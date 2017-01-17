Prime Pantry savings, j/fit fitness gear, and fancy-ass copper pans lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials.



If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.

In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.

You’re never going to believe this, but Amazon’s running another fitness-focused sale in the month of January. Today, you can save on medicine balls, dumbbells, pull-up bars, kettlebells, and more from j/fit.



Everything here is near or below its all-time best price, so go flex your savings muscles, and lock in your order before things start selling out.

PS4 Pro deals have been few and far between, Black Friday notwithstanding, but Newegg’s eBay storefront is throwing in free copies of Call of Duty Infinite Warfare and Deus Ex Mankind Divided today when you buy the console for its usual $400.

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

Without any wiring to futz with, Eufy’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $20 today, half its usual price, and an all-time low.



We’ve posted similar items in the past from Mpow and others, but this model has more LEDs (22 vs. 20) and a larger battery (2200mAh vs. 1500). Plus, Eufy is an Anker brand, and they’re pretty great at this stuff.

AOMAIS Sport II IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker, $33 with code AOMAISF2

Most inexpensive Bluetooth speakers you see include a single 5W driver, or maybe dual 5W drivers if you’re lucky. But the AOMAIS Sport II packs in a pair of 10W drivers, plus IPX7 water resistance (meaning it can actually be submerged to a point), and a 10 hour battery. Not bad for $33.

Still using the $10 pots and pans you bought at Walmart freshman year of college? Do yourself a favor and upgrade to this complete copper tri-ply set from Cuisinart for just $200, today only.



If you aren’t familiar with tri-ply cookware, it basically sandwiches a layer of aluminum inside the outer stainless steel layers, resulting in a pan that’s durable, induction-compatible, oven safe, and still quick to heat up. The copper exterior cools quickly as well, to help ease temperature control.

At these prices, there’s no excuse to ever be without a charging cable for your phone.



Update: The MicroUSB cables became unavailable immediately after we posted this. Sorry!

Note: For the lightning cable, be sure to add two to your cart, and use promo code 3J2BQMRD to get both for $10.

dodocool LED Desk Lamp, $13 with code EP4QBWHG

This might be the coolest LED desk lamp deal I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a lot of them. Dodocool’s LED lamp includes a built-in battery that can run for up to four hours at the highest brightness (or 174 at the lowest), a magnetic base so you can prop it up on your desk, and a plastic clip that can hold it at any angle to illuminate bookshelves, pantries, and more.

RAVPower 10050mAh Portable Charger, $10 with code J6ZPIJVE

RAVPower makes some of the most popular and well-reviewed USB battery packs out there, and $10 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of their models, not to mention one of the best deals we’ve seen on any ~10,000mAh battery. The only catch: The deal is only available on the white model.

While not perfect, Console Wars is one of the most thoroughly researched pieces of writing you can find on the history of video games, and it’s well worth $2 for anyone interested in the birth of the industry.

If you own a car, and don’t relish the idea of missing an appointment or being stuck in a parking lot because your battery died, peace of mind only costs $43 today.



This Aukey charger is a 12,000mAh battery pack for your phone, and also a 400A jump starter capable of turning over the engine on almost any conventional automobile. It even includes a car charger, so it never has to leave your glove box.

STARESSO Espresso Maker, $36 with code AQXB42DF

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to make espresso at home. Hell, you don’t even need electricity. This portable STARESSO espresso maker achieves 15-20 bars of pressure (15 is standard) with a handheld press design, and it can even make cold brew to boot. And if the coffee makers in hotel rooms horrify your sensibilities, this can even fit in your suitcase.

ONME Rabbit Wine Bottle Opener, $14 with code AV8KI5F9

<Obnoxiously sticks nose into the deal> Ah yes, $14 is a fine price for a rabbit-style wine opener. Indubitably.



<Swirls and examines deal under the light> And I think I detect a note of free foil cutter? Splendid, just splendid.

Cabeau Evolution Cool Travel Pillow, $52 with code VX9JTJ86

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and now save 20% on the company’s “Cool” model as well.



Like the original Evolution, the Evolution Cool is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support if your head nods off to the side while you’re traveling. The key difference is the integrated vent running along the middle of the pillow, which should keep your neck from getting too sweaty.

If you have any long trips on the horizon, you can save 20% on all four colors today with promo code VX9JTJ86. Cabeau’s pillows almost never go on sale, so if you’ve had one on your wish list, this is a great opportunity.

Plugging in a USB charger doesn’t mean you have to lose an AC outlet. In fact, you can add more of both to your home with these discounted Aukey chargers.

Victsing Shower Speaker, $15 with code VJO25UDK

Plenty of Bluetooth speakers are water resistant, but few include a suction cup to stick to the wall of your shower, especially at this price.

RAVPower FileHube Plus, $30 with code SUG87OE8

Today on Amazon, you can score an all-time low price on RAVPower’s FileHub Plus, which is actually three travel-friendly devices in one:



6,000 mAh USB battery pack - Recharge your devices

Travel router - turn an ethernet port into a Wi-Fi hotspot

Media streamer - plug in an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive, and stream its contents to your phones, tablets, computes, and DLNA device

Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale, $7 with code LOBDCI7U

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.

The trick to making delicious pizza with crispy crust is a hot oven. Like, really hot. PizzaCraft’s propane-powered PizzaQue outdoor oven can get up to 700 degrees, which will turn out a perfectly cooked pizza in just 6 minutes.



Today’s $112 deal is an all-time low, just be sure to get a pizza peel to go with it.

USB-C is the future, and Anker’s kevlar and nylon-wrapped Powerline+ cables are the best you can buy.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks.

Steaming your clothes might not get them as crisp as ironing, but it does a decent enough job in a fraction of the time, and for $15, why not? It’s even small enough to pack away in your suitcase.

TriggerPoint makes the most popular foam rollers out there, and two different models are on sale today: One for your feet (in two different densities), and one for the rest of you.

People still use pens and paper, who woulda thunk? If you cannot fathom where your pens keep disappearing to and need some replacements, this box of 12 BIC Velocity Bold black ball-point pens is only $5, the lowest it’s ever been.

Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

