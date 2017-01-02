Fitness-focused deals for the new year highlight today’s best deals, but read below to see them all.

It’s a new year, which means a lot of you will be striving to get into better shape. Luckily, Amazon’s here to help with great deals on protein powders, vitamins, and supplements from Garden of Life.



All of the offerings here are certified USDA Organic, and the prices are great, so go flex your saving muscles and stock up on your favorite products and flavors. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

If Garden of Life isn’t your brand of choice, Amazon’s also offering a buy two, get 30% off deal on vitamins, supplements, and protein products from several manufacturers, including BSN, Cullucor, Vitafusion, and more. Just add any two products to your cart, and you’ll see your discount automatically at checkout.

Odds are, you’ve got a $20 Crock-Pot sitting in a cabinet, gathering dust. But with just a few added features, the humble slow cooker can be one of your favorite kitchen tools, and one of the best models on the market is on sale for an all-time low $31, which is an absolute no-brainer price.



Unlike most entry level slow cookers, the Hamilton Beach Set ‘n Forget is fully programmable on a few different parameters. You could set it to cook for a certain amount of time, after which it’ll switch to a keep warm mode; perfect for preparing six hour recipes during nine hour workdays. You can also insert a thermometer probe, and it’ll cook your meat to the proper temperature, and no higher.

I got a very similar cooker as a wedding gift (it didn’t include the clip-on spoon), and I use it on a weekly basis. Just be sure to grab yours today, before it sells out.

I bought the FitDesk 2.0 on a whim a couple of years ago, and was surprised both by how viable it was to work at, and how compact it gets when folded up. It fits easily into a closet, or opens up for use while working, gaming, or marathoning Netflix, and is particularly nice out on the balcony.



Today’s price isn’t the cheapest it’s ever been, but it doesn’t get a discount often. It’s one of the easiest ways I know of to get in better shape for the new year.

APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector, $14 after $6 coupon

Featuring an eight foot power cord, 11 AC outlets, plus coax and phone line protection, this APC surge protector is exactly what you need behind your home theater. Amazon will sell you one for $14 right now (after you clip the $6 coupon), which is an all-time low.



Klipsch ProMedia 2.1, $110 with code JINGLEBELLS

Klipsch’s ProMedia 2.1 speaker system is the only three-time winner in Kinja Co-Op history, and BuyDig’s taking $50 off the set today with promo code JINGLEBELLS. If you’re still using, say, your laptop’s built-in speakers, I can’t express how huge this upgrade will be.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $10 (white) price points are all-time lows. Just be sure to use code GT8OMP06 at checkout to get the deal.

Mpow Bluetooth Headphones, $20 with code WFWD46FK

2016 was the year of Bluetooth headphones, but if you still haven’t cut the cord, here’s a pair from Mpow for $20.



KMASHI’s insanely affordable battery packs are back down to their lowest prices, including the 20,000mAh model with Quick Charge 2.0. Even if you already have one (if you read Kinja Deals, that’s a pretty safe bet), these would make great stocking stuffers. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the highly rated Brother P-Touch is down to just $10 today, its best price in months.



If you remember the old label makers that literally pressed the letters into a piece of tape, this is a bit more advanced than what you’re picturing. The P-Touch can print in nine font styles across two lines, along with clipart and special characters, and can even print on multiple label widths, including special iron-on labels.

The next two months are a treacherous time for your waistline, and I’m not just talking about election night stress-eating and binge drinking. That’s where the Sweethome-recommended Withings Body comes in.



The Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale looks like any other bathroom scale at first glance, but it can automatically sync your vitals to your phone (including Apple’s HealthKit), meaning you can keep track of your progress towards your new year’s fitness resolutions. $78 isn’t quite as good as a $68 holiday deal we saw last month, but other than that, it’s the best price we’ve seen.

Feeling bold? Amazon will ship you a randomly selected diamond or zirconia sterling silver necklace for $20 or $13, respectively. The minimum values are listed as $24 for the diamond, or $22 for the zirconia, so you’re theoretically getting a good deal here; you just won’t get to choose what it looks like.



Reebok’s Professional Deck is actually an adjustable step, workout bench, and storage compartment all rolled into one, and Amazon’s marked it down to $150 today, or roughly $30-$50 less than usual.

Just want a step? The Reebok Aerobic Step is also down to $75, matching an all-time low.

The roguelike survival game Don’t Starve shouldn’t need much of an introduction, but if you somehow don’t have a copy sitting in your Steam library, you can fix that for $4 today.



Note: Will also run on Mac or SteamOS

Blessed are the cheesemakers, but you don’t need much cheddar to buy Monty Pyton’s Life of Brian on Blu-ray today.

Mpow Smartphone Dry Bag, $5 with code 4GFY93WH | 2-Pack, $8 with code SMFU7LNE

These deals may be a little out of season, but if you’re planning any wintertime tropical getaways, these inexpensive dry bags will keep your precious smartphone safe from surf and sand alike.

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats 3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. They’re still only a few months old, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off.

Once you have a soft close toilet seat, you’ll never go back. It’s a new year, treat yourself.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, the new year is a great excuse to try one out.



The entry-level Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $58, down from its usual $70 (though not an all-time low). While there are higher end models with color-shifting light and multiple wake-up sounds, I’ve been a satisfied user of this model for two years, and can’t recommend it highly enough.

You need to buy detergent, paper towels, and toilet paper anyway, so you may as well save $15 on it. Just spend $50 on select brands from Target, and use code CLEAN at checkout to get the discount.

Uniqlo was one of our readers’ favorite clothing brands of 2016, and you can save a bundle on hundreds of closeout styles during their Last Chance Sale. You’ll get free shipping on orders of $125 or more, or $5 flat rate otherwise.

When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40.



This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input.

Two Bosch Insight Wiper Blades, $23. Add two to cart (must be shipped by Amazon) to see the discount.

If you need a fresh set of wiper blades to survive the winter, you can grab a pair of Bosch Insight wiper blades for $23 from Amazon today.

Just pick the two you need, add them to your cart, and the discount should appear automatically, assuming both were shipped and sold by Amazon.com. The deal even allows you to mix and match sizes, so you can almost certainly find a combination that will work for your car.

I know nobody wants to think about dealing with taxes yet, but Amazon’s currently offering big discounts on TurboTax 2016 software packages.



This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc.

Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering rare discounts today on two different models today, including an all-time low price on the Mini .



Update: The Mini deal is over, but the larger model is still available.

Unless you happen to own some other beautiful Breville products we recommend, it’ll almost certainly be the best-looking appliance in your kitchen. I got one of these as a wedding gift several months ago, and it’s every bit as good as advertised.

The Mini is just $100 , down from its usual $150, and the 800XL is also $50 off, down to $200. If you got some Amazon gift cards for the holidays, I can’t think of many more worthwhile things to spend them on.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

