The smallest Nespresso, fitness gear, and Xbox One S controllers lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

Xbox One S Wireless Controller, $40 | Also available in black

Need an extra controller for your new Xbox One? Newegg’s eBay storefront is blowing them out for $40 today in white and black, matching Black Friday.



Advertisement

The Xbox One S gamepad improves on the original with a textured grip, double the range, and most importantly, Bluetooth, meaning you can connect it to your PC without an adapter.

2016 was a dumpster fire of a year, so maybe some retail therapy will help you be cautiously optimistic about 2017. Nordstrom Rack is ending their year with an extra 25% off all clearance items during their Clear the Rack sale. Get designer clothing for up to 90% off, or just stock up on some staples to help you get through the next year without strangling someone with a pair of jeans.



Just know the discount is taken off at checkout.

If you’re determined to get into better shape in 2017, Amazon wants to help with a Gold Box sale on several Adidas fitness products.



Inside, you’ll find a few different training benches, plus a treadmill, all marked down to all-time low prices. Prices start at $63 for a basic flat training bench, but just remember that these prices are only available today, or until swoled out.

Need some weights to go with them? Bowflex’s popular SelectTech adjustable dumbbells are also marked down to an all-time low $249 right now. We’ve seen them at that price a few times before, and it rarely lasts long.



Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their space-saving Inissia model with included milk frother is down to $93 today on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen on the frother bundle.

GIF Anker SoundBuds, $17

You might have heard something about the new iPhone lacking a headphone jack, and possibly spent a few hours hyperventilating. Luckily, Bluetooth headphones are pretty good and cheap at this point, and your favorite pair is marked down to $17 right now on Newegg.

Shark Lift-Away Professional Steam Mop, $70 with code AFFCP17

When it comes to cleaning hard floors, you’ve basically got three options to choose from, if you don’t want to get down on your hands and knees:



Advertisement

Sponsored

A regular old mop, which can leave your floors wet for hours.

A Swiffer WetJet, or any similar product that uses chemical spray that can leave a residue, and disposable (i.e. expensive) cleaning pads.

A steam mop, which cleans using regular old water that dries within seconds.

Now, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions, but the choice seems rather obvious to me, especially when you can get a highly rated Shark Lift-Away Professional steam mop for just $70 with code AFFCP17. That’s about $30 less than Amazon (where it has a 4.3 star review average), and the best price we’ve ever seen. This particular model even features a detachable hand steamer for cleaning other surfaces as well.

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to finally start running, this Garmin GPS watch can track your routes, calories burned, heart rate...basically everything you need to shame yourself into going a little bit further. $160 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d sprint over to the site to lock in your order.



Aukey Mini Tripod, $9 with code AMOUNT88

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $9 model from Aukey works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones.

Bonus: Take your photos to the next level with a pair of clip-on smartphone lenses, also on sale.

Zojirushi makes some of the best vacuum-insulated bottles around, and this 17 ounce model has never been cheaper. It’ll keep your drinks hot or cold for hours on end, and look really cool in the process, but note that this deal is only available for Prime members.



Holiday travel might be over, but these discounted luggage sets will be by your side at the airport for years to come. And if not, they still have Samsonite’s excellent 10 year warranty.



When you’re on a road trip, especially in the winter, you’re thinking about how to keep all your stuff dry and secure while it’s strapped to the roof of your car. This waterproof cargo bag from Keeper is only $40 (the best price it’s even been) and will make sure your stuff won’t get soaked. Plus, its built-in straps mean you don’t need to buy any extra accessories.

Do you need an electric wine opener? Of course not. But for $8, or barely more than you’d pay for a standard manual corkscrew, it’s certainly worth considering.



Anker makes the best gadgets for keeping all of your new toys charged, and several of their most popular battery packs, chargers, and accessories are on sale today. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post for all of the products and promo codes.

If you missed out on Black Friday TV deals, this 65" 4K Samsung is back on sale for the same price you would have seen a month ago. I have the 55" version of this set, and absolutely love it.

Cheetah Mounts 20"-70" TV Wall Mount, $18 with code 667ERJQA

If you’ve been meaning to wall-mount your TV, this highly-rated Cheetah mount will only set you back $18 today with promo code 667ERJQA. This particular model doesn’t articulate left and right, but it can hold TVs anywhere from 20" to 70", so it should be sufficient for most of you.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $43, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

About a month ago, Amazon launched a new shock and water-resistant AmazonBasics Bluetooth speaker, and now you can get it for an all-time low $27.

2-Pack Mpow Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code SSEPB4FU

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Mpow for $8 today with code SSEPB4FU. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), they would make great stocking stuffers.

Philips Sonicare Essence Toothbrush, $20 after $5 coupon

If you want to dip your toes into the world of electric toothbrushes, Philips’ entry level Sonicare Essence line is an amazing value at $20 (after clipping the $5 coupon). I’ve been using this brush for years, and I still love it.

2-Pack Mpow Lightning Cable, $10 with code TK8OP69Z

If you found a new Apple product under the tree yesterday, you’re going to want to stock up on Lightning cables. For a limited time you can get two from Mpow for $10; just add two to your cart, and use code TK8OP69Z at checkout.

Did you unwrap a new PS4 yesterday? Keep your controllers topped off with this dual charging dock for just $15.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Gaming

Media