Today's Best Deals: Madden 17, True Wireless Headphones, TurboTax, and MoreShep McAllisterToday 9:55amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDaily Deals81 Madden 17, truly wireless headphones, and a $2 LED bulbs lead off Friday's best deals. Top Deals Madden NFL 17, $20 If your favorite NFL team has already crashed out for the season, you can pick up a copy of Madden 17 for just $20, and recreate the year as you see fit. Play as the Vikings and sign a better kicker! Move the Chargers to somewhere larger than a Texas high school stadium! Keep Derek Carr healthy! Properly disclose knee injuries! The choices are yours, but this deal is only available today, or until sold out. New Year New You Sample Box + $15 credit, $15 If you tell me you don’t like gummy vitamins, I’ll tell you you’re a liar. Want to grab a sample bottle of them, plus other things to make the new year healthier? Take advantage of this $15 sample box from Amazon. Get 15+ samples and a $15 credit towards select Nutrition and Wellness products. New year, new you indeed. And in case you missed it yesterday, there’s also a $10 box available that’s full of protein samples. The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last. The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously. $65 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order. Aukey 16,000mAh Portable Charger, $23 with code 5ZREC35I $23 would be a good price for any 16,000mAh battery pack, but it’s especially notable for one with Quick Charge 3.0, and an extremely slim design. Adata SU800 512GB SSD, $125 Adata’s high-end SU800 SSD features blazing read/write speeds, a three-year warranty, and fantastic user reviews, and Newegg’s eBay storefront has marked the 512GB model down to $125 today. Even if you don’t need it to upgrade a PC, it’d be easy to turn into a speedy external drive. TurboTax Discounts Tax forms are finally starting to roll out, but before you go out and pay full price for filing software, be sure to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts. Advertisement Advertisement This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Eagle-eyed deal hunters might note that the prices listed on TurboTax’s site are the same or slightly lower, but those online versions will charge you an additional $37 for state tax software. The downloads and discs that Amazon’s selling by comparison include a free state download, along with free form printing, or a $20 e-file fee. Axgio Dash Wireless Headphones, $36 with code 4UEOAIDP If you love the idea of AirPods or Bragis, but can’t stomach their price tags, Axgio’s Dash wireless headphones are down to an all-time low $36 with promo code 4UEOAIDP, while supplies last.That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a pair of truly wireless headphones. I’ve actually tried these myself, and they really do work surprisingly well. Obviously, they aren’t as seamless as AirPods, but it’s tough to complain at less than 25% of the price. The big thing you’ll be missing out on here is a charging case. The buds themselves run for an impressive eight hours at a time, but you’ll have to plug each one in individually with a microUSB cable (it comes with a special cable with two plugs, but it’s very short). That’s a far cry from the convenience of a charging case, but again, they’re $36. Don’t mind wires? Here are four other options for $21 or less. AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries, $6 A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag. Keten 2-Pack 10' NES Classic Extension Cords, $10 Nintendo, ever intent on fumbling on the one yard line, made the otherwise-excellent NES Classic’s controller cables shorter than Trump’s fingers. Luckily, you can get a pair of 10' extension cables for just $10 today with promo code Z9P5QAUV. You can even chain them together if your couch is really far away from the TV. KMASHI Cree T6 Flashlight, $8 with code NDJ9SWWI Everyone should keep a few small LED flashlights handy, and this $8 model from KMASHI includes Cree bulbs, five lighting modes, and a 50,000 hour lifespan.Just note that you’ll either need three AAAs or an 18650 battery to run it. Best Buy 2-Day Sale If you need a new TV for the Super Bowl, you’ll find them in all specs and sizes during Best Buy’s 48 hour sale. Our top picks are below, but you can see the full sale here. Advertisement Sponsored Toshiba 65-Inch LED - 2160p - with Chromecast Built-in - 4K Ultra HDTV | $600 | Best BuyToshiba 49-Inch LED - 2160p - with Chromecast Built-in - 4K Ultra HDTV | $300 | Best BuySamsung 58-Inch LED - 1080p - Smart - HDTV | $480 | Best BuyToshiba 55-Inch LED - 1080p - with Chromecast Built-in - HDTV | $300 | Best BuySharp 43-Inch LED - 1080p - Smart - HDTV - Roku TV | $250 | Best Buy Kohree Bias Light, $9 with code 9QK4O6IU If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strip plugs directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and sticks to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.We’ve posted lots of deals on these in the past, but $9 is the best price we’ve ever seen. Homitt 30 oz. Tumbler With Handle, Lid, and Two Straws, $15 with code HOMITT88 By now, everyone knows you can get a really good vacuum-insulated tumbler for a fraction of the price of a YETI, but $15 is a particularly good deal for one that includes a lid, a handle, and two steel straws. 12-Pack Variety Pack, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon | 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. We saw this deal briefly last weekend, but if you missed out (or already drank it all), here’s another chance.Note: You won’t see the 30% discount until checkout.http://kotaku.com/snacktaku-drinks-pepsis-time-jumping-1893-cola-flavors-1771775414#_ga=1.51107307.319711706.1471388436https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G3JBGDG/ref=twister_B01DDI8ORG?_encoding=UTF8&th=1&kinja_price=10https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01D4B21KS/ref=twister_B01DDI8ORG?_encoding=UTF8&th=1&kinja_price=10 6-Pack OxyLED LED Bulbs, $12 with code OXYA1999 In case you missed out on a similar sale earlier this week, Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated OxyLED soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code OXYA1999. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware. Listen, Liberal, $3 | Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, $4 If the events of today have got you down, both of these discounted Kindle books might get you off the schneid. You won’t even have to donate 27 bucks. Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 Battery Pack, $25 with code ANKSPEED | Anker PowerPort Speed 4, $27 | Anker PowerDrive+ 1, $11 with code ANKPU001 Anker makes basically all of our readers’ favorite charging gear, and if you have any Quick Charge 3.0-compatible devices in your repertoire, you can save 15% on several different chargers today. Anker PowerLine MicroUSB Cable 5-Pack, $11 Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'. TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller, $27 TriggerPoint’s GRID foam rollers are the most popular on the market, and Amazon just discounted the 13" extra firm model to $27. That’s a match for an all-time low, and $10 less than usual, so limber up your buying muscles, and go get it. Home Deals at Target Target wants to be your home goods destination with three pretty big home deals to choose from. Advertisement Advertisement There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take $50 off when you spend $200 on furniture and decor. Second, get up to 25% off on bedding, bath, rugs, and more with the code HOMESTOCKUP. And finally, spend $50 on dining and entertaining items, and you’ll get a $10 Target gift card. $50 Jiffy Lube Gift Card, $40 If you take your car to Jiffy Lube for oil changes, this discounted gift card amounts to a $10 discount. So go ahead, spring for that new cabin air filter. Aukey 5-Pack Remote Outlet Switches, $22 with code AUKEYR52 You can’t control these semi-smart power outlet switches with your phone, or automate them with IFTTT recipes like you can with Belkin’s WeMo line, but you can control them from across your house with a remote control, and they’re incredibly cheap today. Everlane Choose What You Pay Sale Everlane usually has a pretty small Choose What You Pay section, but every now and then, they add a bunch more. This allows you to opt for three different price ranges when buying the garment, which is almost better than a sale. Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, and even the highest price to choose is 10% off. Motion Activated Toilet Night Light, $8 with code V4H6MPFG You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.This $8 light fits on just about any toilet, and can output 16 different colors of light at five brightness levels, without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. Just be sure to use code V4H6MPFG at checkout to get the deal. MaidMAX Hanging Closet Organizer, $9 with code NH2FM4WM If your closet doesn’t have quite enough shelf space, this $9 item from MaidMAX hangs from your closet bar via two velcro straps, and gives you five shelves to store shoes, socks, underwear, towels, and more. Just use code NH2FM4WM at checkout to get the discount. LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren Command Shuttle, $84 Alright, this is one of the coolest LEGO sets ever. Kylo Ren’s command shuttle features articulating wings, spring-loaded weaponry, and six minifigures (including Kylo, of course). Best of all, according to the Amazon bullet points, it’s also “100% toy.”Today’s price is an all-time low, so lock in your order before Amazon alters the deal. Loftek 10W LED Work Light, $34 with code LK10W020 This battery-operated LED work light puts out as much light as a 100W halogen, and its removable battery pack can even charge your phone over USB. It’s one of those things you might not use often, but it’s not a bad idea to keep one handy in your garage, just in case. TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, $35 Wi-Fi smart plugs have been around for awhile, but only now are they getting small enough to only cover up a single outlet. The new TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is the same TP-Link Smart Plug you know and love, but you know, miniaturized. Advertisement Advertisement These allow you to enable and disable any power outlet remotely from a smartphone app, on a schedule, or even with Alexa. Just be warned, once you start buying these, you’ll want to automate everything in your house.Today’s deal is $5 less than usual, and an all-time low. Buy 5 items, Save $5 on Household Essentials Cleaning isn’t fun. Buying cleaning products is even less so. But saving money while buying things is always fun, so we’ll call this deal neutral. Buy five household essentials from Amazon and save $5 automatically. All you need to do is add them to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Advertisement A lot of the products listed also have coupons associated with them, so be on the lookout for extra savings. Omron 10 Series Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, $55 after $10 coupon If you’re trying to keep an eye on your blood pressure, Amazon will sell you this Omron 10 Series electronic monitor today for $55, the best price we’ve seen outside of a one-day Gold Box deal. This monitor has a 4.3 star review average on over 4,500 reviews, and includes both a wireless monitor that can store your last 100 readings, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can store unlimited readings on your smartphone (including Apple HealthKit).Not to stress you out, but we aren’t sure how long the $10 coupon will be available, so don’t delay. Eufy Lumos A4 Desk Lamp, $31 Anker’s Lumos line of desk lamps are is our readers’ favorite, and the A4 model (now sold under Anker’s home line, Eufy), is on sale for $31 today, down from its usual $40. The standout feature here is four different color temperatures at five brightness levels, meaning you can energize yourself for an all-nighter, or wind down with a good book at the end of the day. Naipo Seat Cushion, $14 with code NaipoSC1 We’ve posted a lot of deals lately on these coccyx seat cushions, but $14 is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight. Ohuhu Car Trunk Organizer, $12 with code OHUA1BOX What’s that noise your car’s making? It’s all the crap rolling around in your trunk. Luckily, this $12 pop-up organizer will keep everything in its place. Just be sure to use code OHUA1BOX at checkout to save $8. Prime Pantry Promotions Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials. Advertisement Advertisement If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket. Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1 This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn. Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout. Advertisement Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.TechStorageSanDisk Cruzer Glide 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive | $22 | Best BuyPowerTOPGREENER TU2154A 4 Amp High Speed Dual USB Charger Outlet 15A TR Receptacle | $16 | AmazonAPC Back-UPS 600VA UPS | $50 | Best BuyAUKEY Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger | $9 | Amazon | Use code AUKCCT12 AUKEY Quick Charge 3.0 16000mAh Power Bank | $23 | Amazon | Use code 5ZREC35IPower Strip, 3-Outlet Power Strip 6ft Cord Charging Station with 3 Smart USB Ports | $13 | Amazon | Use code 6UZGJ9UHAudioBeats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones | $110 | Best BuyAXGIO Dash True Wireless Bluetooth 4.2 Bass Enhanced Stereo Headset | $36 | Amazon | Use code 4UEOAIDPTaoTronics TT-BH06 BL Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Bluetooth 4.1, Balanced Audio, Build-in Mic, aptX, CVC 6.0 Noise-Cancelling | $20 | Amazon | Use code 5NR57K8RHome TheaterToshiba 49-Inch LED - 2160p - with Chromecast Built-in - 4K Ultra HDTV | $300 | Best BuyToshiba 65-Inch LED - 2160p - with Chromecast Built-in - 4K Ultra HDTV | $600 | Best BuySharp 43-Inch LED - 1080p - Smart - HDTV - Roku TV | $250 | Best BuyToshiba 55-Inch LED - 1080p - with Chromecast Built-in - HDTV | $300 | Best BuySamsung 58-Inch LED - 1080p - Smart - HDTV | $480 | Best BuyVIZIO 5.1 Channel Soundbar System with Bluetooth and 6" Wireless Subwoofer | $180 | Best BuyLogitech Harmony 700 8-Device Universal Remote | $60 | Best BuyHome Theater Accent lighting for HDTV USB Powered TV Backlighting | $9 | Amazon | Use code 9QK4O6IUComputers & AccessoriesAsus Q504UA 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 12GB, 1TB | $650 | Best BuyLenovo - Flex 4 1130 2-in-1 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Celeron - 2GB Memory - 64GB eMMC | $200 | Best BuySave $300 on Macbook 12 Models | Best BuySave $225 on Macbook Pro 13 Models | Best BuyNETGEAR AC1600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router | $90 | Best BuySamsonite Laptop Backpack | $70 | Best BuyUNITEK Aluminum USB 3.0 Multi-in-1 Memory Card Reader | $9 | Amazon | Use Code QQRA6RVH17.3" Laptop Briefcase - Evecase Professional Laptop Chromebook Messenger Bag Carrying Shoulder Case | $10 | Amazon | Use code EVECASE8Mobile DevicesAUKEY PL-A2 Optic 2-in-1 Lens Kit | $5 | Amazon | Use code UAZSDZGXMotorola Moto X Pure 4G with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) | $250 | Best BuySamsung Galaxy Tab A - 9.7" - 16GB - With Pen | $200 | Best BuyAsus ZenWatch 3 Smartwatch 45mm Stainless Steel | $229 | Best BuyPhotographySony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses | $900 | Best BuyChromo Inc. 216 LED CI-216 Dimmable Ultra High Power Panel Light | $32 | AmazonHomeFirst Alert BRK SC9120B Hardwire Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Battery Backup | $18 | AmazonDyson V6 Total Clean Bagless Cordless Hand Vac | $350 | Best Buy6 Pack-OxyLED 60W Equivalent 3000K A19 LED Light Bulb with E26 Base | $12 | Amazon | Use code OXYA1999Kohree 3 Pack 10ft 60 LEDs Copper String Lights | $12 | Amazon | Use code JZ3YCZWV20-Pack Solid Wooden Hanger for Heavy Coat, Dress and Jacket,Walnut Finish | $20 | amazon | Use code A97DLF4AOxyLED Waterproof Color Changing RGB LED Strip Light Kit,300 LEDs, 16.4ft | $15 | amazon | Use code 1OXY5050KitchenHomitt 30 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler with Straws, Handle and Brush | $15 | Amazon | Use code HOMITT88Fizzics Waytap Beer Dispenser | $100 | AmazonUtopia Kitchen Ceramic Kitchen Tungsten Diamond Manual Knife Sharpener | $6 | AmazonChefman 32-Oz. Blender | $35 | Best BuyLibbey Vina Stemless 12-Piece Wine Glasses Set, Clear | $17 | AmazonOvente 1.5 Liter BPA Free Glass Cordless Electric Kettle | $20 | AmazonQdoba BOGO Brisket Entree CouponTools & AutoLinxup OBD GPS Tracker with Real Time 3G GPS Tracking - No Contracts | $25 | AmazonKMASHI Handheld Flashlight CREE T6 Super Bright Waterproof Torch LED Tactical Flashlight | $8 | Amazon | Use code NDJ9SWWI40% Off Orders of $40 or Less with Code TRT41H | Advance Auto PartsLeatherman Tool Group Skeletool 7-in-1 All-Purpose Multi-Tool | $30 | Home DepotC3 19.2-Volt 4-Pc Lithium Combo Kit | $167 | SearsLifestyleApparelDockers Gallagher Men Round Toe Leather Brown Oxford | $35 | eBayThe North Face Denali Jacket (For Men) | $80 | Sierra | Use code ALJAN7REI Co-op Stratocloud Vest - Women’s | $69 | REIBeauty & GroomingPhilips Sonicare HX8332/11 Airfloss Ultra | $49 | AmazonFitnessHemingWeigh Exercise Anti-Burst Ball For Fitness Stability and Yoga, Includes Foot Pump | $12 | Amazon | Use Code 82A66MGMMediaMovies & TVBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice | $13 | Best BuyThe Legend of Korra: The Complete Series [Limited Edition] | $30 | Best BuyAmazon.com: Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series - Amazon Exclusive Edition | $63 | AmazonBooksOur Revolution: A Future to Believe In [Kindle] | $4 | AmazonListen, Liberal: Or, What Ever Happened to the Party of the People? 