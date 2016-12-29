A KitchenAid stand mixer, tons of Transcend flash storage, a Shark lift-away vacuum, and more lead off Thursday’s best deals.



One can never have enough flash storage, especially when Amazon’s selling it for this cheap. Today only, you can take your pick of Transcend storage products marked down to great low prices.



Apple users will be especially grateful for this deal, as it includes a variety of iOS-compatible flash drives with Lightning connectors, plus JetDrive MacBook expansion cards, which sit nearly flush in your laptop’s SD card slot. For everyone else, there’s an SD card, a microSD card, and even a 480GB SSD for just $87, which is basically unheard of. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 50% off a slew of winter styles.



And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.

Update: Looks like there was a separate listing for other colors at the same price that are still in stock. Grab one in black, red, or silver.



h/t Tim C

Update: Sold out.

If you didn’t get a chance to grab a KitchenAid during deals week, now is your chance. The KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus is the perfect size for a kitchen and at $200, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a non-refurb model.

Having a good chef’s knife in your kitchen is like owning a good pair of pants. It’s utilitarian and easy-to-use and will last you a while if you invest in one. That being said, you don’t need to spend a fortune on a reliable knife. Invest in this one from Mercer Culinary, marked down to its best price ever at $28, instead.



h/t npg

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite affordable vacuum cleaner, but it’s the step-up Lift-Away Deluxe model that’s on sale today for $200, the best price it’s ever been. Compared to the standard Lift-Away, the Deluxe includes LED lights to see under furniture and a Dust-Away Hard Floor attachment.



This 24" 1080p monitor doesn’t have any bells or whistles, but at $75, you could probably afford to buy several of the to build out your battle station.



If you somehow didn’t end up with an external battery in your stocking this year, how about this Jackery Titan for only $28? Use the code JKRTITAN and pick up this 20,100 mAh battery.



We’re no strangers to portable car jump starter/USB battery pack combos around these parts, but this new model from Aukey is unique in its ultra-compact, flashlight-like design. In addition to its 12,000mAh USB power bank, it can put out 400 peak amps through a set of included jumper cables, which should be sufficient to start most standard car engines.

The Hateful Eight, $5 on Amazon Video

Whether or not you’ve seen The Hateful Eight, owning it for $5 is just something you should do. The bloody and ruthless Quinten Tarantino Western is a great addition to any movie library.

Xbox One S Wireless Controller, $40 | Also available in black

Need an extra controller for your new Xbox One? Newegg’s eBay storefront is blowing them out for $40 today in white and black, matching Black Friday.



The Xbox One S gamepad improves on the original with a textured grip, double the range, and most importantly, Bluetooth, meaning you can connect it to your PC without an adapter.

2016 was a dumpster fire of a year, so maybe some retail therapy will help you be cautiously optimistic about 2017. Nordstrom Rack is ending their year with an extra 25% off all clearance items during their Clear the Rack sale. Get designer clothing for up to 90% off, or just stock up on some staples to help you get through the next year without strangling someone with a pair of jeans.



Just know the discount is taken off at checkout.

The TiVo for cord cutters comes with lifetime service and a 1TB hard drive, and Amazon’s offering the first deal we’ve ever seen on it today.

The original Roamio OTA sold for $50 with a 500GB hard drive, but you had to pay $15 per month for the TiVo service. The new model though comes with 1TB of space, and usually retails for $350-$400 upfront, with lifetime service. Assuming you’ll use it for more than a couple years, that’s a good deal on its face, but Amazon’s knocking it down to just $315 right now, while supplies last.

Shark Lift-Away Professional Steam Mop, $70 with code AFFCP17

When it comes to cleaning hard floors, you’ve basically got three options to choose from, if you don’t want to get down on your hands and knees:



A regular old mop, which can leave your floors wet for hours.

A Swiffer WetJet, or any similar product that uses chemical spray that can leave a residue, and disposable (i.e. expensive) cleaning pads.

A steam mop, which cleans using regular old water that dries within seconds.

Now, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions, but the choice seems rather obvious to me, especially when you can get a highly rated Shark Lift-Away Professional steam mop for just $70 with code AFFCP17. That’s about $30 less than Amazon (where it has a 4.3 star review average), and the best price we’ve ever seen. This particular model even features a detachable hand steamer for cleaning other surfaces as well.

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to finally start running, this Garmin GPS watch can track your routes, calories burned, heart rate...basically everything you need to shame yourself into going a little bit further. $160 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d sprint over to the site to lock in your order.



Aukey Mini Tripod, $9 with code AMOUNT88

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $9 model from Aukey works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones.

Bonus: Take your photos to the next level with a pair of clip-on smartphone lenses, also on sale.

When you’re on a road trip, especially in the winter, you’re thinking about how to keep all your stuff dry and secure while it’s strapped to the roof of your car. This waterproof cargo bag from Keeper is only $40 (the best price it’s even been) and will make sure your stuff won’t get soaked. Plus, its built-in straps mean you don’t need to buy any extra accessories.

Anker makes the best gadgets for keeping all of your new toys charged, and several of their most popular battery packs, chargers, and accessories are on sale today. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post for all of the products and promo codes.

Cheetah Mounts 20"-70" TV Wall Mount, $18 with code 667ERJQA

If you’ve been meaning to wall-mount your TV, this highly-rated Cheetah mount will only set you back $18 today with promo code 667ERJQA. This particular model doesn’t articulate left and right, but it can hold TVs anywhere from 20" to 70", so it should be sufficient for most of you.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $43, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

About a month ago, Amazon launched a new shock and water-resistant AmazonBasics Bluetooth speaker, and now you can get it for an all-time low $27.

2-Pack Mpow Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code SSEPB4FU

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Mpow for $8 today with code SSEPB4FU. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), they would make great stocking stuffers.

Philips Sonicare Essence Toothbrush, $20 after $5 coupon

If you want to dip your toes into the world of electric toothbrushes, Philips’ entry level Sonicare Essence line is an amazing value at $20 (after clipping the $5 coupon). I’ve been using this brush for years, and I still love it.

2-Pack Mpow Lightning Cable, $10 with code TK8OP69Z

If you found a new Apple product under the tree yesterday, you’re going to want to stock up on Lightning cables. For a limited time you can get two from Mpow for $10; just add two to your cart, and use code TK8OP69Z at checkout.

Did you unwrap a new PS4 yesterday? Keep your controllers topped off with this dual charging dock for just $15.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

