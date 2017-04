Top Lifestyle Deals

Let your feet breathe a little and escape from the boots you’ve been wearing for the winter. Amazon is having a one-day sale on Skechers, which means you can pick up basically any style of sneaker or casual slip-on that you’d ever need, for both men and women. It’s a really good excuse to take your shoes off, if you ask me.

$236 might seem like a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



These 4.7 star rated weights were on sale for an all-time low $229 over the weekend, but sold out relatively quickly. So if you missed out, this is still a great price.

OXA DIY Back Hair Shaver, $12 with code XCVGCZG9

I’m just going to kick off this post by sharing this product’s Amazon description.



ARE YOU A HAIRY APE? No problem. Guys feel confident shirtless after using OXA Back Shaver. So, if you have “patchy” or “spotty” patches of hair on your back or body or if you are so hairy that you are often mistaken for being a “hairy ape” there is no job too great for the OXA Back Shaver.

I don’t think back hair is why most men feel uncomfortable shirtless, but I digress.

This product looks very similar to the BaKlade, which we’ve written about before. It doesn’t have many reviews to go off of, but it’s 1/3 the price of the name brand with promo code XCVGCZG9 so it might be worth checking out if you’re a HAIRY APE.

Another Gizmodo Media Group staff member (who shall remain nameless, but speculate away) bought this earlier in the month, and reports that it “does the job.”

Dorco Pace 6 Plus + 10 Cartridges, $13 with code KINJA419

Dorco continues shaving the prices on their already-affordable razors, and you can get a Pace 6 Plus handle plus 10 cartridges for $13, plus free shipping. Just be sure to use promo code KINJA419 at checkout to get the deal.

Amazon’s back at it again with the sample box deals, and this time, $10 gets you six sample-sized (i.e. airline-friendly) men’s grooming items, plus a $10 credit towards dozens of full-sized items from this list. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting all of the samples for free.

Garment Bags with Shoe Bag, $12 with code UHD6UD4Q

Garment bags are the perfect solution for keeping fancy clothing safe while traveling, but I highly recommend storing those suits and dresses in one of these even in a closet. For $12, you can grab a 3-piece garment bag set, plus a shoe bag, with the code UHD6UD4Q.

30% off select Mother’s Day bouquets with code MOM30

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, save 30% on select Mother’s Day blooms (without the vase), and forget about the whole ordering flowers last minutes thing. Use the code MOM30 at checkout to save.



FYI: The promo is only valid for new customers, and only works if you set your delivery date between 5/9 and 5/11 and if you don’t add a vase.