I got one of these as a wedding gift last year, and it’s every bit as good as advertised. In addition to the obvious use cases like toasting bread or cooking a frozen pizza, I basically use it as my “real” oven for any recipe I can fit, since it preheats significantly faster than a full sized oven, and doesn’t heat up the entire house.

The art to the perfect cup of iced coffee is all in the drip. The DRIPO is a $24 cold brew system from gosh! (yeah, that’s really the name of the brand) makes 10oz of coffee in as little as two hours, and has a built in mug. Make Japanese-style cold brew, which is less acidic and harsh, in a travel-friendly package.



You don’t really need the micro-filters that they use, but it does help distribute the water evenly.

The Alexa-powered Ecobee4 smart thermostat is shipping soon, and that means bargain hunters can score a big discount on the still-excellent Ecobee3. If you aren’t familiar, this thermostat has basically all the features you’d expect from, say, a Nest thermostat, but includes a remote temperature sensor that gives it a fuller picture of your home.

Anker already makes a bunch of your favorite tech gear, so why not add flashlights to the list? This week, you can get two of their entry-level LC40 lights for $19, an all-time low.



Somewhat surprisingly, this model doesn’t include a built-in rechargeable battery, but it can run for six hours on a rechargeable (and inexpensive) 18650 battery.

If you’ve come home after work to one too many destroyed pillows or overturned trashcans, this ingenious little gadget can help you keep an eye on your pets from anywhere.

Petcube is a Wi-Fi camera, intercom system, and laser toy all wrapped into one sleek package, and Amazon is selling it today for $90, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday. The video above does a better job of explaining this thing than I ever could, and if you own a pet and spend a lot of time away from home, it certainly seems like it could be a great investment. It would also make a solid Mother’s Day gift, assuming your mom, you know, has pets.

If coworkers have been stealing your food out of the office fridge, or you just want to keep a couple drinks cold at the beach, this flexible lunch box is basically made out of ice packs. Just freeze it overnight, and it’ll keep your food and drinks chilled for up to 10 hours.

Writing things on a big white board makes you feel like one of the geniuses from Hidden Figures, even if you are, in fact, not very intelligent. This 17" x 23" board usually sells for nearly $20, but it’s only $5 on Amazon right now, for some reason. The only catch is that it’s an Add-On item, so you’ll need to purchase it as part of a larger order.

Update: This price has continued to drop, now down to $162! Spend your savings on more meat.

This $195 $168 $162 Char-Broil electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. With precise temperature control and a large smoke box, you’ll have complete command over the finished product. Today’s price is an all-time low, which means you’ll have more money leftover to buy meat. Lots and lots of meat.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, the top-of-the-line model has never been cheaper than it is today on Amazon.