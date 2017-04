Until such a time that USB-C is truly ubiquitous, you’ll want to keep a collection of adapters handy to manage the transition. Today on Amazon, get two USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters, or three USB-C to microUSB adapters for just $7.

Lightning Cable, $5 with code DF2SOIGY | 2-Pack, $10 with code UA2DDV2N

You can never have enough Lightning cables, so grab an extra one for $5, or two for $10 today from Mpow. Just be sure to note the promo codes.



Note: For the two-pack, choose the second option below, and manually add two of them to your cart.

Lamicall Adjustable Device Stand, $8 with code UVUCS8E3

It’s aluminum, it’s adjustable, it holds any device, and it’s $8. What’s not to love about this desktop phone stand?

Top Home Deals

I’m not saying civil society is going to break down in the relatively near future, necessitating survival preparedness. But I’m not not saying it. This 326 piece first aid kit is OSHA and ANSI certified for 100 people, so it should (hopefully) last you and your family for quite some time, no matter the situation.



Inside, you’ll find bandages, alcohol wipes, medicines, gauze, splints, a cold pack, scissors, tape, and a lot more. Today only, get it for $26, or about $9 less than usual, because it’s better to be safe than sorry.

10% off all patio and garden pieces with code PATIOPARTY10

Backyards are the perfect communal meeting place once the weather is nice, but they’re easy to overlook in the functionality department. Make sure your yard looks like you were actually expecting guests with 10% off all patio and garden pieces from Jet.com. Use the code PATIOPARTY10 at checkout (max $50 discount).

This $195 Char-Broil electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. With precise temperature control and a large smoke box, you’ll have complete command over the finished product. Today’s price is an all-time low, which means you’ll have more money leftover to buy meat. Lots and lots of meat.

If you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for $107 today. The Bissell SpotClean has a squeaky-clean 4.4 star review average from nearly 3,000 customers, and includes a number of tools for floors, stairs, and furniture.



With a few short-lived exceptions, today’s price is as low as it ever gets, so buy one before you spill your next glass of red wine.

Refurb Dyson Ball Animal, $262

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $262 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.