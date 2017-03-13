Mission activewear, iOttie dash mounts, and Anker flashlights lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Until fairly recently, external hard drives over 2TB required an extra power cord, but not so with this ultra-portable 4TB WD My Passport, now marked down to an all-time low $110.



That makes it easy to toss in a bag to take anywhere, and it would also be great for storing all of your PS4 and Xbox One games.

Aukey Slim Profile USB Car Charger, $7 with code AUKEYCAR

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $7 today with code AUKEYCAR. We’ve seen it go as low as $6 on a few occasions, but this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time, if it’s been on your wish list.

KMASHI USB Battery Pack/Bluetooth Speaker/Bike Light, $14 with code WPKK2CAY

If you spend any significant amount of time on a bike, this $14 gadget from KMASHI is an LED headlight, Bluetooth speaker, and USB battery pack all rolled into one. Use code WPKK2CAY to get the discount, but just don’t be obnoxious with the speaker, please.

Ohuhu Vented Adjustable Lap Desk, $24 with code RBCXIN7R

You spend all day at a desk, so when you’re at home, you should make the most of your couch time. This adjustable vented lap desk can get your computer up off your lap, and even includes a mouse board hanging off the side. I almost want to catch a cold so I can use this in bed all day.

Mpow Thor Wireless Headphones, $21 with code 9A9UYTRQ

Mpow basically invented the ~$20 Bluetooth earbud market, but it turns out they also make wireless on-ears, and you can try out a pair for just $21 today. Even at that low price, they’re foldable, include a microphone for calls, and even work as wired headphones if your battery dies.

Refurb Surface Pro 3, $430

The Surface Pro 3 is a few years old at this point, but it’s still a complete Windows PC in tablet form, which is kind of amazing. If you’ve been on the fence about trying one out, you can get one for just $430, while supplies last.



This is a refurb sale, but that’s an incredible price for the 256GB Core i5 model. If a barebones tablet will do, the 64GB Core i3 model is also on sale for $340, but the more expensive version’s upgrades are well worth $90.

There are a lot of laptop backpacks out there, but eBags’ is the only one I’ve seen with a “garage” for your power brick. Pure genius.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and all three are on sale today for the best prices we’ve ever seen.



The cheapest model is IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which are cheap and easy to find.

The next step up is far brighter (900 lumens vs. 400), and includes a rechargeable battery and a microUSB port, while the most expensive model is brighter still at 1300 lumens, and is IP67 rated, meaning you could even use it underwater. Whichever model you choose, just be sure to note the promo codes below.

If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Amazon is offering highly-rated eLuxury plush pads for $75-$97 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $82, $90, and $95 respectively, which is seriously cheap for a product like this. They promise to soften up old mattresses, and cool down hot ones, which isn’t particularly appealing right now, but sounds awesome for the summer.

If you’re still using that $20 metal bed frame you got when you moved into your first apartment, today’s a great opportunity to upgrade to something more...adult.



This platform bed features a faux leather headboard, a wood slat base (read: no box spring), and a clean, simple design. For a limited time, Amazon’s offering all-time low prices on three sizes today. Get a king for $179, a queen for $149, and a full for just $139.

When it comes to smartphone dash mounts, magnetic solutions have dominated the sales charts over the last couple of years. But if you don’t want to obstruct a vent, or use a case with your phone, a these iOttie deals might bring you back into the cradle camp.



First up, iOttie’s One Touch 2 universal dash mount is marked down to $13, an all-time low. The original One Touch won a Kinja Co-op a few years back, and the sequel added a longer telescoping arm, as well as a bigger cradle for today’s skateboard-sized phones.

If you’d prefer something with a lower profile, this deal includes a CD slot and vent mount discounts as well, if that’s more your style.

Dr. Meter Luggage Scale, $7 with code L54X8JQT

All this 4.5 star-rated luggage scale has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.



You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine when you’re leaving town, but this one is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip.

Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock, $29 with code JN5RVFEH

Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now Vansky is making its own version for a lot less money.



Just like the Philips light, Vansky’s Sunrise Alarm Clock fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models.

I’ve had a Philips Wake-Up light for years, and absolutely love it, but $29 is an insanely great price for a feature-packed alternative.

$10 off H&R Block tax software with code 10HRBLOCK

If you still haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes, you’ve got a big advantage over the early birds: $10 in additional savings on H&R Block tax filing software, courtesy of Amazon.

Those crossed out MSRPs you see? Those are the prices H&R Block actually charges, and this $10 promo on physical discs (with code 10HRBLOCK) is in addition to Amazon’s standard discounts, so we’re talking about some serious savings here. If you need help deciding which tier to buy, H&R Block has a handy comparison chart here.



Note: I realize this makes no sense at all, but the code only seems to work on discs, not downloads.

The best part? When you file through this software, you can opt to receive all or a portion of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, which will net you a 10% bonus. So a $1,000 refund could become $1,100 in your Amazon account, which would more than make up for the cost of the software.

The Bonavita BV1800 is your favorite coffee maker, and you can snag one with a stainless steel carafe for $110 today, which is just $3 shy of the best price we’ve seen.

Our readers praised the Bonavita’s shower head system for saturating the beans to extract the most flavor, and added that its carafe can keep keep the finished product hot for hours on end. Sounds like a winner to me.

The well-reviewed Hoover Sprint bagless upright vacuum is only $43 today, and includes more features than you might expect, including an accessory hose, adjustable brush height, and a true HEPA filter, not to mention the fact that it’s an Amazon top seller. It’s not the smallest or most maneuverable vacuum around, but it’s probably the best sub-$50 vacuum you can buy.

320 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, $9 after $2.50 coupon

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $9 up with this clippable Amazon coupon.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

4-Pack Packing Cubes + Dirty Laundry Bag, $16 with code JILLVE4H

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four is only $16 today, complete with a bonus dirty laundry bag.

Thankfully, it seems like after this week (and the impending Nor’easter), spring weather will be here to stay. That means if you’ve been using the crappy weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down gear from Mission Apparel so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich.

L.L.Bean is ready for you to get outside. Right now, use the coed TRAIL, and take 20% off all hiking clothes, footwear, and gear. Get ready to spend your days winding through trees and climbing mountains. They even has some great rainwear to help stave off the impending spring showers.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code KINJA604

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code KINJA604, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

If you’re trying to keep an eye on your blood pressure, Amazon will sell you this Omron 10 Series electronic monitor today for $52, within a few bucks of the best price we’ve seen. This monitor has a 4.3 star review average on over 5,000 reviews, and includes both a wireless monitor that can store your last 100 readings, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can store unlimited readings on your smartphone (including Apple HealthKit).

Not to stress you out, but this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously, and they’re offering a rare 30% sitewide discount, plus free shipping on orders over $65 today. That excludes 990 and 993 styles, but everything else should be fair game. Run, don’t walk, before the best styles sell out.

Remington The Crafter, $32 after 20% coupon

Ready to give your mane the attention it deserves? Remington’s The Crafter comes with 10 trimming length settings, a 3 hour lithium-ion battery, and multiple detachable trimming heads for managing your stubble, and Amazon’s taking $8 off with a clippable coupon, for a limited time.

American Psycho for $5 is a videotape you won’t need to return.

$5 American Psycho [Blu-ray] 72 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Apples to Apples is basically Cards Against Humanity, but family-friendly. Not a single card about Nazis or being balls deep in a pig.



And yes, I know Apples to Apples came before CAH, don’t @ me.

Mass Effect Andromeda’s Pathfinder edition game guide might be the most impressive limited edition guide I’ve ever seen. Here’s what you get:



Mass Effect™: Andromeda Initiative Backpack: A two-pocket Andromeda Initiative backpack that holds a 15-inch laptop.



Alternate Premium Hardcover Guide: An exclusive hardcover version of the complete guide. A must-have for every Mass Effect fan! Only available in the Pathfinder Edition.



DLC Code Inside: Get a head start on Day 1 co-op play with the MultiPlayer Booster Pack, which includes weapons and equipment to kick-start your progress (entitled instantly, limit one per match).



Welcome Letter: An introduction letter, written by the mission’s founder, Jien Garson, welcomes you to the Andromeda Initiative.



Galaxy Chart: A full-color 11”x17” map of the Andromeda Galaxy.



Field Journal: A 32-page journal with field notes and sketches about the Initiative with space for your own note-taking needs while on your adventure.



Branded Envelope: The Galaxy Chart and Welcome Letter come packaged in an Andromeda Initiative branded envelope.



Mobile-Friendly eGuide: Unlock the enhanced eGuide for strategy on the go, all optimized for a second-screen experience.



This was listed for over $120 at launch, and was in the $90s for the last several days, so $78 represents a substantial price drop. Plus, if you preorder now and the price goes any lower, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon listed once it ships.

Apropos of nothing, Prime members can still preorder the game for 20% off. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

If you regularly shop at GameStop, this gift card deal is basically $10 in your pocket. You won’t even have to trade in your old games.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (like, actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

Beard Balm, TASEYAR Natural Beard Mustache Wax Leave in Wax Conditioner for Men | $8 | Amazon | Use code HTAFY26W

