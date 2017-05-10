Anker’s most durable lightning cable, a Hoover SteamVac, Sperry’s Almost Summer Sale, and more lead Thursday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Anker PowerLine II Dura 10', $12 with code BEST8434

With its incredibly durable construction and lifetime warranty, Anker’s PowerLine II Dura might be the last Lightning cable you ever have to buy. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (white only) for just $12 with code BEST8434, or about $3 less than usual. I have one of these running behind my couch for a leisurely charging experience - five stars would recommend.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones With Apple W1 Chip, $130

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats 3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. Grab a pair in white, blue, or yellow for $130.

iPhone 7 Case, $5 with code SHINE762 | iPhone 7 Screen Protector 2-pack, $4

Anker’s back at it again with the discounts, with a special focus today on phone cases and screen protectors.

First, use the code SHINE762 and get a durable protective case for just $5.

Then, grab a 2-pack of a screen protectors for your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus for just $4.

Anker PowerPort 4 (White), $18 with code BEST2142 | Anker PowerPort+ 1, $17 with code BEST2012

Anker’s travel friendly PowerPort wall chargers are a great addition to any suitcase or laptop bag, and two different models are on sale today.

Most of you will be interested in the PowerPort 4, which can provide up to 8 amps simultaneously across four ports. I have one of these, and it’s extremely well built, and even includes an LED that changes colors once all of your connected devices are fully charged. Just note that this deal is only valid on the white model.

Owners of a few very specific phones may be interested in the PowerPort+ 1, which includes a single USB-C port with Quick Charge 3.0. That is not the same thing as USB-C Power Delivery, so this isn’t ideal for laptops or other high-draw devices, but it does come with a USB-C cable, which is nice.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason, so if you want to try one out without breaking the bank, you can save 50% on TorGuard’s already-affordable prices today with promo code TGLifetime50.

TorGuard is a longtime Lifehacker reader favorite, and offers both a full VPN service, plus a cheaper proxy package if you just want to get around location-based restrictions on the web. With the promo code You’ll only pay $30 per year for the VPN, or $23 for the proxy (with monthly plans also available), so there’s little reason not to start protecting your privacy.

Have any experience with TorGuard, or VPNs in general? Sound off in the comments.

Bose SoundLink II Bluetooth Headphones, $229

Whether you own an iPhone 7 or not, it’s time to invest in a pair of Bluetooth headphones, and Bose’s around-ear SoundLink IIs are down to $229 on Amazon, an all-time low.

Reviewers say these sound fantastic, and that 15 hour battery is nothing to sneeze at. My favorite feature though is a toggle switch that lets you switch between two connected devices without re-pairing, which will save you a ton of hassle if you’re, say, transitioning from a phone during your commute to a laptop at work.

Anker PowerHouse, $330

Anker has continued its inexorable march towards producing anything that includes a battery with the gargantuan PowerHouse electric “generator,” and you can save $170 on yours for a limited time, the best price ever by $70.

I put “generator” in scare quotes because you can’t readily use the PowerHouse to generate electricity, unless you buy additional solar panels. Instead, it’s basically a gigantic lithium-ion battery that can power everything from mini-fridges to laptops to televisions to emergency medical equipment for hours on end.

There are a few similar products on the market, most notably Goal Zero’s Yeti 400, but those use heavy lead-acid batteries (the Yeti weighs 29 pounds), rather than lithium-ion like the 9.3 pound PowerHouse.

I could see using this thing as an alternative to a noisy gas generator for tailgating, or you could just keep it charged and at the ready for power outages at home. It’s definitely an investment at its $500 list price, but for a limited time, it’s down to $330, its lowest price ever by a wide margin.

Sony MDRXB650BT/B On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $68

If you want to cut the cord, but can’t abide earbuds, Sony’s popular on-ear MDRXB650BTs are on sale for $68 right now, an all-time low, and a match for Black Friday. These include NFC pairing, a built-in microphone, and 30 hours of battery life, and you even get your choice of three different colors.

Roku Premiere+, $79

Roku’s Premiere+ is one of the only streaming boxes in town capable of playing HDR 4K video at 60 FPS, and at $79, it’s by far the cheapest. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever offered on this model, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t hesitate.

Anker SoundBuds Slim, $21

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version is down to a new all-time low price.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

Top Home Deals

Hoover SteamVac, $70

If you’ve never steam-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $70 (its best price ever), this discounted Hoover SteamVac is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean. Plus, its accessory hose is ideal for cleaning sofas and car seats as well. This being a Gold Box though, this price will get sucked up for good at the end of the day.

Silicone grill gloves, $6 with code SH8XEYBS

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $6, why not?

Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $14 with code SJMFQK08, an all-time low.

Select Dash Buttons, $2

If you’re curious about Amazon Dash buttons, today’s a great day to try them. For Mother’s Day, you can buy up to three Dash buttons of your choice for $2 each. And as always, the first time you use them to order an item from Amazon, you’ll automatically receive a $5 discount.

Anker Bolder LC40 LED Flashlight [2 PACK], $19

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and this 2-pack of LC40's down to $19, its best price.

These are the cheapest models in the flashlight line, but they’re IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which are cheap and easy to find.

AmazonBasics Ballpoint Pens - Pack of 100, $4

You always think you have enough pens lying around, until suddenly, you have none. A box of 100 pens for $4 is the perfect Add-on item, because no one ever needs that many pens but it’s always good to have extras. Like, a lot of extras.

Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60, $100

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the month-old Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 down to $99 today, or $20 less than usual.

The Plus60's predecessor, the IP-DUO60 (which had a few fewer options and temperature settings) was one of the most popular items we listed last year, so this is a great chance to get the upgraded version without paying any extra. .

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, Instant Pot is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Anova 800W Bluetooth Precision Cooker, $109

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and MassDrop here to help with a $109 deal on the Anova Bluetooth sous-vide circulator.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and kind of sterile, but the result is meat that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Haribo Happy Cherries, 5- Pound Bag, $9 with coupon

In college, I think half my diet ended up being Happy Cherries so that I could fulfill the minimum requirement on my meal plan. It was a win-win in my book. And now, I’m having a sugar-induced flashback because with this five pound bag of Happy Cherries is just $9 when you clip the coupon and choose Subscribe & Save. I can smell the sickly sweet scent from here.

Eufy HomeVac, $104 | Eufy HomeVac Duo, $90

Anker, purveyor of basically all of your favorite charging gear, also makes really popular cordless vacuum cleaners (under their Eufy sub-brand), and both models are on sale today for the best prices we’ve seen in quit some time.

Most of you will probably want to opt for the HomeVac Duo, which runs for up to an hour on a charge, and features a detachable hand vac for cleaning furniture, your car, and other hard-to-reach places. Today’s $90 deal is a solid $20 discount off what you’d normally pay.

If you place a premium on sheer vacuuming power, the newer HomeVac features stronger suction and a larger dust bin, though it lacks the Duo’s versatile 2-in-1 design. Still, $104 is $26 less than usual.

WeMo Mini Smart Plug, $30

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll almost always see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $30.

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Gonex 80L Duffle Bag, $17 with code SQVNSHSZ | 60L, $16 with code 935AOTQ5

A big-ass duffle bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get an 80L model for $17 today in the color of your choice, or a smaller 60L bag for $16. Just be sure to use the correct promo code at checkout.

Haribo Gummi Bears - 5 Pounds, $10

It’s been over a month since the last time we posted a deal on Haribo Gold Bears, so you’ve finished your last bag and you’re ready for a resupply, Amazon’s marked it back down to $10 with Subscribe & Save, or $11 with standard shipping.

Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Sperry is ready to cannonball into the summer with their Almost Summer Sale. Take 30% off a ton of styles (over 200 for both men and women) when you use the code SUITUP. There are a bunch of open-toed shoes, plus their classic boat shoes, and some cold-weather sale items, plus apparel and swimsuits.

Rosetta Stone Level 1-5 Packs + FREE 16GB Fire Tablet, $140

If learning a new language has been on your bucket list, then today’s Amazon Gold Box es muy fantástico. Today only, if you buy a Rosetta Stone level 1-5 pack from Amazon for $140 (in most cases, about $10 less than usual), you’ll get a 16GB Fire tablet for FREE. That tablet usually costs $60 on its own, and yes, it’s compatible with the Rosetta Stone app, so you can complete your lessons on the go.

Up to 40% Off Jewelry Gifts for Mom

The perfect Mother’s Day gift is just 2-days via Prime Shipping away. Amazon is running a huge sale on tons of jewelry, from earrings to necklaces and everything in between. It’s also a great price range, with pieces as low as $10. So it’s perfect for all the last minute gifters, no judgement.

Gonex 550 Paracord Survival Bracelet, $4 with code OSPXUX8F

Before you head out on your next long hike or camping trip, you might as well pick up this $4 survival “grenade.” Unwrap the nine feet of 550 pound paracord, and inside you’ll find tin foil, tinder, a flint rod, a knife, and even fishing equipment to help you live off the land.

Swimline Inflatable Giant Swan, $20

A giant inflatable pool swan might be the silliest deal we’ve ever posted, but hey, it’s a dollar cheaper than the other week, and still its best price. Just don’t end up like Johnny Football.

Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set, $20 with 20% off coupon

Burt’s Bees is on the top of my list for when it comes to natural skin care products. Clip this 20% off coupon from Amazon, and grab this gift set full of Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Beeswax Lip Balm, Res-Q Ointment, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Coconut Foot Cream. Give your mom the gift of soft skin.

Dorco Pace 4 Razor + 2 Cartridges, $2 with code AFDP45917

Dorco, the web’s leading provider of stupid-cheap shaving stuff, is offering a $2 deal on their popular Pace 4 razor today. Just add it to your cart, and use promo code AFDP45917 to get the handle and two cartridges shipped for just a couple bucks.

$6.25 Off Sonicare Brush Heads. Discount shown at checkout.

Our readers have purchased a ton of Sonicare toothbrushes over the years, so today, it’s time to stock up on replacement brush heads. Pretty much every style Sonicare makes is $6.25 off, with extra savings if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

Fitbit Mother’s Day Sale

If you’ve had your eyes on a Fitbit (may we recommend the new Alta HR?), or wanted to get one for Mom this month, the entire lineup is on sale right now on Amazon, with discounts ranging from $20 to $50.

Top Media Deals

$50 iTunes Gift Card, $42.50

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, $13

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them wasn’t exactly magical, but Harry Potter completionists will want to own it anyway, and it’s already down to $13 complete with a digital copy.

Top Gaming Deals

Humble tinyBuild Bundle

The latest Humble Bundle puts indie developer tinyBuild front and center, with a dozen games and DLC packs available for the next two weeks.

The highlights here include Punch Club Deluxe and The Final Station, but if you pony up $40, you’ll also get a preorder and alpha access to Hello Neighbor, a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house.

As always, the games are divided among a few different price tiers, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Logitech G602 Gaming Mouse, $40

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, matching a deal we saw last month.

Velocifire Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard, $27 with code 9K56ZCTG | Full-Width, $37 with code 8IF59B8X

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, you can get a tenkeyless Velocifire model for $27, or a full-width keyboard for $10 more today.

The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Browns, which are easy to press and quieter than most other switches, making them popular for office use.

Fallout 4, $20

If you haven’t played Fallout 4 yet (I’m only judging a little bit), it’s down to just 20 caps on Amazon today, even if you haven’t found the barter bobblehead yet.

Ticket to Ride - Europe, $32

If you’ve played Ticket to Ride, the European version is more than just a new map. The addition of tunnels, ferries, and train stations add new layers of strategy that the American edition lacks, making it a worthy addition to your board game cabinet for $32.

