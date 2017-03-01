Anker’s 2-port travel charger, a popular air compressor, and an animated film collection lead off Wednesday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

Anker PowerPort 2, $7 with code NL2SYSY4

Anker’s PowerPorts are your favorite USB charging hubs, and they’re practically giving away the travel-friendly 2-port model today. Just use code NL2SYSY4 at checkout to get it for $7. It’s a bit larger than the Aukey power brick that we’ve posted in the past, but it’s capable of outputting 12W on both ports simultaneously, rather than splitting that power between them.

Need more ports? The PowerPort Speed 4 includes Quick Charge 3.0, and is also on sale for $24.

RAVPower FileHub, $28 with code DWZ73QET

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Advertisement

Advertisement

Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an microSD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap microSD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying an expensive iPad with more local storage.

Today on Amazon, you can knock $5 off the price of the FileHub with promo code DWZ73QET. We aren’t sure how many they have in stock, or how long the promo code will last, so I’d act fast if you’re interested.

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, listen up: This highly-rated Sony sound bar and wireless subwoofer for just $110 as a refurb, nearly $90 less than buying it new.



Sponsored

In addition to delivering rich audio from your TV, the sound bar includes Bluetooth so you can stream music from your phone on the fly, and even NFC for easy device pairing. Today’s deal also happens to be the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and nearly $90 less than its usual going rate, so don’t hesitate to pick this up if you’re in the market for a better aural experience from your home theater.

If your current phone case has seen better days, you can slip on a new one from Ringke for $4 today. There are too many options to list them all here, but you can find all of the links and promo codes on this post.



$7.50 off any $25 gift card with promo code Hello7

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day: $7.50 off a $25-$50 gift card to the store of your choice, including tons of restaurants, Best Buy, Home Depot, and yes, even Amazon.



Advertisement

Advertisement

To get the deal, download the Swych app to your smartphone, create a new account, pick your gift card, and use code Hello7 at checkout. Just note that you’ll have to pay via Amazon payments to get the deal.

You can buy this for yourself, but if you’re giving a card as a gift, the recipient can actually exchange the gift card for the same amount at any other store in the app, with no penalty, and without alerting you.

Google Home + FREE Chromecast or Chromecast Audio, $130

Google Home is the smart speaker that Google devotees have been clamoring for, and if you buy one from B&H today for its usual $130 (no tax outside of NY and NJ) today, you’ll also get a free Chromecast or Chromecast Audio.

USB-C is taking over the world (it might even be in the next iPhone...what?!), and you can ease the transition with a handful of inexpensive USB-A to USB-C cables, or some ultra-affordable plug adapters.

To celebrate GDC 2017, Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off select gaming peripherals, PC components, and even complete gaming laptops and desktops today with promo code GDC20.



Advertisement

Advertisement

You can find all of the deals here, but we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. The best stuff will likely sell out quickly, so get your trigger finger ready.

Update: Contrary to common sense, the products on the bottom of the promo page aren’t eligible for this promotion, including the graphics cards, laptops, and SSDs. Sorry for the confusion.

It’s a great day to upgrade your home network, as Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off a selection of TP-Link routers, switches, and more.



Promo code GDC20 will take 20% off at checkout of any of the items listed on this page. The highlight here is the ever-popular Archer C7 router for $75, but check out some other highlights below, and the full selection here.

Anker, purveyor of your favorite USB battery packs, charging hubs, charging cables, and more, is running another great batch of weekly deals. There are too many deals to list them all here, but head over to this post to see them all.

iClever BoostStrip, $16 with code IC3A4UPS

The ideal power supply for your nightstand or office desk is just $16 today. iClever’s BoostStrip includes four USB ports and three power outlets, meaning you can charge all of your mobile devices, run a computer and monitor, and even plug in a lamp, all on a single wall outlet.

Top Home Deals

Whether you’re filling tires or firing pneumatic tools, this 4.5 star-rated Porter-Cable electric pancake compressor has is a great addition to any garage, and you can pick it up for $99 in today’s Gold Box. That’s about $30-$50 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

It’s a new month, which means a new batch of Prime Pantry free shipping items.



Advertisement

Advertisement

You know the drill by now: Add five eligible items to your Prime Pantry box, and the $6 shipping charge will be automatically waived at checkout. Plus, if you already have a Pantry shipping credit in your account from selecting no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack, giving you an additional $6 discount.

The selection is wide enough that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding five items: Everything from peanuts to shampoo to condoms are included, with tons of categories in between.

2-Pack Oak Leaf 10' Copper String Light Strands, $5 with code BP526S4Y

String lights aren’t just for the holidays, and you can decorate two different spaces with a pair of 10' copper strands for just $5. These run off a single watch battery for 64+ hours each, and replacements are only about $1 each.

Mpow Solar Light, $9 with code MSRS6ER8 | 2-Pack, $17 with code WK8R8L6A | 4-Pack, $32 with code 596SHX7E

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $9 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but not willing to spend $40-$50 to try one out? This TP-Link alternative has a nearly identical feature set for half the price.



Just like a WeMo switch, TP-Link’s Smart Plug will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone, and set schedules to toggle them automatically. The only major feature it’s lacking is IFTTT support, but it will integrate with an Amazon Echo for voice control.

From age 18 up until about a year ago, I had bedding from Target that I swore by. Specifically their Jersey Sheets that literally feel like sleeping in a giant version of a perfectly-worn t-shirt. Right now, their giving you 30% off all their bedding, which includes everything from duvet inserts to pillow shams.

JetBlue, the second best US airline, has launched a two-day sale featuring fares as low as $39. Depending on your travel plans, this will either save you a ton of money or be totally useless. Good luck!

Hausbell T6-C, $7 with code QWX3BZMC

LED flashlights belong in every drawer and glove box, and this zoomable model from Hausbell can be yours for $7 today.

The Hausbell T6-C includes a luminous ring on the base that makes it easy to find in the dark, and a built-in magnet makes it easy to mount so you can keep your hands free.

Just note that you’ll need an 18650 battery or three AAAs to run this.

Eufy Lumos A3, $30 with code 6ANK96CA | Eufy Lumos A4, $20 with code KB4PAFSS

Anker makes our readers’ favorite LED desk lamps, and now you can save $20 on two different models (now branded under Anker’s Eufy brand).



Both lamps include four different lighting temperatures, which can help you be more productive, and five dimming levels. Confusingly, the A3 model is more expensive than the A4, the main difference being a built-in Anker PowerIQ USB charging port. We don’t know how long it will be until the lights go out on this deal, so note the promo codes below, and lock in your orders.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Andes Heavy Duty Canvas The Little Prince Tote Bag, $8 with code YUNU6MPP

I loved The Little Prince when I was a kid. It has everything you could want in a story and I think it still holds up today. What better way to show appreciation for your childhood than on a tote bag? This heavy duty canvas bag is kind of perfect for a reusable grocery bag (because The Little Prince would appreciate that) not only because of the material, but because it’s almost 5" deep.



Note: while there are other tote bags listed, the discount code only works for The Little Prince.

2-for-$28 bralettes | 28% off bras, swimwear, and apparel with the code BEADIT

Maybe you weren’t a fan of the plain, solid colored bras and underwear in yesterday’s Calvin Klein deal, which is fine. If Aerie is more your speed when it comes to your unmentionables, this 2-for-$28 sale on bralettes could add some color and lace into the equation.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus, they are giving you 28% off bras, swimwear, and apparel (and new styles from American Eagle) with the code BEADIT and they still have their $3 undie section. You could basically get an entire new wardrobe for what you’d spend on two things somewhere else.

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. They’re having their Surprise Sale, with up to 65% off select styles. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons. Now you have a real reason to throw out your old, gross ones.

50% off everything at The Childen’s Place

Just in time for Spring Cleaning, The Children’s Place is having a huge 50% off sale on basically everything on their site. Plus, their robust clearance section has tees for as low as $2. If you’ve been needing a way to convince your kid to throw out that shirt that has had a stain on it for 2 years, this may be the key.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re having what they’re calling a Spender Bender. Grab 15% off $250, 20% off $500, and 15% off $1000, no code necessary.

Gonex Camping Hammock + Tree Straps + Carabiners, $22 with code MVJQJDJA

The ice caps are melting and migrating birds are confused, but it’s warm enough to go lay in a hammock in February, so make the most of it. $22 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners and tree straps. All you need is a park.

Uniqlo HEATTECH for men and women, $4-10

If you aren’t yet a Uniqlo HEATTECH convert, picking up layers for both men and women for as low as $4 may do the trick. It’s the end of the season, with spring just coming over the horizon, and you probably will end up packing these away. But stocking up now and saving them for when the temperature drops again is probably the best deal you can get.

If you’ve been eyeing something from Adidas, either for yourself or for the fitness junkie in your life, now’s the time to get it.Use the code ROGERS20 and take 20% off your entire order, plus grab free shipping. Seems like spring cleaning just got a little bit harder.

20% off clearance items with code TAKE20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code TAKE20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

Top Media Deals

Update: Sold out

Kubo and the Two Strings is one of the most visually striking films ever made, but the studio Laika has been making beautiful animation for a long time now, and you can own all four of their feature films for $30 today.

Star Trek: Beyond was actually pretty good—well, at least better than Into Darkness—and it’s definitely worth a digital rental for $1. Once you order it, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 48 hours to finish once you’ve started.

$1 Star Trek Beyond 374 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Top Gaming Deals

Tales Of Berseria is one of Bandai Namco’s best Tales games in a long time, and Amazon’s marked the relatively new title down to $40, today only.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a decent PlayStation Plus deal, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), grab another year for $44 today, which is about as low as it’s gotten since the $10 price hike.

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, matching a deal we saw last month.

Need an extra controller for your new Xbox One? Amazon’s blowing them out for $39 today in white or black, matching Black Friday.



The Xbox One S gamepad improves on the original with a textured grip, double the range, and most importantly, Bluetooth, meaning you can connect it to your PC without an adapter.

There are a couple of video games coming out soon that you might have heard about, and you can hop aboard the hype train with a pair of hardcover art books, both marked down to an all-time low $20.

Update: Also available on Horizon Zero Dawn’s art book.

Apropos of nothing, it’s worth repeating Prime members can save 20% on preorder and new release (physical) video games. Discount shown at checkout.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Donner Bluetooth Page Turner Pedal for iPad Sheet Music | $54 | Amazon | Use code FK6SCBEJ

Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Wii U

3DS