An ultra-powerful garbage disposal, 4TB hard drive, and wireless headphones lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter.



Top Deals

Update: The WD is sold out, but this Wirecutter-recommended Seagate Backup Plus 4TB is available for the same price.

Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 is finally adding external hard drive support, you can get a WD My Passport 4TB drive for just $110 today for Prime members on Amazon, the best price they’ve ever listed.



It wasn’t that long ago that drives over 2TB required an extra power supply, but that’s not the case here; just plug it into a USB port, and it’s good to go.

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.6 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it slightly cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

If your kitchen or bathroom sink takes too long to get hot water from your existing water heater, there’s a surprisingly simple solution: Give it its own water heater! This 2.7 gallon Bosch heater installs directly under your sink, and plugs into a standard power outlet, giving you instant access to all the hot water you need.



Its current $158 price tag is an all-time low on its own, but an additional $10 clippable coupon on the product page makes this deal even sweeter. It might seem a little indulgent, but waiting 30 seconds for hot water multiple times per day really adds up.

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 sharpening tool includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer. If you still aren’t convinced, check out the reviews, where nearly 3,000 Amazon customers have given it a 4.6 star average.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off February with a pair of free shipping promotions.



If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category, so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you somehow don’t find five items that you want, you can also add some from this “Made For Super Bowl” promotion. You won’t get your items by Sunday, but there’s never a bad time to eat Stacy’s Pita Chips. It’s the same free shipping offer, but you could combine items from both pages to get the deal.

The best part? If you have a Prime Pantry shipping credit on your Amazon account for choosing no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack with this deal, saving you an extra $6.

Aukey Apple Watch Charging Stand with Suction Cup, $6 with code AUKEYLYU

There are probably thousands of Apple Watch charging stands out there, but basically every one I’ve seen shares the same problem: They slide all over your nightstand when you try to pull the watch off its magnetic charger.



Sponsored

Aukey seems to have solved that with an ingeniously simple suction cup on the bottom of its new stand. It’s a little thing, but you’ll appreciate it every night, and what’s $6 to someone who spent $270+ on an Apple Watch?

Note: This doesn’t include any actual charging hardware: Like most Apple Watch charging stands, it’s basically just housing for the included charger.

Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $18 with code SJMFQK08, matching an all-time low.

Tronsmart 42W 3-Port USB Charger with 6' Cable, $8 with code 3USBWALL

Update 2: Working now. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Advertisement

Advertisement

Update: Code doesn’t appear to be working. We’ll update this post if we figure it out.

Quick Charge gear used to carry a fairly significant price premium, but now, there’s no reason not to upgrade all of your USB chargers (assuming you have a compatible phone). Today on Amazon, $8 gets you a three-port wall charger (one of which is a QC 2.0 port), plus a 6' charging cable from Tronsmart, one of the most popular brands in this space.

If you somehow missed out on all of the Black Friday Xbox One price drops, you’re in luck, because the Battlefield 1 Xbox One S bundle is down to just $230 today, with no sales tax for most buyers. There aren’t any included extras to speak of here (other than a copy of Battlefield 1 and a month of EA Access), but this is one of the best pure cash discounts we’ve seen.

You could sit quietly in a chair, staring at a wall until the moment Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out, or you could pass the time by replaying the original Red Dead Revolver, available on PS4 for $10.

OxyLED D01 Doorbell Kit, $10 with code OXYD0199

We’ve posted our fair share of deals on wireless doorbells, motion sensor lights, emergency flashlights, and security alarms, but this is the only product we’ve seen that performs all of those functions on its own.

For those of us that would like to read something pleasant about Washington for a change, Upstairs at the White House seems like a great palate cleanser for $1 on Kindle.



Advertisement

Advertisement

J. B. West, chief usher of the White House, directed the operations and maintenance of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—and coordinated its daily life—at the request of the president and his family. He directed state functions; planned parties, weddings and funerals, gardens and playgrounds, and extensive renovations; and, with a large staff, supervised every activity in the presidential home. For twenty-eight years, first as assistant to the chief usher, then as chief usher, he witnessed national crises and triumphs, and interacted daily with six consecutive presidents and first ladies, as well as their parents, children and grandchildren, and houseguests—including friends, relatives, and heads of state. J. B. West, whom Jackie Kennedy called “one of the most extraordinary men I have ever met,” provides an absorbing, one-of-a-kind history of life among the first ladies. Alive with anecdotes ranging from Eleanor Roosevelt’s fascinating political strategies to Jackie Kennedy’s tragic loss and the personal struggles of Pat Nixon, Upstairs at the White House is a rich account of a slice of American history that usually remains behind closed doors.

It’s pretty clear by now that wired headphones are a thing of the past for all but the most serious audiophiles. Luckily, Bluetooth headphones are ubiquitous and affordable, and we’ve spotted three different deals today, including on a pair from Sony.



Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 30% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 30% off. Just go for it.

I get it; Valentine’s Day was invented by corporations to profit off of love and the whole thing is contrived and the restaurant crowds are terrible and how can we be talking about Valentine’s Day while the country is ripping apart at the seams? I know, I’m with you.



Advertisement

Advertisement

But that being said, you still probably have to buy chocolate, and Amazon will deliver several options to your door for 10% off (discount shown at checkout).

GTA V’s campaign is great, and its online mode is still incredibly active, so its no wonder that the game has been relatively immune from downward price pressure, even years after release. Today though, you can get a PS4 download code from Amazon for $30, matching the best deal we’ve seen.

If you preorder the Taken 3-movie collection for an all-time low $15 now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will scold you.

Look, I’ve got nothing against toaster ovens. I own a fancy one, and I use it all the time. But the fact is, even a cheap slot toaster produces better toast than the best oven, and one of the best you can buy just went on sale.



$40 gets you the Breville Lift & Look, which features motorized slots, a one-touch button to toast for a little bit longer, and a dedicated bagel mode that only toasts on the inside. This thing has sold pretty consistently for $80 since it launched, and $40 is the best deal Amazon’s ever offered.

When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40.



This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input. We see $40 deals on the black model from time to time, so this is a great opportunity if you’re smitten with silver.

This Contigo travel mug is very similar to the Autoseal West Loop, your overwhelming favorite mug on Kinja Co-Op, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $14 matches a Gold Box deal from last week, so if you missed out on that all-time low price, this is a great second chance.

Target wants to be your home goods destination with three pretty big home deals to choose from.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take 10% off $25 worth of Valentine’s day decorations and supplies. Good for stocking up on cards for your kids’ class and other cutesy things. Then, save 25% on select bedding, furniture, and decor, plus buy one, get one 50% off window treatments.

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this Lorell monitor riser for $148, an all-time low.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

I can tell you from experience that you’ll definitely want a good anti-fatigue mat for standing. This one has great reviews, but whatever you choose, make sure it’s at least 3/4" thick.

Chemical Guys makes some of the most popular car detailing products on the market, and Amazon’s currently taking 25% off several soaps, sealants, scents, and more. Just note that the prices listed on this page don’t include the discount, so you won’t see the deal until checkout.

This WenTop outlet switch can’t take orders from Alexa or integrate with IFTTT like Wi-Fi connected smart plugs, but it’s far cheaper at $11, and can be pre-scheduled to turn on and off up to eight times per day. That means you can wake up to a well-lit house, never worry about forgetting to turn off the lights at night, and even deter thieves while you’re away from home.

If you struggle with manual wine openers, or just need an easy gift idea for someone else, Oster’s top-selling electric wine opener is just $16 today, complete with a foil cutter.

If you’ve got the space under your bathroom sink, there’s no good reason not to buy six bottles of Suave men’s shampoo for $8. Note that it’s listed as an add-on item, but it’ll still ship free with any Subscribe & Save delivery.

$25 is a solid great price for any LED desk lamp, but it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen for a model that includes a USB charging port and adjustable color temperature, which can seriously boost your productivity.

When it comes to cleaning hard floors, you’ve basically got three options to choose from, if you don’t want to get down on your hands and knees:



Advertisement

Advertisement

A regular old mop, which can leave your floors wet for hours.

A Swiffer WetJet, or any similar product that uses chemical spray that can leave a residue, and disposable (i.e. expensive) cleaning pads.

A steam mop, which cleans using regular old water that dries within seconds.

Now, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions, but the choice seems rather obvious to me, especially when you can get a highly rated Hoover steam mop for just $45 today only on Amazon. That’s the best price ever listed, and $10 less than our previous mention.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $6 with code ZOERF9IO

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code ZOERF9IO). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Eneloops are far and away our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and the higher capacity Eneloop Pros are on sale today.



$28 gets you eight pre-charged AAs. That’s still a price premium over the standard Eneloops (an 8-pack without a charger is still on sale for $18), but it’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed, and worth it if you want your batteries to last longer per charge.

Netgear Nighthawk R6700, $100 after $20 coupon

If your home network has more holes than Swiss cheese, Netgear’s Nighthawk R6700 features beamforming, USB ports, and up to 1750 Mbps maximum throughput, meaning it’s more than enough router for most homes. You can save an additional $20 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $100.

Wet & Dry Amopé, $26 with coupon

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get $15 off the Wet & Dry Amopé. Unlike the original, this can also be used in the shower, so you can easily wash all your foot shavings down the drain. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads.

This inexpensive mandoline slicer can chop all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, cheeses, and fingers for just $15. Plus, its five interchangeable plates and three thickness settings mean it can adapt to many different ingredients and recipes. I have this and use it practically every time I cook.

While convenient for keeping drinks chilled, lugging a hardside cooler everywhere is less-than-ideal. How about picking up one of RTIC’s softsided coolers, in either 20 or 30L for their best prices ever? Save some money and save your back.

If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get 20% off this GAP Options card. Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

PC Parts



Mobile Devices

Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

The North Face Router Backpack | $60 | Proozy | Use code PZY60

Fitness

Etekcity 400 Pounds Stainless Steel Digital Body Weight Scale | $16 | Amazon | Use code YBZ72AP7

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

PC



PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition | $15 | Amazon

3DS



Toys

