With a sole 3W driver and only four hours of battery life, the nano’s not going to blow you away, but its aluminum construction looks fantastic, you can tie it to the outside of a bag, and it’ll get the job done for quick listening sessions on the go.

Etekcity Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter with SPDIF Support, $30 with code 65ML8Y3V

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but Etekcity’s new model raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. Just be sure to use promo code 65ML8Y3V at checkout to save a few bucks.

iClever USB 3.0 CD/DVD-RW Drive, $21 with code ICDVD008

Most laptops don’t have CD drives anymore, which is mostly fine, except for that one time that inevitably pops up every year or two where you really wish you had one. Now, you can for just $21, no extra power cable required.

3-Pack USB-C Adapters, $6 with code iXCC5990

It’s going to be a few years until all of our gadgets use USB-C exclusively, so in the meantime, you should probably pick up a few cable adapters. $6 today gets you a pair of microUSB to USB-C adapters, plus one USB 3.0 adapter.

Fremo Evo Battery Base for Echo Dot, $28 with code WHC978UX

A lot of you got new Echo Dots as gifts late last year, but if you’ve ever wanted to move it around the house, a new third party accessory gives it the battery pack it always needed.



The Fremo Evo attaches to the bottom of the Dot via an included magnetic plate, and can power it continuously for six hours away from a charger. And when you’re ready to plug it in, it uses the same power adapter that came with the Dot, meaning you can keep the Evo attached at all times, and take your Dot off the charger without ever losing power and forcing a reboot. Just use promo code WHC978UX at checkout to save $5.

Mpow Truly Wireless Earbuds, $33 with code BF9K9AVW

Truly wireless earbuds were rare and expensive like, a couple months ago. Now they’re practically falling off the boats from China, and you can get a set from Mpow for $33 with code BF9K9AVW.



These don’t have many reviews yet, but Mpow has been making Bluetooth earbuds for a long time, and unlike some other truly wireless models we’ve seen, these do include a charging stand with a built-in battery (though oddly, not a charging case).