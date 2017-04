Neither of these packs include a charger, but Amazon sells one for $15.

If you prefer non-rechargeable batteries for whatever reason (Earth Day was this weekend, you monster), here’s 100 AmazonBasics AAs for $16.

Anker PowerCore Turbo, $30 with code 16000MAH

Anker’s PowerCore Turbo is a bit of an oddball in Anker’s lineup, but you can score one today for 40% off with a very enticing deal.



On its face, the PowerCore Turbo is a pretty standard issue 16,000mAh battery pack. But the secret sauce here is the included car charger that can recharge the entire thing in 90 minutes, about 10x faster than with a microUSB charger. In fact, just 8 minutes plugged into the car charger will give it enough juice to fill an iPhone 6s, which is just bananas. Personally, I wish it came with a fast wall charger rather than a car charger, but at $30, it’s tough to complain.

Lightning Cable, $5 with code DF2SOIGY | 2-Pack, $10 with code UA2DDV2N

You can never have enough Lightning cables, so grab an extra one for $5, or two for $10 today from Mpow. Just be sure to note the promo codes.



Note: For the two-pack, choose the second option below, and manually add two of them to your cart.

Lamicall Adjustable Device Stand, $8 with code UVUCS8E3

It’s aluminum, it’s adjustable, it holds any device, and it’s $8. What’s not to love about this desktop phone stand?

Top Home Deals

Amazon’s looking out for the green thumbs today with a great deal on their top selling utility cart.



Gorilla Carts’ GOR6PS boasts fantastic user reviews, can haul a whopping 1200 pounds, and some even include a quick-release dumping mechanism for easy dirt pouring. Today’s deal is an all-time low, so lock in your order before it gets buried.

There may be no better way to spend a Sunday than killing a bottle of wine while leisurely making a big-ass paella to share, but the experience isn’t complete without an honest-to-goodness paella pan. Luckily, Lodge makes a heavy duty carbon steel model that’ll work on pretty much any cooking surface, and with a few exceptions, $47 is about as cheap as it gets.

If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Amazon is offering highly-rated ExceptionalSheets two piece, extra thick pads for $104-$138 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. ExceptionalSheets is the same company that makes the mattress pads for Marriott hotels, and this model uses the same foam as those pads, with a layer visco memory foam added.

The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $112, $123, and $138 respectively. They promise to soften up old mattresses, are hypoallergenic, and use a state-of-the-art fiberfill to replicate duck down.

4-Pack Solar-Powered Mpow Spotlights, $30 with code API29OGS

If you’re sick of stubbing your toes on your front porch and struggling to find your key hole, these solar-powered motion-sensing spot lights can illuminate your outdoor space with no wiring required. Get four of them for $30 today with promo code API29OGS.

Suaoki Mini Air Compressor, $15 with code DD3J4MXK

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slightly larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

GIF Buy 2, Get 1 free Amazon Dash buttons for Prime Members

If you’re curious about Amazon Dash buttons, today’s a great day to try them. Right now, pick up any two Dash buttons of your choice, and get a third one free. Plus, you’ll still get a $5 Amazon credit the first time you use it, meaning they’re literally paying you to buy household essentials.

Just add three Dash buttons to your cart and you’ll see the discount applied automatically at checkout. Just an FYI: It is limited to Prime Members only and only one free button.

Philips Hue Lighstrip, $66 for Prime members. Discount shown at checkout.

The great thing about Philips Hue is that your fancy lighting profiles aren’t limited to standard bulbs; the Hue Lighstrip lets you to stick a rope of color-changing, Wi-Fi connected lights anywhere in your house.