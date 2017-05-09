If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $63 (its best price ever by nearly $20), this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.

A good multitool is something everyone should own, and the popular Gerber Diesel has never been cheaper, as long as you’re a Prime member. That gets you 15 tools in one sleek, murdered-out package.

On the one hand, a cast iron drop biscuit pan is a bit of a unitasker. On the other, it’s $8 (easily an all-time low), and biscuits are delicious. I’ll let you make the call.

The trick to making delicious pizza with crispy crust is a hot oven. Like, really hot. PizzaCraft’s propane-powered PizzaQue outdoor oven can get up to 700 degrees, which will turn out a perfectly cooked pizza in just 6 minutes.



Today’s $74 deal is an all-time low, and in fact, we posted it in January for $112, which was a best-ever deal at the time. Just be sure to get a pizza peel to go with it.

Anker, purveyor of basically all of your favorite charging gear, also makes really popular cordless vacuum cleaners (under their Eufy sub-brand), and both models are on sale today for the best prices we’ve seen in quit some time.



Most of you will probably want to opt for the HomeVac Duo, which runs for up to an hour on a charge, and features a detachable hand vac for cleaning furniture, your car, and other hard-to-reach places. Today’s $90 deal is a solid $20 discount off what you’d normally pay.

If you place a premium on sheer vacuuming power, the newer HomeVac features stronger suction and a larger dust bin, though it lacks the Duo’s versatile 2-in-1 design. Still, $104 is $26 less than usual.

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll almost always see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $30.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Gonex 80L Duffle Bag, $17 with code SQVNSHSZ | 60L, $16 with code 935AOTQ5

A big-ass duffle bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get an 80L model for $17 today in the color of your choice, or a smaller 60L bag for $16. Just be sure to use the correct promo code at checkout.

Rubbermaid’s microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe Brilliance food storage containers are the perfect home for your leftovers, and even feature sealable vents for splatter-proof microwaving. At $20, the starter set has never been cheaper, though this deal is only available for Prime members.

Compressed air cans are great for cleaning your computer and keyboard (which are probably very disgusting), and you can get four cans for just $12 today on Amazon.

OxyLED Toilet Lights, $5 with code 1OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score one for just $5 with code 1OXYTN01.

TOPGREENER 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $15 with code ABID56GZ

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $15 each with promo code ABID56GZ, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

It’s been over a month since the last time we posted a deal on Haribo Gold Bears, so you’ve finished your last bag and you’re ready for a resupply, Amazon’s marked it back down to $10 with Subscribe & Save, or $11 with standard shipping.

Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Amazon wants you to think about replacing those comfy clothes that may have seen better days. Bras, bralettes, pajama sets, lounge pants, robes, and more are marked down, and in tons of sizes (up to a H cup in some bras), colors, and brands. These prices are only good for today, so don’t sleep on this deal.

It’s finally getting hot outside again, which means it’s time to break out the shorts. If you need some new options for your wardrobe, Amazon’s discounting dozens of Lee shorts, capris, skirts, and other garments that leave parts of your leg exposed to just $18-$25. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

ProGear Foldable Upright Exercise Bike, $28 with In-Store Pickup

Update: Sold out on Amazon, but Walmart has it for the same price when you choose in-store pickup.

This isn’t the best or most feature-packed exercise bike out there, but it can fold up to fit in your closet, and adequately fulfill the purpose of letting you do cardio inside your home. I have no idea why it’s only $28, because it’s never sold for under $60 before, but I wouldn’t expect it to last long.

Electric shavers are great for your face, but what about your back? The highly-rated (and ALL CAPS) MANGROOMER features an extra-long folding handle and 1.5” blade so you can reach every part of your body without any help (much like the BaKblade, which we’ve covered here).



Similar products have been alarmingly popular with our readers in the past, and today’s price is an all-time low, for Prime members only.

If you’ve had your eyes on a Fitbit (may we recommend the new Alta HR?), or wanted to get one for Mom this month, the entire lineup is on sale right now on Amazon, with discounts ranging from $20 to $50.

Indochino Premium Suits, $350 + free shipping, use promo code KINJA

You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and this week you can dress yourself in one of their premium suits for just $350. Use promo code KINJA.



You do not have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can checkout now and submit later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

This matches our exclusive Black Friday discount, which is the best deal Indochino’s ever offered, and one of our most popular exclusives ever.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount and take your receipt/account info into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.