A (safe) Razor hoverboard, a stainless steel french press, and a Hugo award-winning novel lead off Friday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter.



Top Deals

Know anyone with too many remote controls? Trick question, we all have too many remote controls, which is why the Logitech Harmony 650 is a perfect gift for anyone left on your shopping list.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

$40 is the best price we’ve seen on this model, so click on over to lock in the price.

Amazon’s Prime sample boxes were a huge hit with our readers this year, but now they’re making the concept a lot more flexible with a complete sample storefront.



Sponsored

It works like this: You just buy the samples you want for $2-$4 each, and after they ship, you’ll get an Amazon credit to spend on full-sized products from the same brand. That might be a little risky if you aren’t sure you want the brand, but if it’s something you buy anyway, it’s like getting the sample for free.

The store is full of skincare items, protein powders (including stuff from Vega!), snacks, makeup, and more, so load up your cart, and rake in those credits.

Great news: You can buy hoverboards without burning down your house now, and Razor’s Hovertrax 2.0 is on sale for an all-time low $350 today.



The Hovertrax can scoot along at a spritely 8 mph for up to an hour on a charge, and utilizes safe LG battery cells that won’t start smoldering under your feet. In fact, Razor was “the first U.S. brand to receive the UL 2272 listing for safety, ensuring that the Hovertrax 2.0 meets or exceeds the highest fire and electrical safety standards.”

DJI’s Phantom 4 camera drone changed the game with automatic obstacle avoidance and subject tracking, and you can get the drone for an all-time low $805 today. For context, most retailers listed this for $1,000 on Black Friday, and Amazon briefly had it for $849on Monday.

Advertisement

Bonus: BuyDig has a custom aluminum carrying case marked down to $50 right now too. I recommend getting it.

Anker PowerCore II, $35 with code A1273011

Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for nearly a year, and its long awaited sequel is now rolling out in the form of the PowerCore II.



Today only, you can save 20% on the brand new PowerCore II 20000 with promo code A1273011, bringing it down to $35. In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore II includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in under six hours.

Unfortunately, it won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but it can be your devices’ new best friend in 2017.

Jackery Thunder 10050mAh, $20 with code JACKTHUN | Jackery Thunder 20,100mAh, $29 with code JACKTHUX

Jackery’s Thunder battery packs include Quick Charge 3.0, and both the 10,050mAh and 20,100mAh varieties are marked down to their lowest prices today. Just pick your favorite size, and be sure to use the appropriate promo code at checkout.

Cymas Stainless Steel French Press, $25 with code HHDRZ2O7

French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel double walled press for just $25.



We’ve seen less expensive french presses before, but if you prefer this model’s shiny and simple design, not to mention its ability to retain heat for hours on end, this deal ought to perk you up.

We’ve seen a handful of $89 deals on the reader-favorite Blue Yeti USB microphone over the last several weeks, but today, that same price will also get you a PC download of Watch Dogs 2. This bundle was on sale for $99 earlier in the month, but maybe the extra $10 in savings will be enough to push you over the edge.

Aukey Surge Protecor with 6 USB Ports, $22 with code A68POWER

Nobody ever has enough power outlets or USB charging ports around their house, and this Aukey surge protector can solve both problems at once.

Way Station, the story of a rural Wisconsin man who operates a pit stop for aliens passing through the galaxy, won the 1964 Hugo award for best novel, and it can be yours on Kindle for just $2 today.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Enoch Wallace is not like other humans. Living a secluded life in the backwoods of Wisconsin, he carries a nineteenth-century rifle and never seems to age—a fact that has recently caught the attention of prying government eyes. The truth is, Enoch is the last surviving veteran of the American Civil War and, for close to a century, he has operated a secret way station for aliens passing through on journeys to other stars. But the gifts of knowledge and immortality that his intergalactic guests have bestowed upon him are proving to be a nightmarish burden, for they have opened Enoch’s eyes to humanity’s impending destruction. Still, one final hope remains for the human race . . . though the cure could ultimately prove more terrible than the disease. Winner of the Hugo Award for Best Novel, Way Station is a magnificent example of the fine art of science fiction as practiced by a revered Grand Master. A cautionary tale that is at once ingenious, evocative, and compassionately human, it brilliantly supports the contention of the late, great Robert A. Heinlein that “to read science-fiction is to read Simak.”

$2 Way Station Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

MIU Packing Cube Set, $11 with code MCCUBE31

We’ve posted our fair share of packing cube deals this year, but $11 for a pack of four might just be the best we’ve seen yet. This deal is too late to help you with holiday travel, but they’ll make packing your suitcase a little less terrible for years to come.

I’m sure you’ll get at least one piece of tech for Christmas, whether it’s a new phone or a laptop, or a *ahem* Bluetooth speaker. And maybe they feel plain and not your style. Urban Outfitters, purveyor of all things hip, is taking 20% off all electronics and tech accessories, from record players to headphones to cameras.

If you need some reading material for your holiday travel, Amazon’s running a massive sale on digital comics from Marvel, with over 300 titles available for just a few bucks each. A few of the most popular options are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest. The best part? You’ll be able to read them on the device of your choice using either the Kindle or Comixology app.

$4 Infinity Gauntlet Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

If you missed out on Black Friday, Steam’s hardware lineup is back on sale, with the Steam Link dropping all the way down to $20, and the Steam Controller matching its all-time low price of $35. In both cases, those are the same deals we saw around Thanksgiving, and there’s still time to get them by Christmas, if you have Prime.

$20 Steam Link 6152 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

$20 towards Amazon Music Unlimited. Prime Members Only.

At $8 per month, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for Prime members with a limited time $20 credit when you sign up for a new account.



You’ll still get your one month free trial when you start the service, but the first $20 you spend on the service will be automatically refunded thereafter. That means you’d get a total of three and a half months of free music for an individual account, or over a month of the $15 family plan for free. Just note that this promotion is only available for Prime members, and only for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Bentgo Stackable Lunch Box Set, $7 with code HOLIDY50

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to save money by bringing your lunch to work, getting this microwave-safe Bentgo bento box set for $7 is a great start. It includes two nesting containers, built-in silverware, and even a two year warranty.

Whether you have old hard drives laying around, or just want to build your own super-fast external SSD, we’ve got two great enclosure deals today, including one that doubles as a USB hub.

Cold brew coffee might not sound appealing in the winter, but that’s only if you conflate it with iced coffee, which is not the same thing. Cold brew is just a steeping process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can enjoy it hot or cold all year ‘round. If you want to give it a shot, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the easiest way to get started, and it’s only $18 today.

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a few months ago, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is still several dollars less than its usual going rate.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, matching a short-lived deal we posted on Monday.



Note: Both of these products are the same game, just with different color schemes, allowing you to keep two games going at once without getting confused.

Well, here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you buy a $60 Netflix gift card from Best Buy right now, you’ll get a bonus $5 Best Buy gift card tossed in for free. You were going to give that $60 to Netflix anyway, let’s be honest, so this deal is all upside.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s taking 25% off the list price when you buy a year today.



Today’s price is actually about $9 more than it was on Cyber Monday, but hey, that’s what you get for procrastinating. Even if this isn’t your thing, it’s a great gift idea for the reader in your life. Just click the “This Is a Gift” button, you can choose the date that it will be delivered.

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

Anker PowerCore 20100, $32 with code MARIOANK

A USB power pack is the best gift you can give someone who suffers from battery anxiety, and the Anker PowerCore line is far and away our readers’ favorite option. For a limited time, you can save $8 on the 20,100mAh model with promo code MARIOANK.

$25 Amazon Credit With Audible Membership, Prime Members Only

For a limited time, Prime members who sign up for a new $15/month Audible Gold membership will receive a $25 Amazon credit on their account within 10 days.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Update: You can get two free months of Audible using this LivingSocial deal, and still get the $25 Amazon credit. I just tested it myself, and got the credit nearly instantly. Just don’t forget to cancel, if you don’t want to keep using Audible.

That Audible membership entitles you to one audiobook per month, regardless of price, and you can cancel your membership at any time. So even if you decide that audiobooks aren’t for you, you’ll still have made out with some Amazon cash.

Just note that this offer is only valid for new Audible members, and the promotional credit will expire after 90 days.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

Tech

Power



Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Mobile Devices



Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Camping & Outdoors

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Wii U

3DS

Board Games

Toys