TP-Link Multicolor Smart Bulb, $40 with code LB130

TP-Link has been quietly assembling an impressive coterie of smart home gadgets for awhile now, but their Philips Hue competitor might be their most impressive gadget yet.



While the TP-Link smart bulb lacks IFTTT support and Hue’s massive ecosystem of apps, you can still control it via the Kasa app, or with an Amazon Echo. And unlike Hue, you don’t need a hub to control them; they connect directly to your router.

Amazon today added the ability to control the bulbs’ color with your voice (rather than just its brightness level), and TP-Link’s celebrating the new functionality with a $10 discount. Just use promo code LB130 at checkout to get it for $40.

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs are your favorite portable chargers, and it’s not even close. And today, two of the most popular models are $4-$5 less than usual. These don’t include Quick Charge or USB-C like some newer models, but they’re compact workhorses that will reliably keep your devices powered on for days at a time.

Anker PowerTouch 5, $12 with code BEST2516 | Anker PowerTouch 10, $18 with code BEST2512

If your phone supports Qi wireless charging, it’s a great day to buy some new pads to scatter around your home and office, as Anker’s 5W and 10W PowerTouch pads are both on sale.



Other than the maximum charging speed and a few very minor design differences, these are functionally identical. The headlining feature is an LED light ring on the bottom (which you can turn off, thankfully) which pulses to indicate whether your device is charging. Just note that not all phones can accept 10W wireless charging, and that these don’t include power adapters, so you’ll need to plug them into a USB charging port somewhere.

TaoTronics Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $40 with code CMQUQAAU

TaoTronics makes a lot of popular Bluetooth earbuds, but their new wireless over-ears are also a great deal at $40. The best part is that if their 20 hour battery ever dies (unlikely), you can plug them in with an included 3.5mm cable, and enjoy them just like regular headphones.

If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Amazon is offering highly-rated ExceptionalSheets bamboo pads for $67-$90 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. ExceptionalSheets is the same company that makes the mattress pads for Marriott hotels, but a lot of reviewers are saying they like this model.

The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $78, $86, and $90 respectively, which is seriously cheap for a product like this. They promise to soften up old mattresses, and cool down hot ones, which sounds awesome for the impending heat of summer.

4-Pack 75W Equivalent LED Flood Light Bulbs, $12 with code 4OXYBR30

Deals on standard LED light bulbs are pretty commonplace these days, but flood light discounts aren’t nearly as common. Today though, you can get four 65W equivalents for just $12 with promo code 4OXYBR30. At that price, they’re obviously not dimmable, but $3 per bulb is pretty damn good.

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to one of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed.

X-Chef 30 oz. Tumbler, $8 with code 97HQ8ZJC

I know there have been a lot of deals on these YETI-style tumblers lately, but $8 for 30 oz. (with a lid!) is as cheap as we’ve seen.

Protip: Get these stainless steel straws to go with it. I use mine all the time, even in regular glasses.

Your favorite travel mug comes in a few different sizes, but 20 ounces is the sweet spot as far as I’m concerned, and you can pick one up from Amazon for $13 today.