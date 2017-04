You’ve probably noticed that mules have taken over all of your favorite bars, and now you can serve them at home with a pair of 4.8 star-rated hammered copper mugs for $26. You’ll also get a bonus copper shot glass in the box.

Protip: Use Bundaberg ginger beer, if you can find it.

I’m not saying civil society is going to break down in the relatively near future, necessitating survival preparedness. But I’m not not saying it. This $26 emergency kit includes first aid supplies, hand warmers, a thermal blanket, purified water, and more, all packed into a portable pouch.

4-Pack OxyLED N01 Night Lights, $13 with code 4POXYN01

This 4-pack of night lights is a fine deal. A good deal, even! But mostly I just wanted to share the product photo above.

Withings Body, $69 after 30% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $69 (after you clip the 30% coupon on the page) is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

The Withings Body syncs stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code 3LW3KDWP

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.



Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 12-piece set (which includes six containers and six lids, not 12 containers), so stock up.

Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code J7VCW7IL

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

12-Pack Variety Pack, $11 after Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon | 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $11 after Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon

You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. We saw this deal briefly last weekend, but if you missed out (or already drank it all), here’s another chance.

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

Top Lifestyle Deals

It’s the perfect time of year for a camping trip, and Amazon’s celebrating with a sale on Coleman camping gear, including tents, sleeping bags, cooking gear (including the RoadTrip portable grill), and more. A few examples are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

If schlepping to the gym is too high a bar to clear most days, this adjustable fitness bench might motivate you to exercise more at home. $40's about $20 less than usual, but it’s only available for Prime members, so go flex those savings muscles.

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months. You should definitely hurry up, though, because styles are already selling out.

Free Two-Day Shipping with code CANDY11

Spring has officially sprung, so it’s as good a time as any to stock up on new workout clothes with PUMA’s free two-day shipping when you use the code CANDY11. With a massive sale section and new styles just added, it’s a no-brainer to pick up those new kicks you’ve been eyeing. But this is a one-day thing, so don’t dawdle.

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Previous, it was up to 50% off, but now, they’re going all the way up to 70% off on sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

Remington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit, $34 after $10 in-cart discount and $10 clippable coupon

Update: This is now down to $34! It’s priced at $54, but the $10 Remington discount still applies automatically in your cart, and a $10 clippable coupon on the page stacks.

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.



For $46 (after a $10 off $50 promotion Amazon’s running), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head. Just note that you won’t see the $10 discount until checkout.

Dorco Pace Power Shaving Kit, $12 with code KINJA410

Dorco’s insane razor discounts continue unabated this week with the Pace Power Shaving Kit, just $12 with code KINJA410. The Pace Power looks like a regular razor handle, but pop a AAA battery in there, and it can lightly vibrate to help lift hairs for an easier shave. That’d be a great deal on its own for this price, but you’ll also get five cartridges and a small bottle of shaving cream to get you started.

I never realized you could add extra features to a hand grip strengthener, but this one will count your squeezes, calculate your calories burned, and show you how long you’ve been exercising, all for $6.

Top Media Deals

The complete X-Files Collector’s Set is backed with 57 (!!!) discs comprising all 10 seasons (including the new special event series from 2016), plus over 25 hours of extra features. If you’re a die-hard fan, Amazon’s selling the set for $120, matching an all-time low price.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Blessed are the cheesemakers, but you don’t need much cheddar to buy Monty Pyton’s Life of Brian on Blu-ray.

At $8 per month for Prime members (it’s still $10 for non-members), Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot with a limited time $10 credit when you sign up for a new account.