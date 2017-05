While it’s plugged in, the Hue Go is basically a brighter (300 lumen vs. 120) version of the Hue Bloom, and is best deployed facing a wall to “paint” it with color. The difference is that you can unplug it, and take it with you for up to three hours at a time. That’s great for deploying during parties, or out on the patio at night.

Compressed air cans are great for cleaning your computer and keyboard (which are probably very disgusting), and you can get four cans for just $12 today on Amazon.

2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code AUKTWOCM

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUKTWOCM. Even if you already have one in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth tossing an extra into your luggage to use in rental cars whenever you travel.

OxyLED Toilet Lights, $5 with code 1OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score one for just $5 with code 1OXYTN01.

TOPGREENER 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $15 with code ABID56GZ

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $15 each with promo code ABID56GZ, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

It’s been over a month since the last time we posted a deal on Haribo Gold Bears, so you’ve finished your last bag and you’re ready for a resupply, Amazon’s marked it back down to $10 with Subscribe & Save, or $11 with standard shipping.

Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit, $15 with code VLWJ5G55

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this $15 model from Aukey. It even comes with two extra USB ports to keep your phones charged. Just note that your car will need an AUX input for this to work.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you haven’t gotten anything yet, maybe hit up Amazon’s one-day sale on Anne Klein jewelry. Watches and bracelets are marked down, but these prices disappear at the end of the day, so don’t be stuck scrambling for gift ideas.

Electric shavers are great for your face, but what about your back? The highly-rated (and ALL CAPS) MANGROOMER features an extra-long folding handle and 1.5” blade so you can reach every part of your body without any help (much like the BaKblade, which we’ve covered here).



Similar products have been alarmingly popular with our readers in the past, and today’s price is an all-time low, for Prime members only.

This thing looks like my version of hell, but it has great reviews, and has never been cheaper.

If you’ve had your eyes on a Fitbit (may we recommend the new Alta HR?), or wanted to get one for Mom this month, the entire lineup is on sale right now on Amazon, with discounts ranging from $20 to $50.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code NPO7604K

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code NPO7604K, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Indochino Premium Suits, $350 + free shipping, use promo code KINJA, expires 5/8

You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and this week you can dress yourself in one of their premium suits for just $350. Use promo code KINJA.



You do not have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can checkout now and submit later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

This matches our exclusive Black Friday discount, which is the best deal Indochino’s ever offered, and one of our most popular exclusives ever.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount and take your receipt/account info into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.