Today's Best Deals: Gummi Bears, Olive Oil, APC Surge Protector, and More

Today 10:03am

Top Tech Deals APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector, $25 after $5 coupon Featuring an eight foot power cord, 11 AC outlets, and two USB ports, this APC surge protector is exactly what you need behind your home theater or office desk. Its current $30 list price would be a match for an all-time low on its own, but the $5 clippable coupon on the page makes this deal even sweeter. Jackery Thunder 10050mAh, $21 with code JTHUNDER | Jackery Thunder 20,100mAh, $30 with code RTHUNDER Jackery’s Thunder battery packs include Quick Charge 3.0, and both the 10,050mAh and 20,100mAh varieties are marked down to some of their lowest prices today. Just pick your favorite size, and be sure to use the appropriate promo code at checkout. 2-pack 10' Lightning cables, $15 with code J5WSFAHZ Extra long charging cables let you juice up your phone while you lounge with it on the couch, and you can pick up two 10' Lightning cables for just $15 today with code J5WSFAHZ. Monoprice Full Size Red Switch Mechanical Keyboard, $28 You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model for $28 from Monoprice, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard. Advertisement Advertisement The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Reds, which are linear and easy to press, making them popular for both gaming and work. GoPro HERO4 Silver, $199 The GoPro HERO5 looks like all that and a bag of chips, but if $400 is more than you can stomach for an action cam, the HERO4 Silver is a fantastic alternative for $199 refurbished. While it can’t shoot 4K at 30fps, the Silver does include a built-in touchscreen like the new HERO5, and its 1080p footage remains stunning. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve ever seen on a non-refurb, so pick it up and then go put on a wing suit or something. Dell VESA-mountable 23" 1080p monitor, $90 There’s nothing particularly special about this 1080p, 23" Dell computer monitor, but if you want to build a multi-monitor setup in your office, $90 is a great price, and this model is VESA-mountable. Today’s deal is actually the first time it’s ever dipped below $110 on Amazon, so don’t miss out. NETGEAR AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender, $30 Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $30, why not give this one a try? That’s about $10 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s listed since Black Friday. Aukey 4-USB/2-AC outlet adapter, $16 with code OUTLETA6 $16 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry. Chromecast Ultra, $59 Even at its usual $69, Google’s Chromecast Ultra is the cheapest 4K and HDR-compatble streaming dongle on the market, and today, you can save an extra $10 by buying it from B&H, with no sales tax outside of New York and New Jersey. 2x Lightning Cables, $10 with code 2KPDID5J | Lightning Cable, $5 with code GOCSZ5KC There’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables, especially at $5 each.Note: For the $10 listing below, that’s the price for two cables. Just add two to your cart, and enter code 2KPDID5J. Panasonic Eneloop AA 8-Pack, $16 | AmazonBasics AA 8-Pack, $16 Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Even if you already have some, this is a great chance to add to your collection. If the Eneloops sell out, the equivalent AmazonBasics pack is down to the same price. We can’t independently confirm this, but many reviewers claim that these are actually rebranded Eneloops; the fact that they’re both made in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy seems like quite a coincidence. Top Home Deals Vremi Olive Oil Dispenser, $18 When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $18 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for the home cook in your life. 30% off entire online order with code COFFEELOVE Roses are red, coffee is not, I like my Starbucks both iced and hot. That was a terrible poem, but what’s not terrible today is that Starbucks is taking 30% off your entire purchase from their site with the code COFFEELOVE. Because coffee would never forget that today is Valentine’s day. Haribo Gummi Bears - 5 Pounds, $11 We’ve posted deals on this five pound bag of Haribo Gold Bears a few times in the past, but this is the first real price drop we’ve seen in 2017, if you’ve already depleted your stash. You’ll spend $11 if you order it through Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program (you can cancel after your first deliver, but why would you?), or $12 to get it sooner with Prime shipping. Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body. X-Chef 30 oz. tumbler, $9 | 12-pack stainless steel drinking straws, $10 <Whispers> There’s nothing magical about YETI products.Vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumblers are fantastic, don’t get me wrong. They really can keep ice frozen all day long, and they look really cool while doing it. But they’re all basically the exact same thing, so don’t overpay for a brand name. While you’re at it, go ahead and pick up a dozen stainless steel drinking straws for just $10. Sensi Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, $99 | Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable touchscreen thermostat, $79 These discounted smart thermostats don’t include color touchscreens or unique control mechanisms like those from Nest or Ecobee, but they both let you control them from an app, and the $99 model even works with Alexa. Advertisement Sponsored Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat and Wall Plate Bundle | $99 | Home DepotHoneywell Wi-Fi Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat | $79 | Home Depot 2-pack cable management sleeves, $7 with code 8OG3CJ4J | 4-pack, $ 11 with code 8OG3CJ4J The back of home theater cabinet doesn’t have to look like a rat king of tangled wires. These velcro sleeves can keep everything tidy, and they even come with adhesive to attach them to the side or bottom of your furniture. Get two 40" sleeves for $7, or four for $11 with code 8OG3CJ4J. Soylent, clip coupon for 35% off Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $17 sandwich. Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in multiple flavors (Coffiest is good!). Clip the coupon to save 35% off your first Subscribe and Save order (you can just cancel after the first delivery if you don’t want more). Discount Tire Direct President’s Day Sale If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side. Clearblue pregnancy pest 3-pack, $5 with Subscribe & Save It would seem that buying pregnancy tests in advance from Amazon is a lot cheaper, and probably a lot less stressful, than getting them from the store. $5 today gets you three Clearblue tests, which is less than half the usual price.Note that it’s listed as an Add-On item, but you can still get it shipped for free when you use Subscribe & Save. Oak Leaf Garment Steamer, $17 with code GS6V9AJ5 Steaming your clothes might not get them as crisp as ironing, but it does a decent enough job in a fraction of the time, and for $15, why not? It’s even small enough to pack away in your suitcase. Dr. Meter IR thermometer, $11 with code OVWAU3O9 IR thermometers are perfect for everything from cooking to finding air conditioning leaks in your house, but most importantly, they’re just a ton of fun to mess around with. For $11, there’s no reason not to own one. TechMatte CD Slot Smartphone Car Mount, $8 Vent-mounted magnets might be the most popular smartphone car holders, but if your CD slot is lying dormant, or if you just don’t want to block a vent, this is also a great option. 299 Piece First Aid Kit, $12 A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later. Eufy String Lights with Remote Control, $11 Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal. Top Lifestyle Deals Save 20-40% Off Galentine’s Day Jewelry Galentine’s Day, the friendship tradition created by a fictional character and forced into our cold, hard hearts, was yesterday. But if you’re pounding back some Snake Juice today, or just need an excuse to buy yourself something on a day created by Hallmark, Amazon’s your new best friend. Tons of jewelry, in a bunch of styles, is marked down to as low as $9. But it is a one-day deal, because not all that glitters is gold. Free shipping, today only Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new spring styles, they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day by going to an overcrowded store for new clothes. Instead, order stuff online and don’t pay for the convenience of not leaving your bed. $10 off orders of $100+ with code 10VALENTINE | $15 off orders of $150+ with code 15LOVE150 | t$25 orders of $125+ with code 25OFF125NOW Get anything you need to work out, or just look like you work out, from Finish Line. Not only are they taking 20% off select styles, use the code 10VALENTINE to take $10 off orders of $100+ or the code 25OFF125NOW to get $25 orders of $125. Fitbit Flex 2, $79 | Fitbit Alta, $99 | Fitbit Charge 2, $129 | Fitbit Blaze, $149 If you need a little extra help keeping up with your New Year’s fitness resolutions, the entire Fitbit wearable lineup is on sale on Amazon today. These prices aren’t as good as what we saw on Black Friday, but the deals range from $20-$50 off, and include the new (and excellent) Fitbit Charge 2 and Flex 2. Amazon calls it a Valentine’s Day promotion, and while these seem like problematic gifts for your significant other (unless they specifically asked for one), there’s nothing stopping you from buying one for yourself. Top Media Deals Amazon romance and suspense ebook sale How timely! Amazon’s running a one-day promotion on love and suspense-themed Kindle books, with nearly two dozen titles on sale for $3 or less. A few of the most popular options are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest. The greatest romance novel of them all isn’t included in this sale, but it’s to download! Buy two, get one free Studio Ghibli films Even if your personal Miyazaki collection is comprehensive, I bet you have some friends and family members who would appreciate his films. Target’s running a huge buy two, get one free sale on over 50 Studio Ghibli Blu-rays and DVDs right now, so you can celebrate the entire catalog. Ghost in the Shell, $7 You don’t need to wait for Scarlett Johannson’s whitewashed Ghost in the Shell film; the original anime is only $7 on Blu-ray today, an all-time low. Top Gaming Deals Attack on Titan, $30 - PS4 | Xbox One Attack on Titan is a high water mark for the titan-slaughtering genre, and you can get a copy on the console of your choice for $30 today, an all-time low. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild official collector’s edition guide, $24 What better way to celebrate a new Zelda game (not to mention a new Nintendo console!) than with a gorgeous, full-color hardcover game guide? The official collector’s edition guide for Breath of the Wild includes a map poster, a 16-page art section, and yes, even a guide for getting through the game.This debuted on Amazon a few days ago for $40, but preorders have currently fallen to $24. And if the price drops any lower after you order, you’ll automatically get the lowest historical price once it ships in March. 