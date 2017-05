For reference, that’s enough juice to charge an iPhone 7 about seven times, or a Galaxy S8 about four times, making it perfect for sharing during long flights, camping trips, or conferences.

Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $12 with code 9P3G328L. It also comes with a detachable USB adapter (with standard US prongs) that can be used as a standalone charger as well.

Never has a house been built with a sufficient number of power outlets, but that’s easy to remedy with this 2-pack of AmazonBasics power strips for $9.

Pricing for 1TB externals has bottomed out around $50 for a couple of years now, so when you find one for $46, you should pull the trigger. Even if you don’t need one yourself, give it to a friend or family member who isn’t diligent about backing up their files.



If 1TB won’t cut it, here’s a 5TB drive for $140, no power cord required.

Mpow Bullfight Bluetooth 4.1 Headphones, $13 with code NTKTVCRO

Mpow’s aggressively named Bullfight Bluetooth headphones are down to just $13 today with promo code NTKTVCRO, one of the best prices we’ve seen on any Mpow earbuds. In addition to the slim ear pieces and seven hour battery, they even snap together magnetically to pause your music and keep them securely around your neck when not in use.

Once again, Amazon’s offering solid savings on one of its popular (and already absurdly affordable) Fire Tablets. Save $10 and pick up a 16GB 7" tablet for $60, in your choice of three different colors.

I know 4K is the new hotness, but 2560x1440 QHD monitors still give you a ton of screen real estate, and work with a wider variety of computers. So if you’re looking to upgrade your workspace, $170 is a terrific price for a QHD IPS panel, let alone one from a top-tier manufactuer like Acer.

Logitech’s K780 keyboard can connect to essentially any modern computing device over either Bluetooth or with a USB wireless dongle, including smartphones, tablets, home theater PCs, game consoles and smart TVs as well.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The same could be said for a lot of wireless keyboards though, so what’s so great about this one? The K780 can stay paired to three devices at once, and switch between them at the touch of a button, so you won’t have to go through a cumbersome pairing process every time you want to switch from controlling your smart TV to your Xbox One. It’ll also run for up to two years on a pair of included AAA batteries, and even has a stand built right in for phones and tablets.

$60's the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so you never need to type in your Netflix password with a joystick ever again.

You can never have enough external storage, so when you can get 4TB for $95, you should take full advantage. Just note that this model does require a power cord, so it’ll need to stay tethered in the same place, but that’s fine for an office environment, or for use as a PS4 or Xbox One external drive.

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSDs - 250GB, $100 | 500GB, $170

If only the fastest storage will do, SanDisk’s Extreme 500 external SSDs are on sale for $30-$40 off their usual prices right now on Amazon. Obviously, you’ll get a ton more space for your money by buying standard external hard drives, but none of those are even in the same ballpark in terms of speed.

Anker SoundCore Nano, $16 with code MOMANK77. Pink and silver only.

Anker’s SoundCore is your favorite Bluetooth speaker, but if you need something a little more portable, they don’t get much smaller than the SoundCore nano.