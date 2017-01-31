A discounted KitchenAid stand mixer, IZOD clothes for the guys, Madden NFL 17 Super Bowl edition for Xbox One, and more lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Top Deals

If you still haven’t outfitted your kitchen with a KitchenAid, you can get a brand new Professional 6 quart model for just $266, today only as part of Amazon’s Gold Box. We occasionally see KitchenAids cheaper, but those are usually refurbished and/or smaller and less powerful models.

This Cricut Explore Air Premium Bundle comes with the Cricut Air Machine to print and cut your designs, an iron on kit, and a vinyl kit. Create your own designs to stick placces. Make pillows cheaper than you can buy them from Urban Outfitters. Start your own Etsy shop and get in on the side hustle game. The possibilities are endless, but this deal isn’t.

Amazon wants to make sure the men of the world are dressing well. Pick up shirts, slacks, polos, and more from this one-day sale on apparel from IZOD, Van Heusen, GH Bass, and more. You’ll basically never take more than 20 minutes to get ready again, which still astounds me as to how you do it.



Here are a few styles to check out, but definitely head to Amazon to see the rest, including a good selection of Big & Tall items.

If your favorite NFL team has already crashed out for the season (and you missed the Gold Box the other day) you can pick up a copy of Madden 17 Super Bowl Edition for Xbox One just $20, and recreate the year as you see fit. Play as the Vikings and sign a better kicker! Move the Chargers to somewhere larger than a Texas high school stadium! Keep Derek Carr healthy! Properly disclose knee injuries! The choices are yours.



Normally, upgrading your controller to an Xbox Elite controller will cost you around $150. Even when they’re on sale, they rarely get below $120. Right now, pick up a refurbished one for just $90. That’s a steal for something that is worth the $100+ price tag.

Mpow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $27 with code JPWMM2QA

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model for $27, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.

So you want to try a standing desk, but don’t want to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You get off your butt and buy this dual monitor riser for an all-time low price, that’s what.

20% off clearance items with code KICKSDEALS20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code KICKSDEALS20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.



This $12 stainless steel reusable water bottle is vacuum-sealed and double-walled to actually keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. Grab one in either black, silver, or blue.



Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for nearly a year, and its long awaited sequel has rolled out in the form of the PowerCore II.

Grab the brand new PowerCore II 20000 for just $37. In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore II includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in under six hours.

The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity, but if all that wasn’t enough to get you to sign up, how about a free copy of X-COM UFO Defense?



For a limited time, if you’re already part of Humble, or if you sign up for any subscription plan, you’ll get immediate access to the game and it’s yours to keep even if you cancel your membership. Month-to-month subscriptions cost $12, and can be cancelled any time, but you can save more if you pre-pay for longer periods.

Also, as an added incentive to sign up for Humble, you’ll be able to get XCOM 2, one of the best strategy games out right now, for free as well.

Know anyone with too many remote controls? Trick question, we all have too many remote controls, which is why the Logitech Harmony 700 is perfect.



The Harmony 700 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Greenco Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $22. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Anker PowerTouch 5 Wireless Charger, $16 with code ANWLCH77

If your phone supports Qi wireless charging, the Anker PowerTouch 5 will become your best friend. Equipped with temperature control, surge protection, a 3' cable and an LED ring to show charging status, this little gadget is the easiest way to get your device juiced. Just use promo code ANWLCH77 at checkout to get the discount.

AUKEY Tripod with Mount, $9 with code KQ8YK54F

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $9 model works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones.

While convenient for keeping drinks chilled, lugging a hardside cooler everywhere is less-than-ideal. How about picking up one of RTIC’s softsided coolers, in either 20 or 30L for their best prices ever? Save some money and save your back.

20% off on your first pets delivery from Subscribe & Save with code PETSSNS

Save even more on taking care of your best friends with this 20% off discount on your first Pets delivery from Subscribe & Save. Use the code PETSSNS at checkout and automatically get 20% off anything you need for you furry/scaly/hairy companion. Plus, save extra by clipping Amazon’s coupons.

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $10.



This one includes:

Masque Bar Hydrating Peel Off Mask



Raw Sugar Raw Coconut and Mango Body Wash



Soap and Glory Face Soap and Clarity Face Wash



Gliss Ultimate Repair Shampoo



Gliss Ultimate Repair Conditioner



Sun Bum Sunless Self-Tanning Towelettes



W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Pro Mascara



L’Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask

If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get 20% off this GAP Options card. Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well.



Mpow Streambot Bluetooth Receiver, $12 with code OTLMBV82

With this $12 Mpow Streambot Bluetooth receiver, you can turn everything from your dusty old iHome to your legacy home theater system into a Bluetooth speaker. Just plug in the AUX jack, connect up to two devices, and start streaming.

This Bluetooth speaker includes dual 7W drivers, and a built-in phone stand, but the highlight feature here is its hands-free calling and dual Bluetooth connections.



Feeling like bringing 2TB of your files along with you? This portable hard drive does just that. Grab it for $70 and keep your storage on-the-go.

4-piece Packing Cubes with Laundry Bag, $17 with code LOVETRAV

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this set of four, plus a laundry bag, is on sale for $17 today (in black only). We’ve seen slightly cheaper sets of cubes in the past, but for four cubes and a laundry bag, it’s worth it to stay organized.



Even if your personal Miyazaki collection is comprehensive, I bet you have some friends and family members who would appreciate his films. Several of his best are down to $13 on Blu-ray on Amazon right now, which is just about as cheap as they ever get.

We sell a lot of cold brew coffee makers (the Takeya being the most popular) but the coolgear BRU is something pretty different. With its 21oz double wall tumbler fitted beneath the carafe, you can take your coffee with your immediately after it’s done brewing. And it’s on sale today for only $25, its best price ever.

Cymas Pet Seat Cover, $19 with code H79JKX27

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly physiological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. So, if you’re planning on taking your dog to your parents’ house, this hammock seat cover can help keep your backseat fur and slobber-free.



