothing particularly special about this 1080p, 23" Dell computer monitor, but if you want to build a multi-monitor setup in your office, $90 is a great price, and this model is VESA-mountable. Today’s deal is actually the first time it’s ever dipped below $110 on Amazon, so don’t miss out.

Aukey 4-USB/2-AC outlet adapter, $16 with code OUTLETA6

$16 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Even if you already have some, this is a great chance to add to your collection.



If the Eneloops sell out, the equivalent AmazonBasics pack is down to the same price. We can’t independently confirm this, but many reviewers claim that these are actually rebranded Eneloops; the fact that they’re both made in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy seems like quite a coincidence.

Top Home Deals

OxyLED Motion-Activate LED Under-Bed Strip Light, $10 with code OXYLS101

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, but OxyLED just launched its own version, and you can get it for $10 for a limited time.



These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toe, and you can even plug more light strips into the same motion sensor, giving you a ton a flexibility. Just be sure to use code OXYLS101 at checkout to get the deal.

OxyLED MD10 Flashlight, $15 with code OXYDMD10

OxyLED’s MD10 is the Swiss Army Knife of flashlights, even more so than actual Swiss Army Knives with flashlights.



In addition to its 200 lumen Cree LED bulb. the MD10 includes both solar and USB recharging, IP65 water resistance, a magnet to stick it to your car, a seatbelt cutter, a window hammer, and even a freakin’ compass. That’s a lot of gear for $15.

Swiffer WetJet, $10 after $2 coupon

The Swiffer WetJet is one of the easiest ways to clean sealed hardwood, tile, and laminate floors, and Amazon’s taking an extra $2 off today when you clip the coupon on the product page.

If you enjoy drinking beverages, boy have I got a deal for you: Amazon’s currently taking 20% off a variety of drinks from Starbucks, Pepsi, PACt, and more.



Starbucks Doubleshot and Pepsi 1893 are probably the most popular options here, but head over to Amazon to see the full list. Just note that you’ll save extra if you use Subscribe & Save, and remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Update: Now down to $10!

We’ve posted deals on this five pound bag of Haribo Gold Bears a few times in the past, but this is the first real price drop we’ve seen in 2017, if you’ve already depleted your stash. You’ll spend $11 if you order it through Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program (you can cancel after your first deliver, but why would you?), or $12 to get it sooner with Prime shipping.



Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $17 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for the home cook in your life.

30% off entire online order with code COFFEELOVE

Roses are red, coffee is not, I like my Starbucks both iced and hot. That was a terrible poem, but what’s not terrible today is that Starbucks is taking 30% off your entire purchase from their site with the code COFFEELOVE. Because coffee would never forget that today is Valentine’s day.

Soylent, clip coupon for 35% off

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $17 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in multiple flavors (Coffiest is good!). Clip the coupon to save 35% off your first Subscribe and Save order (you can just cancel after the first delivery if you don’t want more).

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

Top Lifestyle Deals

J.Crew Factory is saying “Hail to the Chief” by giving you 50% off literally everything during their Presidents’ Day sale. Usually, their discounts will have exclusions like suiting or kids, but this one doesn’t have any of the annoying mumbo-jumbo. All the prices are marked down, including clearance, so no need to do math to figure out just how much that checkered button down or sheath dress is.

P90X is one of the most popular at-home fitness video series out there, and P90X2 is designed as the next step for people that completed the original. It’s on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box today for $50, or $90 less than usual, so that’s one less excuse to avoid getting in shape.

The winter may be almost over, but the cold weather and whipping winds have probably already taken their toll. No longer will you wake up with split lips if you take advantage of the 25% off coupon on Amazon. Pick up Nivea Lip Care and Lip Butter and stock peeling dead skin from your face.

If you need a little extra help keeping up with your New Year’s fitness resolutions, the entire Fitbit wearable lineup is on sale on Amazon today.



These prices aren’t as good as what we saw on Black Friday, but the deals range from $20-$50 off, and include the new (and excellent) Fitbit Charge 2 and Flex 2. Amazon calls it a Valentine’s Day promotion, and while these seem like problematic gifts for your significant other (unless they specifically asked for one), there’s nothing stopping you from buying one for yourself.

$80 Fitbit Flex 2, Black 2417 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Top Media Deals

The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Audible version for $3 today. Just be sure to use headphones, or you’ll get a lot of sideways glances.



I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives

Agreed.

$3 The Hike 5 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Even if your personal Miyazaki collection is comprehensive, I bet you have some friends and family members who would appreciate his films. Target’s running a huge buy two, get one free sale on over 50 Studio Ghibli Blu-rays and DVDs right now, so you can celebrate the entire catalog.

Top Gaming Deals

The $30 SteelSeries Rival 100 looks like any other conventional mouse at first blush, but includes six programmable buttons, adjustable DPI up to 4,000, and 16.8 million color RGB backlighting, meaning it’ll be right at home whether you’re collecting scalps in Overwatch or filling out expense reports.

Bananagrams is a fun mix of Scrabble and Boggle, and one of the most travel-friendly “board” games you can buy. While supplies last, you can get the Wild Tiles edition (which includes six tiles that can represent any letter, but is otherwise identical to the base game) for just $7, an all-time low.

That badass two-legged AT-ST from Star Wars: Rogue One has been turned into a LEGO set, and you can get it for $31 today, or $9 off. The legs pose, the cockpit turns, and it even includes two spring-loaded shooters to fire “lasers” at your minifigs below.

Attack on Titan, $30 - PS4 | Xbox One

Attack on Titan is a high water mark for the titan-slaughtering genre, and you can get a copy on the console of your choice for $30 today, an all-time low.

All-Star weekend represents the unofficial halfway point of the NBA season, so it makes sense that NBA 2K17 is now half off on both PS4 and Xbox One. Even if sports games aren’t normally your thing, 2K17's MyCareer mode is actually an incredibly ambitious RPG in its own right.

Need an extra controller for your new Xbox One? Newegg’s eBay storefront is blowing them out for $40 today in white, matching Black Friday.



The Xbox One S gamepad improves on the original with a textured grip, double the range, and most importantly, Bluetooth, meaning you can connect it to your PC without an adapter.

What better way to celebrate a new Zelda game (not to mention a new Nintendo console!) than with a gorgeous, full-color hardcover game guide? The official collector’s edition guide for Breath of the Wild includes a map poster, a 16-page art section, and yes, even a guide for getting through the game.



This debuted on Amazon a few days ago for $40, but preorders have currently fallen to $24. And if the price drops any lower after you order, you’ll automatically get the lowest historical price once it ships in March.

