Anker desk lamps, a hard drive for your PS4, and books for International Women’s Day lead off Wednesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

The PS4's new firmware update drops tomorrow, which means everyone will finally be able to start storing their games on external hard drives. If you still haven’t picked one up, Toshiba’s Canvio Connect II 2TB is currently down to its lowest price of the year.



The equivalent WD Elements drive is a few bucks cheaper, but it’s backordered by a few days.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite, $10 with code KINJA212

Anker’s new PowerDrive 2 Elite can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. Use promo code KINJA212 at checkout to save $6.



Aukey Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $14 with code AUKEYM29

Aukey’s portable Bluetooth speaker is the smallest I’ve ever seen with dual drivers (even if they are fairly small at 3W each), and you can slip it into your pocket for $14 today with code AUKEYM29.

TP-Link Archer C9 802.11ac Router, $94 with code 20TPLC9

If you’re still rocking an old 802.11n wireless router at home, you can upgrade to a popular TP-Link Archer C9 for $94 today (with code 20TPLC9), within a few bucks of an all-time low, and the best price of the year. Nearly 6,000 5-star reviews can’t be wrong!

Leaf-style HDTV antennas are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, but they’re still basically mud flaps hanging on your wall. Luckily, Mohu created the Curve, which is basically a Mohu Leaf that you stand up on your TV stand or a shelf. Unless you knew what you were looking at, you’d never realize it was a piece of home theater equipment.



And in case you missed it, the Leaf and smaller Leaf Metro are still on sale.

Klipsch’s ProMedia 2.1 speaker system is the only three-time winner in Kinja Co-Op history, and BuyDig’s taking $20 off the set’s usual price today, with no sales tax for most buyers. If you’re still using, say, your laptop’s built-in speakers, I can’t express how huge this upgrade will be.

These Mackie bookshelf speakers sell for $100 on Amazon, and are actually the top-selling options in the “Studio Audio Monitors” category, but BuyDig will sell you the pair for $70 today, plus free shipping.

Remember the little calculator you had in school that powered itself via a tiny solar panel? Logitech makes an entire wireless keyboard based on the same concept, and it’s on sale for $40 today.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

Top Home Deals

Anker Lumos E1, $46 with code J2I5MZ4H | Anker Lumos E2, $50 with code OXQ486R7

Anker’s Lumos desk lamps are our readers’ favorites, and two of the most high end models have rare discounts today.



The Lumos E1 is essentially the platonic ideal of the typical tabletop LED desk lamp. You get five different color temperatures (which can actually improve your productivity), six dimming levels, and even two USB charging ports to power your gadgets. Just use code J2I5MZ4H at checkout to save $9.

Anker Lumos E1, $46 with code J2I5MZ4H | Anker Lumos E2, $50 with code OXQ486R7

If that’s not quite what you’re looking for, the Lumos E2 is a completely different animal. Rather than sitting on top of your desk, it clamps to the back, and includes a rotating base, a double-hinged arm, and a swiveling head for maximum adjustability. Unfortunately, there are no USB ports here, but you do still get four different color temperatures. Promo code OXQ486R7 will knock off $15 at checkout, while supplies last.

BAXIA Waterproof Motion-Sensing Solar LED Light, $5 with code JEKL9Q9X

Update: This sold out yesterday, but it’s back in stock now!

You’ve seen these solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor lights from the likes of Mpow and Anker over the past few years, but I guarantee you’ve never seen one for $5. Use code JEKL9Q9X to get it for 50% off, while supplies last.

6-Pack TaoTronics LED Bulbs, $12 with code ZTF822WF

Still haven’t made the transition to LED? Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated TaoTronics soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code ZTF822WF. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.

Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware.

It’ll be barbecue season before you know it, and you can be prepared with this 280 sq. inch Char-Broil gas grill for $98, complete with free shipping. If you’re looking for bells and whistles, this isn’t the grill for you, but it’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed, and it’ll work just fine for the occasional cookout.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omlettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $16. The Dash Go is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.6 star review average from nearly 3,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale.

Go to your nearest home goods store, and you’ll find dozens of airtight containers to keep food and coffee fresh. But the Friis coffe vault takes things one step further with a valve and filter that lets your roast beans vent off CO2 without opening the lid, which keeps them fresher for longer.

You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 5-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $49 today. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage.

Cleaning isn’t fun. Buying cleaning products is even less so. But saving money while buying things is always fun, so we’ll call this deal neutral. Buy five household essentials from Amazon and save $5 automatically. All you need to do is add them to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot of the products listed also have coupons or Subscribe & Save associated with them, so be on the lookout for extra savings. Here’s a couple top sellers, but head to Amazon to see everything included in the discount.

4-Pack OxyLED Zoomable LED Mini Flashlights, $14 with code 4OXYMD02

Miniature LED flashlights are so cheap and ubiquitous now, there’s no excuse not to have one tucked away in every glove box and every room of your house. Get four zoomable lights from OxyLED for just $14 today.

Aukey Wireless Doorbell Kit, $8 with code AUKEYSTD

Just because your house or apartment doesn’t have a doorbell doesn’t mean you’ll have to rely on knocking like a caveman. This $8 kit has everything you need to install one, no wiring required. You even get to choose from 48 different chimes and four volume levels!

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $7, why not?

While you’re at it, pick up four silicone pot holders for $6.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Naipo Neck and Shoulder Massager, $38 with code 801Kinja

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but trust me when I say it’s the opposite. The weird arm things help you regular the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. Hell, it even comes with a car charger to use it during your commute. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

Right now, pick up a $50 Nike gift card from Newegg and automatically get a free $10 Nike gift card too. It’s $60 worth of Nike gear for $50, no strings attached. Who doesn’t want free money?

H&M just dropped a ridiculous amount of new things, both in apparel and home goods. And they’re giving you a tired discount to tempt you to pick the up. Grab 20% off orders of $50+ with code 2905, 25% off orders of $100+ with code 7521, 30% off orders of $150+ with code 0158, plus free shipping. It’s time to go to town at H&M, but just a heads up, this discount only works on regular-priced items.

50% off all NHL t-shirts, jerseys, and hats from Reebok with code NHL50

There are less than 20 games left in the regular season, so it’s time to start thinking about the playoffs (if your team is lucky enough to still be playing come April). Reebok is giving you 50% off NHL t-shirts, sweaters jerseys, and hats with the code NHL50. So support your team grinding it out at the end of the season, unless you’re an Avs fan. Sorry.

Top Media Deals

Amazon’s commemorating International Women’s Day with a huge sale on Kindle ebooks written by and about women. Every title here is priced at $5 or less, so there’s no reason not to stock your digital shelves.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Top Gaming Deals

UDI 818A Camera Drone, $80 with code JHULPUZR

It goes without saying that this drone isn’t as easy to fly as a GPS-stabilized DJI, and its camera can be charitably described as a throwback to the 2008 smartphone era. But even so, it looks like a ton of fun to fly, and it could be a good stepping stone into the hobby before you go out and spend hundreds on a “real” camera drone.

Catan is one of those games that everyone should have on their shelves, and Amazon’s marked it down to $28 today, an all-time low. Granted, that’s not a huge discount, as it’s been selling in the $30-$35 range for awhile, but you’ll get a ton of use out of this game no matter what you pay. Unfortunately, they won’t trade it to you for two bricks; I asked.

$28 Catan 5th Edition 11381 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Photography

UDI 818A HD+ RC Quadcopter Drone with HD Camera | $80 | Amazon | Use code JHULPUZR

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Switch

3DS

Board Games

Toys