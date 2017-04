You can choose from the standard TP-Link Smart Plug for $18, or the functionally identical Mini model for $25, with the discount shown in cart. Those are both the best prices we’ve ever seen, and fantastic deals for anyone looking to dip their toes into home automation. These work almost exactly the same as WeMo switches, with the exception of their lack of IFTTT support.

Before you comment that the prices are wrong, let me reiterate one more time that you won’t see the discount until you get to the checkout screen.

2-Pack Solar Spotlights, $9 with code VK7FNKCB

We see a lot of deals on solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor spotlights, but I don’t think we’ve ever seen a 2-pack for under $10. This isn’t a brand we post very often, but it seems basically identical to similar lights we’ve seen.

Sometimes, a normal water bottle just isn’t enough. This vacuum-insulated vessel from RTIC holds 64 ounces of your favorite fluid, be it water, coffee, or beer from your local tap house, and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for six.



I own RTIC can koozies and a tumbler, and their temperature regulation is nothing short of magical, so the bigger the better, as far as I’m concerned. $18 is within $1 of an all-time low price, so grab yours before this deal runs dry.

Mornings when you have to do your hair are always the ones you probably feel most annoyed at the time. But Amazon is marking down a pair of hair straightener brushes to under $30 (which is about 1/4 of what my hair brush and straightener cost together), to help smooth any time management creases you may have.

The $30 model has 6 heat settings (that reaches up to 395 degrees) and a streamlined brush head.

The $22 model has only 3 heat settings, which works best with people with fine hair.

$236 might seem like a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



These 4.7 star rated weights were on sale for an all-time low $229 over the weekend, but sold out relatively quickly. So if you missed out, this is still a great price.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

30% off select Mother’s Day bouquets with code MOM30

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, save 30% on select Mother’s Day blooms (without the vase), and forget about the whole ordering flowers last minutes thing. Use the code MOM30 at checkout to save.



FYI: The promo is only valid for new customers, and only works if you set your delivery date between 5/9 and 5/11 and if you don’t add a vase.