A $150 10" tablet, Vega plant-based protein, and a huge Instant Pot pressure cooker lead off Monday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter.



Top Deals

Amazon Fire HD 10, $150 with code FIRE10

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than a refurbished Fire HD 10 for just $150 today (with code FIRE10), the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, and its 1280x800 screen is far from spectacular. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Refurbished Fire tablets carry the same 1-year warranty as brand new models, so I wouldn’t let that scare you off. Just be sure to use code FIRE10, and note that supplies are very limited.

Continuing a string of deals that can help with your new year’s resolutions, Amazon’s offering a Gold Box deal today on a variety of Vega’s excellent plant-based protein powder and bars.



A quick spot check shows prices running about 30-40% less than you’d pay at GNC, so this is a great chance to stock your cabinets on the cheap. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Amazon’s one-day eTextbook sale might sound like it’s only for students, but education never stops, and the sale is full of titles that anyone could learn a thing or two from.



In addition to legitimate medical textbooks and the like, you’ll find titles for just a few bucks that teach you Raspberry Pi programming, Lean Six Sigma, or even the origin stories of successful startups. It’s a lot to sort through, but the sidebar on the left side of the page can show you titles just in the areas your interested in. Now get to class.

DJI’s Mavic Pro is shockingly smart, totally portable...and nearly impossible to find. But B&H has it up for preorder today as part of a $1200 bundle, with limited quantities.



That’s $200 more than the MSRP of the drone by itself, but it includes a carrying bag, a car charger, extra propellors, and most importantly, two spare batteries. DJI charges $1300 for the same bundle, so this qualifies as the first deal we’ve seen on the drone that everyone seems to want. Plus, you’ll only pay sales tax in New York.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO80 down to an all-time low $129 today. We’ve seen cheaper Instant Pots in the past, but if you’re cooking for a large family, this 8 quart model is the biggest you can buy.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

4-Pack 1000 Lumen BR30 Flood Light Bulbs, $14 with code 2EUMND8E

Deals on standard A19 LED light bulbs are a dime a dozen these days, but we don’t see as many good discounts on LED BR30 flood light bulbs, so stock up and stop wasting energy with your recessed lighting fixtures.



Just note that these aren’t dimmable, which is par for the course at this price point.

The VAVA Voom 20 has everything you could want from a mid-sized Bluetooth speaker: Passive subwoofers, dual 8W drivers, USB power output, IPX5 splash resistance, NFC...shall I go on?

For a limited time, you can save $24 on the speaker with promo code OXCBRQMO, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Just don’t wake the neighbors.

Aukey Waterproof Phone Case, $4 with code AUKEY399

If you’re planning any tropical getaways this winter, this $4 dry bag will keep your phone safe from surf and sand alike, and even allow you to use it as an underwater camera, if you’re feeling daring. Plus, its built-in arm strap means it can double as a running band for the rest of the year.

Swiss Army Man is the best movie ever made about a farting corpse, and in fact, one of the best movies of 2016, including those not centered on farting corpses. Own it on Blu-ray and digital for $10.

$30 for three remastered Assassin’s Creed games is a much better use of your money than going to the Assassin’s Creed movie. That’s an all-time low, so I suggest going on a fetch quest to Amazon to buy it.

And if you missed out on the most recent full entry in the series, the excellent Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is also on sale for $10 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Get the most out of your internet with this powerline adapter starter kit. This model has the latest AV2 MIMO 2000 technology and Gigabit connectivity, an integrated passthrough socket, power save mode, and a built-in noise filter.



https://www.amazon.com/D-Link-Powerline-Gigabit-Passthrough-DHP-P701AV/dp/B00PVD4318/ref=gbps_tit_s-3_bb19_b105a78b?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_p=41fd713f-6bfe-4299-a021-d2b94872bb19&pf_rd_s=slot-3&pf_rd_t=701&pf_rd_i=gb_main&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_r=T5A1DE6YPEPGCFJ3XHYM&th=1

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code MOH5CBPI | 2-Pack, $30 with code QQTH72MC | 4-Pack, $57 with code HKF48AG8

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

Whether you want to stay fit and active while you’re working, or are in the market for a high-end treadmill for running at home, a pair of one-day LifeSpan deals are just what the doctor ordered.



First up, you can save $300 off the typical price for the LifeSpan TR1200-DT5 treadmill desk, which can reach blistering speeds of up to 4 MPH, and includes a built-in 1100 square inch workspace for your computer. Sitting is killing you, after all.

$999 LifeSpan TR1200-DT5 Treadmill Desk 487 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

If you’re in the market for a more traditional treadmill, the TR3000e is also marked down to $999, or about $500 less than usual. This one includes a fold-up design to save space, 15 levels of incline, and even some nice creature comforts like a USB charging port and built-in fan.

In both cases, these prices are only available today, so run over to Amazon to lock in your order.

If Pokemon Go taught us anything, it’s that you can slap some Nintendo IP onto an existing game, and turn it into a hit. Let’s see if it works for UNO.

The Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale has basically any kind of home fragrances, soap, and skin care you could need, at prices that are worth the ridiculous packaging. $11 3-wick candles, $3 foaming soaps, 50% off specialty skin care, and more. Plus, use the code F165207 and get $10 and order over $40.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, Amazon’s discounting a couple different models today.



For starters, the high-end HF3520 is down to $109. This model features five different wake-up sounds, an FM radio, the ability to set two different alarms, and a color-shifting light that accurately mimics a sunrise.

The entry-level HF3500 is also on sale for $58. This one doesn’t include a radio, and it only beeps—no natural wake-up sounds here—but the light works just as well as the other models, and that’s what matters most.

If your Eneloop AA collection isn’t quite as big as it could be, you can supplement it with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics high capacity AAs for $16 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

The last two months were a treacherous time for your waistline, and I’m not just talking about election night stress-eating and binge drinking. That’s where the Withings Body Cardio comes in.



Advertisement

Sponsored

The Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi Scale looks like any other bathroom scale at first glance, but it can automatically sync your vitals to your phone (including Apple’s HealthKit), track your indoor air quality (what?!), and even measure your heart rate.

The Cardio model almost never gets below $100, and $73 is easily an all-time low. It’s currently backordered (unsurprisingly), but you should still be able to order it, if you hurry.

If you’re in the market for a router that’s a million times better than the one the cable company doles out when you sign up for internet, this one may be your answer. The TP-Link AC1200 boasts dual band 1200Mbps WiFi for all your gaming and internetting needs for only $60.

All of a sudden, it’s 2017 and the Super Bowl is a few weeks away. If you don’t have cable, but are looking for a cheap and easy alternative to streaming the game, how about this $15 amplified antenna?



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. This one from Aukey is just $15, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

A good deal on a clothing iron probably isn’t the most exciting thing we’ve ever posted, but everyone should own one, and you could do a lot worse than this 4.4 star-rated Rowenta. It’s been cheaper on a few occasions, but $65 is still a solid discount from its usual $80.

You probably won’t need this smartphone-compatible lapel mic very often, but at $8, it might be a good tool to have handy for shooting videos or recording voice memos on your phone.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing her things, and a single Tile is back down to its best price ever of $25.

If you aren’t familiar, you just slide this thing into your wallet, keep it in your car, stick it in your luggage...anything you frequently misplace, and the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Today’s $25 deal on the Tile Slim is $5 less than usual, and a match for Black Friday if you missed out last month.

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Luxe Bidet Neo 120 that will work with just about any toilet for just $32. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day, and it’s particularly good for a model with a self-cleaning and retracting nozzle, let alone one with over 4,000 reviews. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

AUKEY USB Charger with USB C Port, $20 with code AUKUSBC5

Back down to its lowest price ever, this handy $20 wall charger from Aukey not only features four USB ports, but has an added USB-C port as well. You’ll be able to charge all your devices at once without fiddling with any special adapters. No one likes to fiddle. Plus, it supports everyone’s favorite Quick Charge capability.

Mpow Streambot Bluetooth Receiver, $12 with code HVDAKAQJ

With this $12 Mpow Streambot Bluetooth receiver, you can turn everything from your dusty old iHome to your legacy home theater system into a Bluetooth speaker. Just plug in the AUX jack, connect up to two devices, and start streaming.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Electronic Textbooks are on Sale Today | Amazon

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Wii U

Board Games

Toys