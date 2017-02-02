Your favorite Logitech peripherals, Contigo travel mugs, and a fitness tracker that runs for months lead off Thursday’s best deals.

Amazon just kicked off another Gold Box deal full of Logitech peripherals, and this one is a doozy.



The selection includes the feature-packed MX Master Mouse for an all-time low $60, the versatile MX Anywhere 2 mouse for $48, the K480 Bluetooth keyboard/gadget stand for $21, and a lot more. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and I imagine several items will sell out early.

Note: There are two pages of deals on Amazon’s site; it’s easy to miss the pagination buttons.

I am fully convinced Puxatawny Phil is out to screw is all. That furry, sentient potato predicted six more weeks of winter (again) and that means six more weeks of whatever winter is in NYC, but it’s actually perfect timing for Backcountry’s Semi-Annual sale. It may help you deal with the nightmare that is Wintery Mix and brown-gray slush puddles.

Withings’ Go boiled down the fitness tracker its its very essence: It’s basically just a huge e-ink countdown clock that tells you at a glance how much more walking, running, swimming, or even sleeping you need to do to reach your fitness goals. Best of all, it can run for about 8 months on a single watch battery, so you’ll basically never have to worry about charging it.



While supplies last, Amazon’s marked it down to just $50 in two different colors, the best price we’ve ever seen.

I get it; Valentine’s Day was invented by corporations to profit off of love and the whole thing is contrived and the restaurant crowds are terrible and how can we be talking about Valentine’s Day while the country is ripping apart at the seams? I know, I’m with you.



But that being said, you still probably have to buy chocolate, and Amazon will deliver several options to your door for 10% off (discount shown at checkout).

GTA V’s campaign is great, and its online mode is still incredibly active, so its no wonder that the game has been relatively immune from downward price pressure, even years after release. Today though, you can get a PS4 download code from Amazon for $30, matching the best deal we’ve seen.

Watch Dogs 2 represents a dramatic improvement over the original, and Amazon’s marked it down to $30 today on both PS4 and Xbox One, matching a Gold Box deal from a few weeks ago for an all-time low price.

I can’t promise that buying Rocket League Collector’s Edition (which comes with a ton of DLC) will lead to a job with Shaquille O’Neal and thousands of dollars in prize money. But I can promise that you’ll have fun. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the PC version.

If you preorder the Taken 3-movie collection for an all-time low $15 now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will scold you.

Look, I’ve got nothing against toaster ovens. I own a fancy one, and I use it all the time. But the fact is, even a cheap slot toaster produces better toast than the best oven, and one of the best you can buy just went on sale.



$40 gets you the Breville Lift & Look, which features motorized slots, a one-touch button to toast for a little bit longer, and a dedicated bagel mode that only toasts on the inside. This thing has sold pretty consistently for $80 since it launched, and $40 is the best deal Amazon’s ever offered.

When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40.



This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input. We see $40 deals on the black model from time to time, so this is a great opportunity if you’re smitten with silver.

If you were planning on buying pizzas for the big game on Sunday, or your next Young Pope watch party, this discounted gift card will save you $10 on any order at Domino’s.

Update: Sorry, for some reason I thought this was email delivery, but it’s actually a physical gift card, so it probably won’t arrive in time for this weekend.

This Contigo travel mug is very similar to the Autoseal West Loop, your overwhelming favorite mug on Kinja Co-Op, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $14 matches a Gold Box deal from last week, so if you missed out on that all-time low price, this is a great second chance.

Target wants to be your home goods destination with three pretty big home deals to choose from.



There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take 10% off $25 worth of Valentine’s day decorations and supplies. Good for stocking up on cards for your kids’ class and other cutesy things. Then, save 25% on select bedding, furniture, and decor, plus buy one, get one 50% off window treatments.

The complete X-Files Collector’s Set is backed with 57 (!!!) discs comprising all 10 seasons (including the new special event series from 2016), plus over 25 hours of extra features. If you’re a die-hard fan, Amazon’s selling the set for $120, matching an all-time low price.

A pistol grip can help you steady your hand when shooting with a DSLR, GoPro, smartphone (with adapter), or any camera in-between, and you can add one to your bag for $15 today.

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this Lorell monitor riser for $148, an all-time low.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

I can tell you from experience that you’ll definitely want a good anti-fatigue mat for standing. This one has great reviews, but whatever you choose, make sure it’s at least 3/4" thick.

Andake Travel Pillow, $11 with code 36FFSDTP

If you have any trips on the horizon, this inflatable pillow can make that economy class seat just a little bit less terrible. Inflatable pillows are a dime a dozen, but this one is shaped in such a way to provide more support if your head nods backwards or off to the side when you doze off, and it comes with a carrying case to boot.

Chemical Guys makes some of the most popular car detailing products on the market, and Amazon’s currently taking 25% off several soaps, sealants, scents, and more. Just note that the prices listed on this page don’t include the discount, so you won’t see the deal until checkout.

You’ve probably seen these fold-up wagons popping up everywhere, and in fact, our deal researcher Corey owns one himself. Here’s what he thinks:



Perfect for toting all the stuff that typically takes multiple trips to the car and back. We use it for all manner of sporting events, tailgating, picnics at the park, and lawn days at the local vineyard. Oh - and it takes up less space in my trunk than the spare tire does.

This one only costs $40, and it even includes a detachable “roof” to shade any kids riding below.

This WenTop outlet switch can’t take orders from Alexa or integrate with IFTTT like Wi-Fi connected smart plugs, but it’s far cheaper at $11, and can be pre-scheduled to turn on and off up to eight times per day. That means you can wake up to a well-lit house, never worry about forgetting to turn off the lights at night, and even deter thieves while you’re away from home.

If you still haven’t recovered from 2016's O.J. Fever, his pseudo-confessional book is down to $1 on Kindle today. This new edition includes essays from the Goldmans and their attorney detailing the O.J. Simpson bankruptcy case, which resulted in the family obtaining the rights to this very book. It’s all very meta.

I know, I know, drip coffee makers don’t make the best coffee. But they’re popular for a reason: They require a lot less work than french presses, and don’t come with the cost and waste of Keurig brewers, and this 12-cup Mr. Coffee is one of the best you can buy.



For $35, you get a freshness timer, a delay timer, and best of all, a brew strength selector. That’s about $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

If you struggle with manual wine openers, or just need an easy gift idea for someone else, Oster’s top-selling electric wine opener is just $16 today, complete with a foil cutter.

If you’ve got the space under your bathroom sink, there’s no good reason not to buy six bottles of Suave men’s shampoo for $8. Note that it’s listed as an add-on item, but it’ll still ship free with any Subscribe & Save delivery.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors, and who doesn’t, this OLED LG TV is back down to $1500 today, with no sales tax for most buyers.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Pioneer Sp-BS22-LR Bookshelf Speakers, $90 for Prime members

Get better audio for the big game this weekend with these Pioneer Bookshelf speakers. Prime Members can get these for just $90, which is a steal for the amount of audio upgrade you’ll be getting.



Note: Discount shown at checkout for Prime members only.

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $12, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Contigo may be your favorite brand of travel mug, but their water bottles are also pretty spot-on. I have the Ashland (which is only $10 right now) and I use it every day, and if you’re looking to upgrade your H2O intake, this $16 steel-bodided Autoseal Fit Trainer should be your answer. It has the classic Contigo autoseal technology, plus a button to make one-handed drinking easier.

$35 is still a lot of money for a light bulb, but it’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on individual Philips Hue color bulbs. Just note that you’ll need a Philips Hue Hub to use these, and that this isn’t the newest model with improved greens and blues.

Corsair’s K-series mechanical keyboards are some of your favorites for gaming, and for general use as well, and the popular LUX RGB K70 is down to its best price ever of $134 today with brown switches.

$25 is a solid great price for any LED desk lamp, but it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen for a model that includes a USB charging port and adjustable color temperature, which can seriously boost your productivity.

When it comes to cleaning hard floors, you’ve basically got three options to choose from, if you don’t want to get down on your hands and knees:



A regular old mop, which can leave your floors wet for hours.

A Swiffer WetJet, or any similar product that uses chemical spray that can leave a residue, and disposable (i.e. expensive) cleaning pads.

A steam mop, which cleans using regular old water that dries within seconds.

Now, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions, but the choice seems rather obvious to me, especially when you can get a highly rated Hoover steam mop for just $45 today only on Amazon. That’s the best price ever listed, and $10 less than our previous mention.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $6 with code ZOERF9IO

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code ZOERF9IO). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Eneloops are far and away our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and the higher capacity Eneloop Pros are on sale today.



$28 gets you eight pre-charged AAs. That’s still a price premium over the standard Eneloops (an 8-pack without a charger is still on sale for $18), but it’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed, and worth it if you want your batteries to last longer per charge.

Netgear Nighthawk R6700, $100 after $20 coupon

If your home network has more holes than Swiss cheese, Netgear’s Nighthawk R6700 features beamforming, USB ports, and up to 1750 Mbps maximum throughput, meaning it’s more than enough router for most homes. You can save an additional $20 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $100.

Wet & Dry Amopé, $26 with coupon

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get $15 off the Wet & Dry Amopé. Unlike the original, this can also be used in the shower, so you can easily wash all your foot shavings down the drain. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads.

This inexpensive mandoline slicer can chop all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, cheeses, and fingers for just $15. Plus, its five interchangeable plates and three thickness settings mean it can adapt to many different ingredients and recipes. I have this and use it practically every time I cook.

The most popular TV we posted last year was the Samsung UN55KU6300, which includes a 4K panel, smart apps, and even HDR. We saw it get as low as $550, but the nearly identical UN55KU6290 is now on sale for just $500.



The only difference, so far as I can tell, is the UN55KU6290 doesn’t have a Smart Remote. If you can live without that, you’d be hard pressed to find a better picture for this price.

If you didn’t get your PS4 over the holidays, now’s your chance to score with this bundle from Newegg’s eBay storefront. Pick up a PS4 Slim Uncharted 4bundle with an extra controller for just $250.

Mpow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $27 with code JPWMM2QA

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model for $27, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Greenco Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $22. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

While convenient for keeping drinks chilled, lugging a hardside cooler everywhere is less-than-ideal. How about picking up one of RTIC’s softsided coolers, in either 20 or 30L for their best prices ever? Save some money and save your back.

If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get 20% off this GAP Options card. Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well.

Even if your personal Miyazaki collection is comprehensive, I bet you have some friends and family members who would appreciate his films. Several of his best are down to $13 on Blu-ray on Amazon right now, which is just about as cheap as they ever get.

