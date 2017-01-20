Madden 17, truly wireless headphones, and a $2 LED bulbs lead off Friday’s best deals.



If your favorite NFL team has already crashed out for the season, you can pick up a copy of Madden 17 for just $20, and recreate the year as you see fit. Play as the Vikings and sign a better kicker! Move the Chargers to somewhere larger than a Texas high school stadium! Keep Derek Carr healthy! Properly disclose knee injuries! The choices are yours, but this deal is only available today, or until sold out.

If you tell me you don’t like gummy vitamins, I’ll tell you you’re a liar. Want to grab a sample bottle of them, plus other things to make the new year healthier? Take advantage of this $15 sample box from Amazon. Get 15+ samples and a $15 credit towards select Nutrition and Wellness products. New year, new you indeed.



And in case you missed it yesterday, there’s also a $10 box available that’s full of protein samples.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$65 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

Aukey 16,000mAh Portable Charger, $23 with code 5ZREC35I

$23 would be a good price for any 16,000mAh battery pack, but it’s especially notable for one with Quick Charge 3.0, and an extremely slim design.

Adata’s high-end SU800 SSD features blazing read/write speeds, a three-year warranty, and fantastic user reviews, and Newegg’s eBay storefront has marked the 512GB model down to $125 today. Even if you don’t need it to upgrade a PC, it’d be easy to turn into a speedy external drive.

Tax forms are finally starting to roll out, but before you go out and pay full price for filing software, be sure to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts.



This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Eagle-eyed deal hunters might note that the prices listed on TurboTax’s site are the same or slightly lower, but those online versions will charge you an additional $37 for state tax software. The downloads and discs that Amazon’s selling by comparison include a free state download, along with free form printing, or a $20 e-file fee.

Axgio Dash Wireless Headphones, $36 with code 4UEOAIDP

If you love the idea of AirPods or Bragis, but can’t stomach their price tags, Axgio’s Dash wireless headphones are down to an all-time low $36 with promo code 4UEOAIDP, while supplies last.



That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a pair of truly wireless headphones. I’ve actually tried these myself, and they really do work surprisingly well. Obviously, they aren’t as seamless as AirPods, but it’s tough to complain at less than 25% of the price.

The big thing you’ll be missing out on here is a charging case. The buds themselves run for an impressive eight hours at a time, but you’ll have to plug each one in individually with a microUSB cable (it comes with a special cable with two plugs, but it’s very short). That’s a far cry from the convenience of a charging case, but again, they’re $36.

Don’t mind wires? Here are four other options for $21 or less.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Nintendo, ever intent on fumbling on the one yard line, made the otherwise-excellent NES Classic’s controller cables shorter than Trump’s fingers. Luckily, you can get a pair of 10' extension cables for just $10 today with promo code Z9P5QAUV. You can even chain them together if your couch is really far away from the TV.

KMASHI Cree T6 Flashlight, $8 with code NDJ9SWWI

Everyone should keep a few small LED flashlights handy, and this $8 model from KMASHI includes Cree bulbs, five lighting modes, and a 50,000 hour lifespan.



Just note that you’ll either need three AAAs or an 18650 battery to run it.

If you need a new TV for the Super Bowl, you’ll find them in all specs and sizes during Best Buy’s 48 hour sale. Our top picks are below, but you can see the full sale here.



Kohree Bias Light, $9 with code 9QK4O6IU

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strip plugs directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and sticks to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted lots of deals on these in the past, but $9 is the best price we’ve ever seen.

By now, everyone knows you can get a really good vacuum-insulated tumbler for a fraction of the price of a YETI, but $15 is a particularly good deal for one that includes a lid, a handle, and two steel straws.

12-Pack Variety Pack, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon | 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon

You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. We saw this deal briefly last weekend, but if you missed out (or already drank it all), here’s another chance.

Note: You won’t see the 30% discount until checkout.

6-Pack OxyLED LED Bulbs, $12 with code OXYA1999

In case you missed out on a similar sale earlier this week, Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated OxyLED soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code OXYA1999. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.



Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware.

If the events of today have got you down, both of these discounted Kindle books might get you off the schneid. You won’t even have to donate 27 bucks.

Anker makes basically all of our readers’ favorite charging gear, and if you have any Quick Charge 3.0-compatible devices in your repertoire, you can save 15% on several different chargers today.

Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'.

TriggerPoint’s GRID foam rollers are the most popular on the market, and Amazon just discounted the 13" extra firm model to $27. That’s a match for an all-time low, and $10 less than usual, so limber up your buying muscles, and go get it.

Home Deals at Target

Target wants to be your home goods destination with three pretty big home deals to choose from.



There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take $50 off when you spend $200 on furniture and decor. Second, get up to 25% off on bedding, bath, rugs, and more with the code HOMESTOCKUP. And finally, spend $50 on dining and entertaining items, and you’ll get a $10 Target gift card.

If you take your car to Jiffy Lube for oil changes, this discounted gift card amounts to a $10 discount. So go ahead, spring for that new cabin air filter.

Aukey 5-Pack Remote Outlet Switches, $22 with code AUKEYR52

You can’t control these semi-smart power outlet switches with your phone, or automate them with IFTTT recipes like you can with Belkin’s WeMo line, but you can control them from across your house with a remote control, and they’re incredibly cheap today.

Everlane usually has a pretty small Choose What You Pay section, but every now and then, they add a bunch more. This allows you to opt for three different price ranges when buying the garment, which is almost better than a sale. Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, and even the highest price to choose is 10% off.

Motion Activated Toilet Night Light, $8 with code V4H6MPFG

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



This $8 light fits on just about any toilet, and can output 16 different colors of light at five brightness levels, without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. Just be sure to use code V4H6MPFG at checkout to get the deal.

MaidMAX Hanging Closet Organizer, $9 with code NH2FM4WM

If your closet doesn’t have quite enough shelf space, this $9 item from MaidMAX hangs from your closet bar via two velcro straps, and gives you five shelves to store shoes, socks, underwear, towels, and more. Just use code NH2FM4WM at checkout to get the discount.

Alright, this is one of the coolest LEGO sets ever. Kylo Ren’s command shuttle features articulating wings, spring-loaded weaponry, and six minifigures (including Kylo, of course). Best of all, according to the Amazon bullet points, it’s also “100% toy.”



Today’s price is an all-time low, so lock in your order before Amazon alters the deal.

Loftek 10W LED Work Light, $34 with code LK10W020

This battery-operated LED work light puts out as much light as a 100W halogen, and its removable battery pack can even charge your phone over USB. It’s one of those things you might not use often, but it’s not a bad idea to keep one handy in your garage, just in case.

Wi-Fi smart plugs have been around for awhile, but only now are they getting small enough to only cover up a single outlet. The new TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is the same TP-Link Smart Plug you know and love, but you know, miniaturized.



These allow you to enable and disable any power outlet remotely from a smartphone app, on a schedule, or even with Alexa. Just be warned, once you start buying these, you’ll want to automate everything in your house.

Today’s deal is $5 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Cleaning isn’t fun. Buying cleaning products is even less so. But saving money while buying things is always fun, so we’ll call this deal neutral. Buy five household essentials from Amazon and save $5 automatically. All you need to do is add them to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout.



A lot of the products listed also have coupons associated with them, so be on the lookout for extra savings.

Omron 10 Series Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, $55 after $10 coupon

If you’re trying to keep an eye on your blood pressure, Amazon will sell you this Omron 10 Series electronic monitor today for $55, the best price we’ve seen outside of a one-day Gold Box deal. This monitor has a 4.3 star review average on over 4,500 reviews, and includes both a wireless monitor that can store your last 100 readings, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can store unlimited readings on your smartphone (including Apple HealthKit).

Not to stress you out, but we aren’t sure how long the $10 coupon will be available, so don’t delay.

Anker’s Lumos line of desk lamps are is our readers’ favorite, and the A4 model (now sold under Anker’s home line, Eufy), is on sale for $31 today, down from its usual $40. The standout feature here is four different color temperatures at five brightness levels, meaning you can energize yourself for an all-nighter, or wind down with a good book at the end of the day.

Naipo Seat Cushion, $14 with code NaipoSC1

We’ve posted a lot of deals lately on these coccyx seat cushions, but $14 is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

Ohuhu Car Trunk Organizer, $12 with code OHUA1BOX

What’s that noise your car’s making? It’s all the crap rolling around in your trunk. Luckily, this $12 pop-up organizer will keep everything in its place. Just be sure to use code OHUA1BOX at checkout to save $8.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials.



If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.

In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.

Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

