Top Tech Deals

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $30, why not give this one a try? That’s about $10 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s listed since Black Friday.

RAVPower Filehub, $28 with code 8EUI6MTF

Right now, you can save $5 on RAVPower’s Filehub, which is actually two travel-friendly devices in one: A 3,000mAh USB battery pack, and a media streamer that can let you access files on USB flash drives and SD cards wirelessly from your phone or tablet. That’s perfect for, say, watching movies on a plane when your tablet is low on space.

Aukey 4-USB/2-AC outlet adapter, $16 with code OUTLETA6

$16 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.

Eton Rugged Rukus solar-powered Bluetooth speaker/powr bank, $31 with code OUTLETA6

If you ever go camping for days at a time, this solar-powered Eton Bluetooth speaker ensures that you’ll never have to be without music. Its water-resistant design is great for the outdoors, and its built-in battery can run for 8 hours without any sunlight, or even charge your gadgets via a USB port.

Even at its usual $69, Google’s Chromecast Ultra is the cheapest 4K and HDR-compatble streaming dongle on the market, and today, you can save an extra $10 by buying it from B&H, with no sales tax outside of New York and New Jersey.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value than this $799 ASUS. This model’s packing a 15.6" display, Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M graphics, and even a whopping 512GB SSD. Plus, it looks like a normal laptop for a normal person, with none of the neon lights and weird aggressive angles that plague so much gaming gear.



2x Lightning Cables, $10 with code 2KPDID5J | Lightning Cable, $5 with code GOCSZ5KC

There’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables, especially at $5 each.



Note: For the $10 listing below, that’s the price for two cables. Just add two to your cart, and enter code 2KPDID5J.

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Even if you already have some, this is a great chance to add to your collection.



If the Eneloops sell out, the equivalent AmazonBasics pack is down to the same price. We can’t independently confirm this, but many reviewers claim that these are actually rebranded Eneloops; the fact that they’re both made in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy seems like quite a coincidence.

GIF Anker SoundBuds, $24 with code ANKERVDY

If you haven’t experienced the simple pleasures of wireless headphones, the reader-favorite Anker SoundBuds are on sale for $24 right now, or about $6 less than usual. I used these for months until I got a set of AirPods for Christmas, and they’re fantastic.

Top Home Deals

Amazon’s offering a pair of great DEWALT tool deals today to help you with your next home improvement project.



You can choose between a reciprocating or circular saw bundle for $260 in today’s Gold Box. Both sets include two batteries, a charger, and a carrying case, so you can put your new toys to work anywhere (after you’ve assumed the proper safety gear, of course).

The batteries alone usually cost about $300, so if you’re already bought into the DEWALT ecosystem, this is like saving $60, and getting a free saw out of the deal.

Refurb Dyson Ball, $200

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball are down to $200 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability.

Soylent, clip coupon for 35% off

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $17 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in multiple flavors (Coffiest is good!). Clip the coupon to save 35% off your first Subscribe and Save order (you can just cancel after the first delivery if you don’t want more).

Clearblue pregnancy pest 3-pack, $5 with Subscribe & Save

It would seem that buying pregnancy tests in advance from Amazon is a lot cheaper, and probably a lot less stressful, than getting them from the store. $5 today gets you three Clearblue tests, which is less than half the usual price.



Note that it’s listed as an Add-On item, but you can still get it shipped for free when you use Subscribe & Save.

80-pack chalkboard labels with two markers, $8 with code YHO48KEA

These pretentious-but-handy chalkboard labels have been a hit among our readers, and this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on them. $8 gets you 80 labels in multiple shapes, plus a pair of erasable liquid chalk markers to get you started. Typically, you’re on your own when it comes to the markers, so it’s great that this combo includes everything you need to kickstart your twee labeling hobby.

Dr. Meter IR thermometer, $11 with code OVWAU3O9

IR thermometers are perfect for everything from cooking to finding air conditioning leaks in your house, but most importantly, they’re just a ton of fun to mess around with. For $11, there’s no reason not to own one.

Vantrue N1, $53 with code VTEX7GDR | Vantrue X1, $80 with code KINVTXJA

Vantrue’s popular dash cams are back on sale, and this time around, you get to choose from two different models.



The ever-popular Vantrue N1 includes esessential features like 1080p recording, motion-detecting parking mode, and a G-sensor to save your data after a collision, and $53 is the best price we’ve ever seen.

For $27 more, you can upgrade to the Vantrue X1, which features a wider field of view (170 degrees vs. 153) and a larger LCD display.

Vent-mounted magnets might be the most popular smartphone car holders, but if your CD slot is lying dormant, or if you just don’t want to block a vent, this is also a great option.

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

Lansky BladeMedic, $8 for Prime members

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within an hour both previous times we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code OXYLDN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Let your feet breathe a little and escape from the boots you’ve been wearing for the past three months. Amazon is having a one-day sale on Skechers, which means you can pick up basically any style of sneaker or casual slip-on that you’d ever need, for both men and women. It’s a really good excuse to take your shoes off, if you ask me.

If you need a little extra help keeping up with your New Year’s fitness resolutions, the entire Fitbit wearable lineup is on sale on Amazon today.



These prices aren’t as good as what we saw on Black Friday, but the deals range from $20-$50 off, and include the new (and excellent) Fitbit Charge 2 and Flex 2. Amazon calls it a Valentine’s Day promotion, and while these seem like problematic gifts for your significant other (unless they specifically asked for one), there’s nothing stopping you from buying one for yourself.

Top Media Deals

You don’t need to wait for Scarlett Johannson’s whitewashed Ghost in the Shell film; the original anime is only $7 on Blu-ray today, an all-time low.

Top Gaming Deals

Whether you own a New 3DS or Wii U, have a preorder in for the Switch, or just want a new decoration for your desk, the 8-Bit Link amiibo is one of the best in Nintendo’s lineup. Amazon’s taking $3 off today, so you won’t need to slash any grass or throw any pottery to find the money to buy one.

Today’s a great day to restock your toy shelves, as Target’s offering a buy two, get one free deal on a ton of board games, puzzles, toys, and kids movies. You can even mix and match from different categories, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding three eligible items.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild [Switch], $48 for Prime members

If you’re one of the lucky few that managed to preorder a Nintendo Switch, and you’re a Prime member, you can have a copy of Breath of the Wild ready to go on day one for $48, rather than $60. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

