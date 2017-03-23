A folding Bluetooth keyboard, Amazon’s new protein sample box, and Reebok clearance items lead off Thursday’s best deals.



iClever Folding Keyboard, $24 with code TMTFT97H

iClever’s new folding Bluetooth keyboard is the only mobile keyboard I’ve ever actually enjoyed using, and a great investment for anyone that needs to work on an airplane, or just wants to get some typing done at the coffee shop without lugging around a laptop.



It’s a bargain at its usual $30, but for a limited time, promo code TMTFT97H will knock that down to $24.

Mpow Buckler (Orange), $16 with code RBFNDG5X

We see our fair share of water-resistant Bluetooth speaker deals, but the Mpow Buckler has been one of our readers’ favorite models to date, probably thanks to its ingenious suction cup design that you can stick to your shower wall.

USB-C will be the only cable we ever have to use before too long, but until that day comes, you’ll need some adapters to ease the transition.

Bestek 200W International Travel Adapter, $25 with code SK2RMLYO

Just in case you want to flee the country any time soon, this international power adapter includes three AC outlets and four USB ports, plus US, UK, EU, and AU plug adapters. This was one of our readers’ five favorite international adapters, and today’s price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Mpow Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter, $17 with code CCHOF87R

Deals on Bluetooth receivers and Bluetooth transmitters pop up pretty frequently, but this $17 gadget from Mpow can do both. That means you can add Bluetooth streaming to your TV to listen to it with wireless headphones, or turn your old iHome speaker into a Bluetooth streaming target.

Apple Watch/iPhone Charging Stand, $23 with code 379QDQLF

Just like the Apple devices it’s designed to hold, this aluminum charging stand comes in silver, space grey, and rose gold, and you can get it for just $23 with promo code 379QDQLF. Just note that you’ll need to provide the Lightning cable and the Apple Watch charger.

Anker SoundBuds NB10, $32 with code FHSPSNJG

Anker’s SoundBuds are your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, and the most sport-centric model in the lineup is $8 off today.

The highlight feature here is the NB10's wraparound design; once these things are in your ears, they’re not going anywhere until you take them out. They’re also IPX5 water-resistant (an improvement from the original’s IPX4 rating), pack in 12mm drivers, and include Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, promo code FHSPSNJG will take $8 off your pair, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

2-Pack 4" PowerLine Lightning Cables, $10 with code ANCABLE4

Anker’s PowerLine Lightning cables have long been reader favorites, and now you can get two tiny 4" models for just $10 with promo code ANCABLE4. Obviously, these won’t be usable in as many situations as standard-length cables, but they won’t get tangled up in your bag.

Amazon’s Prime Store Card automatically nets you 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases, but from now until the end of the month, they’re bumping that to 10% for Canon cameras and lenses, including rarely discounted high-end gear like the 5D Mark IV.



Note that the Prime Store Card is NOT the same thing as the Amazon Rewards Visa. Both cards include 5% cash back, but the Visa is a full-on credit card, while the Prime Store Card can only be used on Amazon.com.

Amazon’s own attempt at a metal laptop stand is a little jankier looking than, say, the Rain Design mStand, but it’s far cheaper at $15 ($5 less than usual), and accomplishes the exact same thing.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to its lowest price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.

$60 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

Esky Solar Hand Crank Radio, $15 with code RZH3GBJQ

You never want to be in a situation where you need a solar and hand crank-powered weather radio with a flashlight and USB port for charging your phone, but when you can get one for $15, you probably should buy it just in case.

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



For a limited time TOPGREENER is taking all-time low prices off 15A and 20A receptacles with two USB ports built right in. You’ll notice that unlike some other receptacles we’ve posted in the past, these only include one AC outlet, rather than two, but the upside is that the USB ports are a little more powerful: 2.4A rather than just 2A.

Just be sure to note the promo codes below to get the deals Unlike most promo codes, in my testing, this one seemed to work on multiple receptacles, rather than just one, so stock up!

https://www.amazon.com/topgreener-tu11548a-w-ultra-high-speed-usb-charger-receptacle-interchangeable-module-15a/dp/B01BU9C174?kinja_price=15&kinja_promocode=2H7LEAFT

https://www.amazon.com/topgreener-tu12048a-ultra-high-speed-usb-charger-receptacle-interchangeable-module-20a/dp/B01BUA633Q?kinja_price=16&kinja_promocode=B62UE6DM

Remington Haircut Kit with Vacuum, $26 after $10 coupon

If you’re insane enough to cut your own hair, this Remington trimmer has all of the accessories you’d expect, plus one feature you might not: A built-in vacuum to suck up loose hairs. Its listed price of $36 would be good on its own, but while supplies last, Amazon’s also offering a $10 coupon on top (discount shown at checkout).

Mini Portable Garment Steamer, $14 with code V6D29QGQ

Steaming your clothes might not get them as crisp as ironing, but it does a decent enough job in a fraction of the time, and for $14, why not? This model from TaoTronics is even small enough to toss into a suitcase.

Suaoki 400A Jump Starter, $25 with code ITES3H7D

This Suaoki portable jump starter isn’t the most powerful model out there—at 400A, it’s only going to work on relatively small cars with 2.5L or smaller engines—but $25 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a product like this.



If that’s not enough juice for your car, the 800A Jackery Spark is also on sale today.

20% off select items. Promo code C20SPRING.

You wouldn’t know it from walking outside in New York today, but it’s officially spring, and eBay is taking the opportunity to offer 20% off from a variety of popular sellers with promo code C20SPRING.



You can find the full list of eligible storefronts here, but highlights include Worx, eBags, Samsonite, and Worldwide Stereo, just for starters. Just note that the maximum discount is $50, and it’ll only work on orders of $25 or more.

Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $10, the lowest price in months.



If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.

OxyLED OxyMas Dimmable String Lights, $8 with code 1OXYCL01

OxyLED makes a seemingly endless assortment of LED lighting products, and now you can get their dimmable, remote-controlled copper string lights for just $8.

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the top-selling DYMO LabelManager 160 is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low.



If you remember the old label makers that literally pressed the letters into a piece of tape, this is a bit more advanced than what you’re picturing. The Dymo LabelManager 160 can print in eight fonts at six sizes, along with clipart and special characters, and you can even preview the entire label on its LCD screen before you print.

We’ve seen this deal before, but it usually sells out quickly, so act fast.

No, this Honeywell thermostat doesn’t look like a futuristic work of art like a Nest or Ecobee. But that’s easy to forgive when you realize that it still includes Wi-Fi, meaning you can program it from your phone, order it around with your Echo, and even program it with IFTTT recipes for just $75.

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.



Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 12-piece set (which includes six containers and six lids, not 12 containers), so stock up.

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and these highly-rated sets of four (either all large, or two large and two medium) from AmazonBasics are only $11-$12 today, depending on the color. That’s about than half the usual price, and by far an all-time low. I have a set of these, and love them.

The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my own testing, it’s every bit as good (and far quieter) than my Roomba 770. If it’s been on your radar, today’s deal on Amazon is one of the best we’ve ever seen.



Despite its impressive performance, the RoboVac normally sells for over $100 less than the Roomba 650, and today on Amazon, you can get and extra $33 off its usual price. Vacuuming is the worst chore, so it’s worth every penny to pawn it off to a robot.

Maybe there’s a special birthday coming up, or you want a really good head start on Mother’s Day, or you just want to buy yourself something sparkly. Whatever’s happening, this Swarovski jewelry sale on Amazon probably has a piece of jewelry for it. Rings, pendants, bracelets, and earrings are all marked down, today only.

The Kryptonite Kryptolok Series 2 bike lock comes bearing a 4.2 star review average from over 2,000 Amazon customers, and a Sweethome recommendation for good measure, and you can grab one today from BuyDig for $26, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.

Optimum Nutrition and BSN Sample Box, $8 + $8 Credit

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box deal. This time around, $8 gets you 10 protein products from BSN and Optimum Nutrition, plus an $8 credit on your next protein purchase from Amazon. If you were going to buy any of these products anyway, then this is a no-brainer.

2-Pack Microfiber Towels, $10 with code 3Y3ANXC4

Microfiber towels are basically towel-shaped sponges, except they dry out much quicker. So before you head out to the beach or on your next camping trip, pick up a 2-pack (which includes a full-sized towel and hand towel) for just $10, including a carrying case.

Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 65% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again.

Extra 50% off Reebok Outlet items with code XY7-TWH-N6G

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks not that it’s finally getting to be nice out, Reebok is giving you 50% off their outlet items. Take half off when you use the code XY7-TWH-N6G, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need.

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by giving you a free bottom with any bikini top purchase.

Just put a top and bottom in your cart (you can mix and match with style and size), and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.

If you still haven’t given up on your new year’s fitness goals, first of all, congrats. Second of all, Amazon’s taking 25% off two different five pound tubs of EAS whey protein powder. Note that the discount won’t be shown until checkout, and that you can get additional savings with Subscribe & Save, but the coupon will also work with standard delivery.

Philips Sonicare Essence+, $30 after $10 coupon

Philips’ entry-level Sonicare Essence electric toothbrush has long been a reader favorite, and now Amazon’s running the best deal we’ve seen on the sequel, the Essence+.



The big improvement here is the brush head: Rather than the screw-on E-series heads (which have a tendency to collect sludge along the seam), the Essence+ uses standard Sonicare snap-on heads. The upshot is that you get a lot more choices: Philips sells seven different options for different budgets and brushing styles.

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off the brush’s standard $40 price tag. Just be sure to clip the coupon, and note that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get $10 off your next purchase with this discounted gift card (it’s branded as a Banana Republic gift card, but it’ll work at any Gap-brand store).

Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well, which is good, since Gap is taking 40% off their entire site right now with promo code SPRING. The gift card includes fast email delivery, so you’ll be able to take advantage of both deals today.

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $19 today on Amazon, about $6 less than usual.

The hottest new thing to emerge from thousands of Chinese manufacturers at the exact same time is...this weird spinning fidget thing? I’ve been seeing them everywhere, and might just buy my own for $3.

You don’t need to wait for a major holiday to get a great deal on a PS4 Slim. The standard Uncharted bundle is on sale for just $235 right now, or you could pay the full $300 price for the Call of Duty Infinite Warfare bundle, and get bonus copies of Resident Evil Biohazard and For Honor.

You can still get Mass Effect Andromeda for $48 with Amazon Prime or Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked, but for a limited time, Newegg’s eBay storefront is offering that price to all-comers on both PS4 and Xbox One.



The Deluxe Edition is also available for $61 on Amazon for everyone right now, though that’ll drop to $56 for Prime members at checkout.

