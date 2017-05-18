A powerful Dyson vacuum, a larger OontZ Angle speaker, and Anker USB-C cables lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

USB-C will take over the world before long, but in the meantime, you’ll want some USB-C to USB-A cables to ease the transition. Get three reader-favorite Anker PowerLine cables for $14, no code required.

Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its larger brother is even less expensive than the original.



So what are the advantages of the Plus model’s larger size? Obviously, it’s louder and has larger drivers, but the biggest difference you’ll notice is the battery life: 30 hours vs. 12 on the original. That’s reason enough to upgrade, especially at an all-time low $24.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’ll be gone well before the battery would die.

If you want to keep your iPhone 7 or Galaxy S8 looking pristine, these $5 Anker cases should do the trick. Unfortunately, these cases aren’t available for the phones respective plus-sized variants, but these are solid discounts if you have the right handset.

For all of the links and promo codes, head over to this post.

If your phone supports Qi wireless charging, it’s a great day to buy some new pads to scatter around your home and office, as Anker’s 5W and 10W PowerTouch pads are both on sale for all-time low prices.



Other than the maximum charging speed and a few very minor design differences, these are functionally identical. The headlining feature is an LED light ring on the bottom (which you can turn off, thankfully) that pulses to indicate whether your device is charging. Just note that not all phones can accept 10W wireless charging, and that these don’t include power adapters, so you’ll need to plug them into a USB charging port somewhere.

These prices are $4-$5 below the best we’ve ever seen, and don’t require promo codes.

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking coming from a nearby desk. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, we’ve got deals on two different models for $38 or less today.

Functionally, the two are identical, but the more expensive model has a number pad, while the cheaper one is tenkeyless. Both include customizable RGB backlighting, and off-brand key switches that should mimic Cherry’s ultra-clicky MX Blues.

iClever Bluetooth Headphones, $10 with code FZ53WQPD

You’re reading Kinja Deals, which means you probably have at least one, and probably more sets of Bluetooth earbuds lying around. But even so, it’s never a bad idea to have a cheap set to keep in a gym bag or backpack in case you forget your favorites, and this $10 pair from iClever (with code FZ53WQPD) should do just the trick.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $10 (white) price points are all-time lows. Just be sure to use code CCT8XE05 at checkout to get the deal.

One of the newest members of Anker’s insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can get one for just $22 today.



Shep played around with the PowerCore Fusion when it first launched, and loved it, mostly for the fact that it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of his impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours.

Top Home Deals

Dyson dominates the list of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and the powerful Dyson Ball Allergy has a big refurb sale on Amazon, today only.



$233's still a lot to spend on a vacuum, but in addition to powerful suction and a maneuverable design, this particular model features a whole-system HEPA filtration system to keep dust and other allergens out of the air. And even though it’s a refurb, you still get a six month warranty directly from Dyson. Just remember that this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Koogeek Smart Plug, $24 with code KIERRPVG

We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $24 today, the best price we’ve seen.



Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code KIERRPVG, you’re not even paying a premium for it.

Remember when you almost finished that entire bag on Milano cookies in one sitting? Pepperidge Farm remembers. Amazon wants to supply your cookie addiction with this 20% off coupon for a bunch of different Pepperidge Farm cookies, though you know that tub of Milano cookies is the gem here. Just clip the coupon and watch the cookie (prices) crumble.



Just an FYI: This coupon is for Prime Members only.

I know this “tactical spork” is designed for camping, but if I owned one, I’d probably use it at home on a regular basis. The best part is undoubtedly the hidden knife that uses the spork handle as a sheath, but the $6 price tag is a close second. Just don’t try to bring it on an airplane.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a huge price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $40, easily besting all previous deals. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Update: Sugar-free now up to $29, which is still a solid deal.

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this cheapest-ever Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Soylent, clip coupon for 20% off

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $17 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in multiple flavors (Coffiest is good!). Clip the coupon to save 35% off your first Subscribe and Save order (you can just cancel after the first delivery if you don’t want more).

4-Pack OxyLED BR30 LED Bulbs, $10 with code 4OXYBR30

Inexpensive A19 LED light bulbs are pretty commonplace these days, but recessed BR30 bulb deals aren’t nearly as easy to find. Today, get four of them for $10 with promo code 4OXYBR30. Just note that at that price, they obviously aren’t dimmable.

10-Pack Wool Dryer Balls, $10 with code HHHGGG88

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but the per-ball price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $28 with code M77VXTDC

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $28 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

While suction cup-based smartphone car mounts have been largely supplanted by magnetic solutions, the iOttie One Touch 2 is a fantastic option for anyone who doesn’t want to block a vent or use a case with their phone. If that sounds like you, speed over to Amazon to get it for $13, an all-time low.

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save.

Top Lifestyle Deals

20% of your entire order with code FRIENDS

If you’ve never tried a Kiehl’s product, you are sincerely missing out on something really amazing. Everything I’ve ever tried from them has stayed in my skincare rotation and I always restock. Right now during their Friends & Family Sale, take 20% off your entire purchase with the code FRIENDS and you can restock (or try something out) for less.

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here and if you’re already freaking out over where the heck you packed all of your swimsuits, ModCloth can help out. For the next three days, they’re taking 30% off practically all swimwear. Just add your favorites to your cart to see the discount.

Perry Ellis is sailing into the nice weather by clearing out their clearance rack. Save an extra 50% on clearance items automatically. Just add your favorite styles to the cart and see the discount at checkout. Stock up on everything you could need for those summer nights and upcoming BBQ’s.

Remington All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit, $16 after 20% coupon

If you just want to travel with one grooming tool that can do it all, Remington’s battery-powered PG6025 set includes all of these tools for just $16.



Full-size Trimmer



Foil Shaver



Nose, Ear and Detail Trimmer



Hair Clipper Comb with 8 Length Settings



3 Beard and Stubble Combs



Just note that the 20% coupon on the page won’t be applied until checkout.

Converse Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Pick up some classic sneakers during Nordstrom Rack’s Converse sale. Chuck Taylors are marked down to as low as $25, but the sale has a ton of other styles included as well. Nordstrom Rack has split them up to men’s and women’s, but there are a ton a unisex styles, so I recommend doing some exploring.

You know that guy that always seems to have a knife ready to go when something needs to be cut open? You could be that guy for $20.

Top Media Deals

$10 credit with new Amazon Music Unlimited membership with code MOREMUSIC

At $8 per month for Prime members (it’s still $10 for non-members), Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot with a limited time $10 credit when you sign up for a new account with promo code MOREMUSIC.



You’ll still get your one month free trial when you start the service, but the first $10 you spend on the service will be automatically refunded thereafter. That means you’ll get at least two full months for free, plus a little more if you’re a Prime member. Just note that this promotion is only available to new subscribers who have never signed up for a trial before.

Top Gaming Deals

Mass Effect Andromeda isn’t perfect, but it’s huge and ambitious, and in my opinion at least, pretty damn fun. So if you were waiting on a discount to pick up your copy, Amazon’s marked it back down to $40 on PS4 and Xbox One today, the best price we’ve seen to date.

Nintendo Switch Case/Stand, $8 with code PXIXSKIO

The kickstand built into the Nintendo Switch can only hold it up at a steep angle, and will probably break off anyway. But this protective case doubles as a multi-angle stand, and it’s only $8, so you can still afford it after you empty your bank account on extra Joy-Con.

Aukey Mini Wi-Fi Drone, $20 with code AUDRONE1 | With Remote, $20 with code AUDRONE2

Before you go out and spend hundreds of dollars on a DJI Phantom, you can learn the basics of flying a quadcopter with this $20 toy drone from Aukey. Trust me, if you can fly this thing, you can fly a GPS-equipped, gyro-stabilized camera rig. And if not, well, it’s not like crashing it will be that big a deal.

Titanfall 2 came out at the worst possible time last year to gain a fan base, but it really is a great game, and the campaign alone is worth $20.

Sofer Fidget Spinner, $5 with code 5YHVUGI7

You can find fidget spinners for like $2 from random Chinese sellers on eBay, but if patience isn’t one of your virtues, here’s a $5 model from Amazon with Prime shipping. Just be sure to use promo code 5YHVUGI7 at checkout.

If your Xbox Live Gold membership is due to expire anytime soon, Amazon’s currently throwing in three bonus months when you buy a 12 month membership.



That works out to about $4/month, and while we sometimes see slightly better deals than that on 12 month cards, this is a solid discount, and gives you an extra three months before you have to deal with renewing it again.

Humble’s going back to its roots this week with its 18th Indie Bundle, and its first since last August. There’s no overriding theme here, and it’s not centered around a certain developer or type of game - it’s just great indie games that you can buy for whatever price you want.



Highlights include Windward and Steamworld Heist in the base tier, Kentucky Route Zero and Goat Simulator GOATY if you pay more than the average donation, and Owlboy if you pony up $13. Head over to Humble for the complete list, and remember that a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is out, which means if you’re lucky enough to own a Nintendo Switch, you probably have already bought an extra set of Joy-Con. Now, they’re easier to charge than ever, as Amazon’s taking $6 off the official Nintendo charging stand, the first discount we’ve ever seen.

