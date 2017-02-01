A Hoover WindTunnel vacuum, an 8-pack of Eneloop Pros, a $6 Aukey travel charger, and more lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Top Deals

If your current vacuum isn’t getting the job done, you can upgrade to this highly-rated Hoover WindTunnel 3 for just $97, today only. It’s a little more than you’d expect to pay for a basic stick vacuum, but this one includes some extra attachments like a pivoting dusting tool, pet Turbo tool, telescoping extension wand and crevice tool.



Amazon typically lists this model around $120-$150, and $79 is an all-time low. Just be sure to grab it before it gets cleaned out.

Get better audio for the big game this weekend with these Pioneer Bookshelf speakers. Prime Members can get these for just $90, which is a steal for the amount of audio upgrade you’ll be getting.



What the Lenovo Thinkcentre may lack in bulk, it makes up for it in ability. Despite its impressively small size (that’s not a comically large pencil), this little guy gets you a 128GB SSD, 4GB of RAM, and a 2.2GHz Core i5 processor with integrated Intel HD 530 graphics. If you like tiny things that will still get the job done, this is the desktop for you.

Just note that this deal is only available today, or until sold out.

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $12, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Contigo may be your favorite brand of travel mug, but their water bottles are also pretty spot-on. I have the Ashland (which is only $10 right now) and I use it every day, and if you’re looking to upgrade your H2O intake, this $16 steel-bodided Autoseal Fit Trainer should be your answer. It has the classic Contigo autoseal technology, plus a button to make one-handed drinking easier.

$25 is a solid great price for any LED desk lamp, but it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen for a model that includes a USB charging port and adjustable color temperature, which can seriously boost your productivity.

When it comes to cleaning hard floors, you’ve basically got three options to choose from, if you don’t want to get down on your hands and knees:



A regular old mop, which can leave your floors wet for hours.

A Swiffer WetJet, or any similar product that uses chemical spray that can leave a residue, and disposable (i.e. expensive) cleaning pads.

A steam mop, which cleans using regular old water that dries within seconds.

Now, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions, but the choice seems rather obvious to me, especially when you can get a highly rated Hoover steam mop for just $45 today only on Amazon. That’s the best price ever listed, and $10 less than our previous mention.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $6 with code ZOERF9IO

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code ZOERF9IO). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Eneloops are far and away our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and the higher capacity Eneloop Pros are on sale today.



$28 gets you eight pre-charged AAs. That’s still a price premium over the standard Eneloops (an 8-pack without a charger is still on sale for $18), but it’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed, and worth it if you want your batteries to last longer per charge.

Wet & Dry Amopé, $26 with coupon

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get $15 off the Wet & Dry Amopé. Unlike the original, this can also be used in the shower, so you can easily wash all your foot shavings down the drain. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads.

Update: Sold out.

You know that guy that always seems to have a knife ready to go when something needs to be cut open? You could be that guy for $15.

This inexpensive mandoline slicer can chop all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, cheeses, and fingers for just $15. Plus, its five interchangeable plates and three thickness settings mean it can adapt to many different ingredients and recipes. I have this and use it practically every time I cook.

Your phone can add fitness tracking, media playback, and GPS capabilities to any bicycle, as long as you have the right tools. Today on Amazon, $10 gets you a handlebar mount to keep your smartphone visible. Just be sure to note to keep your eyes on the road ahead.



The most popular TV we posted last year was the Samsung UN55KU6300, which includes a 4K panel, smart apps, and even HDR. We saw it get as low as $550, but the nearly identical UN55KU6290 is now on sale for just $500.



The only difference, so far as I can tell, is the UN55KU6290 doesn’t have a Smart Remote. If you can live without that, you’d be hard pressed to find a better picture for this price.

If you didn’t get your PS4 over the holidays, now’s your chance to score with this bundle from Newegg’s eBay storefront. Pick up a PS4 Slim Uncharted 4bundle with an extra controller for just $250.



If your favorite NFL team has already crashed out for the season (and you missed the Gold Box the other day) you can pick up a copy of Madden 17 Super Bowl Edition for Xbox One just $20, and recreate the year as you see fit. Play as the Vikings and sign a better kicker! Move the Chargers to somewhere larger than a Texas high school stadium! Keep Derek Carr healthy! Properly disclose knee injuries! The choices are yours.



Update: Sold out.

Normally, upgrading your controller to an Xbox Elite controller will cost you around $150. Even when they’re on sale, they rarely get below $120. Right now, pick up a refurbished one for just $90. That’s a steal for something that is worth the $100+ price tag.

Mpow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $27 with code JPWMM2QA

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model for $27, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.

So you want to try a standing desk, but don’t want to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You get off your butt and buy this dual monitor riser for an all-time low price, that’s what.

20% off clearance items with code KICKSDEALS20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code KICKSDEALS20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.



This $12 stainless steel reusable water bottle is vacuum-sealed and double-walled to actually keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. Grab one in either black, silver, or blue.



Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for nearly a year, and its long awaited sequel has rolled out in the form of the PowerCore II.

Grab the brand new PowerCore II 20000 for just $37. In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore II includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in under six hours.

The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity, but if all that wasn’t enough to get you to sign up, how about a free copy of X-COM UFO Defense?



For a limited time, if you’re already part of Humble, or if you sign up for any subscription plan, you’ll get immediate access to the game and it’s yours to keep even if you cancel your membership. Month-to-month subscriptions cost $12, and can be cancelled any time, but you can save more if you pre-pay for longer periods.

Also, as an added incentive to sign up for Humble, you’ll be able to get XCOM 2, one of the best strategy games out right now, for free as well.

Know anyone with too many remote controls? Trick question, we all have too many remote controls, which is why the Logitech Harmony 700 is perfect.



The Harmony 700 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Greenco Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $22. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Anker PowerTouch 5 Wireless Charger, $16 with code ANWLCH77

If your phone supports Qi wireless charging, the Anker PowerTouch 5 will become your best friend. Equipped with temperature control, surge protection, a 3' cable and an LED ring to show charging status, this little gadget is the easiest way to get your device juiced. Just use promo code ANWLCH77 at checkout to get the discount.

AUKEY Tripod with Mount, $9 with code KQ8YK54F

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $9 model works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones.

While convenient for keeping drinks chilled, lugging a hardside cooler everywhere is less-than-ideal. How about picking up one of RTIC’s softsided coolers, in either 20 or 30L for their best prices ever? Save some money and save your back.

20% off on your first pets delivery from Subscribe & Save with code PETSSNS

Save even more on taking care of your best friends with this 20% off discount on your first Pets delivery from Subscribe & Save. Use the code PETSSNS at checkout and automatically get 20% off anything you need for you furry/scaly/hairy companion. Plus, save extra by clipping Amazon’s coupons.

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $10.



This one includes:

Masque Bar Hydrating Peel Off Mask



Raw Sugar Raw Coconut and Mango Body Wash



Soap and Glory Face Soap and Clarity Face Wash



Gliss Ultimate Repair Shampoo



Gliss Ultimate Repair Conditioner



Sun Bum Sunless Self-Tanning Towelettes



W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Pro Mascara



L’Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask

If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get 20% off this GAP Options card. Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well.



Mpow Streambot Bluetooth Receiver, $12 with code OTLMBV82

With this $12 Mpow Streambot Bluetooth receiver, you can turn everything from your dusty old iHome to your legacy home theater system into a Bluetooth speaker. Just plug in the AUX jack, connect up to two devices, and start streaming.

This Bluetooth speaker includes dual 7W drivers, and a built-in phone stand, but the highlight feature here is its hands-free calling and dual Bluetooth connections.



Even if your personal Miyazaki collection is comprehensive, I bet you have some friends and family members who would appreciate his films. Several of his best are down to $13 on Blu-ray on Amazon right now, which is just about as cheap as they ever get.

We sell a lot of cold brew coffee makers (the Takeya being the most popular) but the coolgear BRU is something pretty different. With its 21oz double wall tumbler fitted beneath the carafe, you can take your coffee with your immediately after it’s done brewing. And it’s on sale today for only $25, its best price ever.

Cymas Pet Seat Cover, $19 with code H79JKX27

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly physiological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. So, if you’re planning on taking your dog to your parents’ house, this hammock seat cover can help keep your backseat fur and slobber-free.



