Top Tech Deals

Netgear Nighthawk R6700, $90 after $20 coupon

If your home network has more holes than Swiss cheese, Netgear’s Nighthawk R6700 features beamforming, USB ports, and up to 1750 Mbps maximum throughput, meaning it’s more than enough router for most homes. You can save an additional $20 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $90.

Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker, $33 with code AUKEYSK9

If you demand a lot out of your Bluetooth speakers, this discounted Aukey SoundTank might be just what you’re looking for.



Very few Bluetooth speakers can run for 30 hours on a charge, nevermind ones that cost $33. This model is also splash-proof, and features dual 5W drivers, meaning it should be loud enough for most occasions indoors or out. Just be sure to use promo code AUKBTSP4 at checkout to save $5.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $10 (white) price points are all-time lows. Just be sure to use code CCT8XE05 at checkout to get the deal.

20% off $25 electronics order with code P20FINDYOURTECH

eBay just kicked off another of its wide-ranging discount codes, this time good for 20% off any $25+ order (maximum $50 discount) a variety of electronics, including home theater gear, smartphones, cameras, DJI drones, and more. Head over here to see the full list of eligible sellers, and be sure to use code P20FINDYOURTECH at checkout to get your discount.

One of the newest members of Anker’s insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can get one for just $22 today.



Shep played around with the PowerCore Fusion when it first launched, and loved it, mostly for the fact that it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of his impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours.

One can never have too much storage, and Seagate’s 2TB BarraCuda is a really great option, especially at its best price ever. Pick one up today for just $60 and add a whole bunch of extra space to your setup.

We post our fair share of deals on amplified HDTV antennas, but this one from Aukey has one key advantage that others lack: It’s almost entirely transparent. That means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb on your wall, and won’t block your view if you attach it to a window.



Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide first to see if this kind of antenna is likely to work where you live.

YOSH Waterproof Phone Dry Bag 2-Pack, $6 with code H3ME85SP

It’s almost summer, which means it’s about time to head to your nearest pool/lake/river/stream/resevoir/ocean, and you can keep your phone safe from the elements with this 2-pack of dry bags for just $6.

Aukey Surge Protector, $29 with code AUPOWERC

Holy moly, this surge protector has everything. You get eight AC outlets, five 2.4A USB ports, and even a Quick Charge 3.0 port. I can’t imagine a better combination to power your desk.

Top Home Deals

Dr. Meter MT-13 Multitool, $9 with code ZPMC47IR

This Dr. Meter multitool might not have the brand recognition of a Gerber, but it’s still 13 tools for $9 (with promo code ZPMC47IR). At that price, it’d make a great spare to toss into your tool box, glove box...any box, really.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Sets, $80-$155. Extra $20 off any $100 DEWALT order.

For a limited time, three different sizes of a popular DEWALT mechanics tool set are cheaper than ever, and if that weren’t enough, Amazon’s also taking $20 off any $100 DEWALT order, meaning you can reap extra savings on the 204 pieces set, or the others if you add a filler item or two to your cart.

Refurb Philips Hue Third Generation Starter Kit, $135 (shown at checkout)

We see lots of deals these days on the original Philips Hue starter kit, and a few on the second generation model (which added Apple HomeKit support) but this is one of the first opportunities we’ve seen to save on the third generation set, with bulbs that produce more vivid blues and greens.

This set is a refurb, but it’s a full $65 off the price of buying it new, which leaves you with more money to buy more bulbs. Just note that you won’t see the additional $15 discount until checkout.

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save.

This chimney starter quickly sold out when it was on sale last week, but it’s back for $13 and is a definite must for any and all grilling aficionados.

A chimney starter is the fastest way to get your charcoal hot enough to grill with, and Weber’s top-selling model has never been cheaper than it is today.

Enerlites Programmable Timer Switch, $17 with code HET01KJD

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $17.



This model has 18 settings to choose from, including a “vacation” mode, which will randomly turn lights on throughout the day.

Anker makes our readers’ favorite LED desk lamps, and now you can save $5-$10 on two different models (now branded under Anker’s Eufy brand).



The A4 model has four lighting modes and five dimming levels and makes a great addition to any desk for just $24. If you want to get a little more bang for you buck, the E1 has five lighting modes, six dimming levels, and includes two USB ports.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with all the Lucky Brand denim, tees, henleys and dresses you could need. Everything is marked down up to 50% off, so you can score jeans for a steal. No four leaf clover required. But like every Gold Box deal, this one only lasts for today.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair for all the upcoming weddings you probably have, Amazon has you covered. They’re marking down four styles of men’s dress shoes all under $100, so you can relax about what to wear with your suit.

Normally, Tumi luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Amazon’s sale on the Tumi Tahoe collection, you can get your own Tumi carry on, backpack, messenger bag, or weekender for up to 50% off. Like all Gold Boxes, though, these prices take off for a permanent vacation at the end of the day.

Converse Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Pick up some classic sneakers during Nordstrom Rack’s Converse sale. Chuck Taylors are marked down to as low as $25, but the sale has a ton of other styles included as well. Nordstrom Rack has split them up to men’s and women’s, but there are a ton a unisex styles, so I recommend doing some exploring.

H2ofloss Water Flosser, $32 with code B8QKGCOF

It might not have the brand recognition of Waterpik, but this H2ofloss water flosser still boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 1,400 Amazon customers, and you can get it for just $32 right now with promo code B8QKGCOF. That even comes with 12 tips (six different kinds) to get you started. Go make your dentist proud!

OXA 53L Lightweight Foldable Travel Duffel Bag With Shoes Bag, $14 with code Z8AVOYDL

A big-ass duffel bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $14 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code Z8AVOYDL at checkout.

You know that guy that always seems to have a knife ready to go when something needs to be cut open? You could be that guy for $20.

Top Media Deals

Top Gaming Deals

Are you still plugging your PS4 controllers into USB cables, like some sort of caveman? Give them the charging stand they deserve for just $15, within about $1 of an all-time low.

If you happen to be in need of a new game console controller, today’s your lucky day. The newest model of the DualShock 4 is down to $38 right now, while the older Xbox One controller (the one with the headphone jack, but not Bluetooth) is just $30.

The WowWee Mip is a self-balancing tabletop robot that kids can program using interactive code blocks from an iOS or Android device, allowing it to move around, ride up and down a ramp, balance stuff on its tray, and more. If you have any kid birthdays on the horizon, this would be a hit gift.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is out, which means if you’re lucky enough to own a Nintendo Switch, you probably have already bought an extra set of Joy-Con. Now, they’re easier to charge than ever, as Amazon’s taking $6 off the official Nintendo charging stand, the first discount we’ve ever seen.

AUKEY SoundTank Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hours Playtime | $33 | Amazon | Use code AUKBTSP4

