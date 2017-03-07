Mohu HDTV antennas, electric shavers, and a wet/dry Shop-Vac lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

We see deals almost every day on Bluetooth earbuds, but if you prefer the comfort and sound isolation of over-ears, Modern Portable’s well-reviewed Super66s are down to $49 in today’s Gold Box. These have all the advantages of Bluetooth earbuds, including a built-in mic, but when your battery dies, you can just plug in the included AUX cable to use them as regular headphones.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, and it’s liable to sell out early.

Etekcity Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter with SPDIF Support, $30 with code 8ERM3WE3

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but Etekcity’s new model raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. Just be sure to use promo code 8ERM3WE3 at checkout to save $20.

We see deals on leaf-style HDTV antennas pretty frequently, but if you won’t settle for anything less than the brand that started the trend, Amazon’s discounting two different Mohu Leaf models today.



The model you buy will basically depend on how far you live from your local broadcast towers. The Leaf Metro and Leaf are rated for 25 and 30 miles respectively, but keep in mind that those are under ideal circumstances, and your actual range will likely be lower.

You can never have too many USB charging ports, especially when Aukey’s selling them for this cheap. Choose from a six or 10-port charging hub, both of which include two Quick Charge 3.0 ports for compatible devices.

Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code V2ETJC8N

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches (unsurprising at this price), but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.



Remember the little calculator you had in school that powered itself via a tiny solar panel? Logitech makes an entire wireless keyboard based on the same concept, and it’s on sale for $40 today.



https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Wireless-Solar-Keyboard-K750/dp/B004MF11MU

While you’re at it, the M720 Triathlon mouse, which runs for two years on a charge and can seamlessly switch between three different devices, is also on sale for $30.

https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Triathalon-Multi-Device-Wireless-910-004790/dp/B01LF37K80

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

h/t Josh

Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $179. Must log in to see price.

We posted Sony’s noise-cancelling h.EAR Bluetooth headphones for $195 last week, which was an all-time low at the time, but BuyDig just raised the bar with a $179 deal.

These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $179's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these. Just note that you’ll have to log in to see the discount.

If you still don’t own a Kindle, three different models are $20 off right now. That’s not exactly a rare occurrence, but with this weather, it’s a great time to head outside and squeeze in some reading.

Top Home Deals

You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 5-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $49 today. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage.

Cleaning isn’t fun. Buying cleaning products is even less so. But saving money while buying things is always fun, so we’ll call this deal neutral. Buy five household essentials from Amazon and save $5 automatically. All you need to do is add them to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout.



A lot of the products listed also have coupons or Subscribe & Save associated with them, so be on the lookout for extra savings. Here’s a couple top sellers, but head to Amazon to see everything included in the discount.

4-Pack OxyLED Zoomable LED Mini Flashlights, $14 with code 4OXYMD02

Miniature LED flashlights are so cheap and ubiquitous now, there’s no excuse not to have one tucked away in every glove box and every room of your house. Get four zoomable lights from OxyLED for just $14 today.



Just note that you’ll need an 18650 battery, or three AAAs to run them.

These dryer balls have an astounding 12,000 Amazon reviews at a 4.6 star average, and are unsurprisingly Amazon’s top-selling item in the fabric softener category. Like, good for them, but how does such a boring product get that much attention?



Anyway, you can get a half-dozen for $12, or $5 less than usual, while supplies last.

Aukey Wireless Doorbell Kit, $8 with code AUKEYSTD

Just because your house or apartment doesn’t have a doorbell doesn’t mean you’ll have to rely on knocking like a caveman. This $8 kit has everything you need to install one, no wiring required. You even get to choose from 48 different chimes and four volume levels!

Mesqool AM/FM Projector Alarm Clock With USB Charger, $19 with code 3LOH2GFV

Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an AM/FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $11 on this feauture-packed alarm clock with code 3LOH2GFV.

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $7, why not?

While you’re at it, pick up four silicone pot holders for $6.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omlettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $16. The Dash Go is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.6 star review average from nearly 3,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale.

Go to your nearest home goods store, and you’ll find dozens of airtight containers to keep food and coffee fresh. But the Friis coffe vault takes things one step further with a valve and filter that lets your roast beans vent off CO2 without opening the lid, which keeps them fresher for longer.

Before you work yourselves into a froth and unleash fury upon me in the comments, let me make one thing clear: I know bacon isn’t meant to be cooked in the microwave. An oven will do a better job, or a skillet, or hell, even a machine gun. That being said, some mornings you just want some damn bacon, and you don’t have time to cook it properly.



The Nordic Ware microwave bacon grill can nuke about five strips at once, and its design allows the grease to drain off, ostensibly leaving you with something resembling crispiness. It’s down to an all-time low $4 right now (albeit as an add-on item), and has a surprisingly great review average from over 1,500 customers, so it might be worth trying out.

Life’s too short to drink the same soda every time, so take advantage of this 30% Amazon discount and try something new. Inside, you’ll find dozens of different flavors from Hansen’s and Blue Sky, including both diets and cane sugar-sweetened varieties. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout. Cheers!

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, $30 after $5 coupon

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but want something that won’t cover your other outlet? This TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is your answer, and it’s down to its best price ever after you clip the $5 coupon.

You might not end up needing it until next winter, but GreenWorks 80V cordless snow thrower is one of the most powerful electric snow removal tools you can buy, and it’s down to an all-time low $250 today with an included battery.

I know there have been a lot of deals on these YETI-style tumblers lately, but $9 for 30 oz. (with a lid!) is insanely cheap.

If your car’s wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon’s running a new promotion on ACDelco wiper blades for a limited time. Add any wiper version (shipped and sold by Amazon) to your cart and automatically save $3.



Note: These all seem to be individual blades, but you get a $3 on each one, so when you buy two, you save $6.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Keep up your appearances for less with Amazon’s Philips Norelco Gold Box. First up is the new Beardtrimmer 9100, which at $50 is not only a great deal, it’s the first time we’re seeing a real discount on it. And next is the Electric Shaver 8900 with SmartClean (Wet & Dry Edition) marked down to $130, its best price ever. But don’t delay, these deals will get washed down the drain at the end of the day.

H&M just dropped a ridiculous amount of new things, both in apparel and home goods. And they’re giving you a tired discount to tempt you to pick the up. Grab 20% off orders of $50+ with code 2905, 25% off orders of $100+ with code 7521, 30% off orders of $150+ with code 0158, plus free shipping. It’s time to go to town at H&M, but just a heads up, this discount only works on regular-priced items.

50% off all NHL t-shirts, jerseys, and hats from Reebok with code NHL50

There are less than 20 games left in the regular season, so it’s time to start thinking about the playoffs (if your team is lucky enough to still be playing come April). Reebok is giving you 50% off NHL t-shirts, sweaters jerseys, and hats with the code NHL50. So support your team grinding it out at the end of the season, unless you’re an Avs fan. Sorry.

Buy a UT + 1 select item and get free shipping

Uniqlo’s shipping fees are usually a big deterrent, but right now, you can bypass them when you add some of their Flash Sale items to your cart. The Flash Sale is full of their newest collab with MoMa, featuring art from Sol Lewitt, Keith Harring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Andy Warhal. Plus, other styles like denim, sweatshirts, and more, for both men and women.



Just add one of those items to your cart, and continue on your shopping way. Just that item will knock off the shipping charge.

BOGO sale on clearance items at American Eagle and Aerie | 10-for-$30 Aerie underwear with code GETCHEEKY

American Eagle (and Aerie) have always been a good destination to find simple basics that will last, and denim that isn’t pretentious. Pick up both things (and more) during their BOGO sale on clearance items. Plus, onto of the BOGO, Aerie is giving you 10-for-$30 undies with the code GETCHEEKY, including Sunnie and Shine styles.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale on everything Cole Haan. Men’s and women’s styles, plus handbags and women’s outerwear are included.

Withings Body, $75 after 25% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $75 (after you clip the 25% coupon on the page) is within about $7 of the best deal we’ve seen, and the best price of the year.

Top Media Deals

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Top Gaming Deals

Amazon’s new exclusive Xbox One S bundle is the only one you can buy that includes a copy of Ghost Recon Wildlands, and they’re also tossing in a $10 Amazon Music Unlimited credit, and $10 towards Amazon Instant Video. At $300, it’s not discounted, but those are some decent toss-ins, especially if you were interested in the new Ghost Recon game anyway.

Titanfall 2 [Download], $24 - PS4 | Xbox One

Amazon had digital downloads of Titanfall 2 for $24 on Xbox One yesterday, but now, the PS4 version has joined in the fun. If you like shooters, it’s a no-brainer at that price, even if only for the campaign.

Building an all-digital game collection is usually an expensive proposition, but four popular game downloads are deeply discounted on Xbox One right now.

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GW3OAPE/?tag=kinjadeals-20&kinja_price=24

With the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Amazon is letting Prime Members take 20% off all Breath of the Wild amiibos.

