Inside, you’ll find portable hard drives, desktop externals (which require a power cord), NAS enclosures, bare disks, and more, all marked down to great low prices. I suspect most of you will gravitate towards the Seagate Backup Plus desktop drives, which come in at $72, $88, and $184 for 3TB, 4TB, and 8TB respectively. Just note that reviewers say the 8TB model’s built-in USB hub makes it incompatible with the PS4, but it should work with Xbox One.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

Mesh Wi-Fi routers are the new hotness, and the popular Luma system is on sale for an all-time low $180 for a pack of two routers from Home Depot, or $120 less than Amazon.

Rather than relying on a single base station to fill your entire home with Wi-Fi, Luma uses multiple access points to create a dense mesh of connectivity, making dead zones a thing of the past. Plus, they include some neat software for parents like automatic content filtering and daily time limits for specific devices. And if you move to a bigger place or find that two doesn’t cover your whole house, you can always add more later.

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bar systems are the simplest way to add surround sound to any home theater setup, and refurbs of the 38" model are on sale for $155, today only from Woot.



I’ve owned this system for about a year now, and absolutely love it. It takes about five minutes to set up, doesn’t require a receiver, and sounds plenty good for the price.

If you can’t wait to get your grubby little fingers on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you can get the top-of-the-line 512GB 13" model for $200 off today on Amazon (silver only, no space grey). It’s still an expensive machine any way you slice it, but this one of the best discounts we’ve seen so far.

Kmashi 20,00mAh QC 3.0 Battery Pack, $29 with code Z6Y36CXQ

$29 is a great price for a basic 20,000mAh USB battery pack. For one with Quick Charge 3.0 output and input though? It’s pretty much unprecedented. Just be sure to use promo code Z6Y36CXQ at checkout to save $8.

Preorder Samsung Galaxy S8

If you’ve picked your jaw up off the floor from the Samsung Galaxy S8 announcement and are ready to preorder, Verizon’s offering some shockingly good trade-in incentives if you have an old phone you’re willing to part with.