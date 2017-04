If you know you’ll need more, $17 is a decent price on the 8-pack as well.

$70 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for over $80 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for an all-time low $70 is a fantastic opportunity.

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, drop whatever you’re doing and check out this Sony Sound Base for an all-time low $118.



Just set your TV on top, plug it in, and you’ll instantly enjoy great-sounding 2.1 audio and Google Cast support. And if you want to get really fancy, you can even add wireless Sony speakers a la carte to build a receiver-free surround sound system.

These Mackie reference monitors almost always sell for $100 on Amazon, and even at that price are the top-sellers in the “Studio Audio Monitors” category. So if you can get them for $20 off, you should jump at the chance.

Refurb UE MEGABOOM, $130

Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and you can score a refurb for an all-time low $130 right now.

Anker SoundCore, $31 with code ANKMAY77 | Anker SoundBuds, $23 with code ANKER233 | Anker SoundBuds NB10, $30 with code ANKER260

Anker makes our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker and Bluetooth earbuds, and both are on sale today on Amazon.