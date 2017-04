OxyLED MD10 Flashlight, $12 with code 23ZAA83D

OxyLED’s MD10 is the Swiss Army Knife of flashlights, even more so than actual Swiss Army Knives with flashlights.



In addition to its 200 lumen Cree LED bulb. the MD10 includes both solar and USB recharging, IP65 water resistance, a magnet to stick it to your car, a seatbelt cutter, a window hammer, and even a freakin’ compass. That’s a lot of gear for $12.

Odds are, you’ve got a $20 Crock-Pot sitting in a cabinet, gathering dust. But with just a few added features, the humble slow cooker can be one of your favorite kitchen tools.



This programmable 6 qt. Crock-Pot is marked down to $40 after clipping the $10 coupon on the page. Unlike most entry level slow cookers, you can set this model to cook for a certain amount of time, after which it’ll switch to warm mode; perfect for preparing six hour recipes during nine hour workdays. It also includes a lockable lid for easy transport.

GIF Buy 2, Get 1 free Amazon Dash buttons for Prime Members

If you’re curious about Amazon Dash buttons, today’s a great day to try them. Right now, pick up any two Dash buttons of your choice, and get a third one free. Plus, you’ll still get a $5 Amazon credit the first time you use it, meaning they’re literally paying you to buy household essentials.

Just add three Dash buttons to your cart and you’ll see the discount applied automatically at checkout. Just an FYI: It is limited to Prime Members only and only one free button.

A generator probably isn’t high on the list of things you need to buy right this instant, but they tend to become very necessary at inconvenient and/or stressful times, so when you can get Amazon’s #1 seller for an all-time low $130, you should take advantage just for the peace of mind.

Suaoki Mini Air Compressor, $15 with code DD3J4MXK

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slightly larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

Philips Hue Lighstrip, $72 for Prime members. Discount shown at checkout.

The great thing about Philips Hue is that your fancy lighting profiles aren’t limited to standard bulbs; the Hue Lighstrip lets you to stick a rope of color-changing, Wi-Fi connected lights anywhere in your house.