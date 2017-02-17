A DEWALT hammer drill/driver, a mouse that your wrist will love, and Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack sale lead off Friday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.3 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $16 today, or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

ZeroLemon ToughJuice, $50 with code 7BUYTGVU

I’ve probably seen more USB battery packs than 99.9% of people living on this Earth, but I’ve never seen one like the ZeroLemon ToughJuice before. You get 30,000mAh of juice, five (!) USB ports, including a Quick Charge 2.0 port and a USB-C port, and a ruggedized exterior.



It’s niche, but at $50 (with code 7BUYTGVU), it’s not all that expensive for a 30,000mAh power bank, let alone one with so many features.

Aukey has an identically sized battery pack for $40 (with code QCPOWER3), and with Quick Charge 3.0 instead of 2.0, but it doesn’t have quite as many ports.

TP-Link Archer C7, $79 with code 15TPLPC1

While mesh routers have broken through in 2016, the Wirecutter-recommended TP-Link Archer C7 though is one of the best “traditional” routers you can get, and it’ll only cost you $79 today with promo code 15TPLPC1. It was down to $70 around Black Friday, but this is the best deal we’ve seen since the holidays.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $36 with code VJALUXUJ

You don’t need to pay Apple $160 to enjoy truly wireless earbuds: These SoundPEATS look nearly identical to the AXGIO earbuds that I tried out a few months ago, but with updated Bluetooth tech (4.2 vs. 4.1) and a lower price tag. They’re not as sleek as some other truly wireless headphones on the market like AirPods or the Bragi Dash, but you can’t beat that price.

If AirPods don’t fit in your ear, or if you just think they look dumb, the long-awaited BeatsX include the same Apple W1 chip for seamless pairing and device switching, and you can already save $25 on a pair, in multiple colors.

These aren’t actually discounted, but Best Buy is currently taking $25 off any $100 order when you use Visa Checkout, bringing the brand new earbuds down to $125. Just note that the Visa Checkout button is in the Cart page, below the checkout button; if you go through the normal checkout process, you won’t see it.

Anker PowerPort 5, $18 with code KINJAAAA

There’s no such thing as too many USB charging ports, but Anker’s here to help with a big discount on its PowerPort 5 charging hub.



These are great for desks and nightstands, but I actually take advantage of the included 5' power cable to keep one behind my couch, so I can pull out a charging cable whenever I need it. This isn’t the most powerful charging hub Anker sells—none of the ports include Quick Charge—but with 40W of power shared between the five ports, it can charge several phones and tablets at a pretty speedy clip simultaneously.

Just be sure to use promo code KINJAAAA at checkout to save $6.

Anker’s SoundCore blew away the competition to take the title of your favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and today only, Amazon will sell you a red one for $32, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.



In addition to solid sound quality and impressive Bluetooth range, the standout feature here is the SoundCore’s 24 hour battery life. I’ve owned one for over a year now, and while I’ll occasionally remember to plug it in when I pass by a spare microUSB cord, it’s never once given me a low battery warning, and I use it a lot.

Most ~$200-$250 Chromebooks are hampered by small, low res screens, but not so with this model from HP. $211 gets you an expansive 14", 1080p IPS display that will look way too good for a computer this cheap.

Etekcity NFC Bluetooth Receiver, $16 with code 3BJE8X4J

If you have any old speaker systems lying around your house, you can bring them into this decade with Etekcity’s $16 Bluetooth receiver.



Much like the Chromecast Audio, this little dongle plugs into a speaker system via a 3.5mm cable, and lets you stream to it wirelessly from your phone. We’ve seen cheaper products that do similar things, but this one offers NFC for easy pairing to compatible phones, and a class-leading 10 hour battery as well.

Top Home Deals

Everyone needs a good drill, so if you find your current toolkit lacking, Amazon’s got a great deal for you today.



$150 gets you a highly rated DEWALT hammer drill/driver, a battery and charger, a carrying bag, and a hardside “suitcase” that can hold the drill, plus tons of screws, drill bits, and other accessories.

The drill by itself normally costs $199 (with fantastic reviews), and the suitcase is typically sold separately for $40, so this deal is basically a $50 discount, with a great free case. But just note that it’s only available today, or until sold out.

There are plenty of internet-connected security cameras on the market, but Canary is the only one that includes a 90db alarm, air quality sensors, and temperature sensors to monitor every aspect of your home. You can also set it to automatically record when it detects motion, and unlike many competitors, you get some cloud DVR space for free. $149 is a match for an all-time low.

The Kryptonite Kryptolok Series 2 bike lock comes bearing a 4.2 star review average from over 1,900 Amazon customers, and a Sweethome recommendation for good measure, and you can grab one today from BuyDig’s eBay storefront for $26, the best price we’ve ever seen by $3.

Etekcity Zap Outlet Switches, $21 with code VVA9G3A7

You can’t control these semi-smart power outlets with your phone, or automate them with IFTTT recipes like you can with Belkin’s WeMo line, but you can control them from across your house with a remote control, and they’re incredibly cheap today.

Naipo Seat Cushion, $13 with code LDN135OF

We’ve posted a lot of deals lately on these coccyx seat cushions, but $13 is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $18 today, from its usual $25.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are extremely rare, so it’s time to poop or get off the pot.

20% off select sellers, promo code C20PRESDAY

To celebrate President’s Day, eBay is offering 20% off select home goods from several popular sellers with promo code C20PRESDAY.



You can find the complete list of sellers here, but highlights include Worx, Dyson, eBags, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and even Callaway Golf. Many of these retailers use eBay to clear out extra inventory, or sell refurbs, so there are some great deals to be found here, if you’re willing to dig.

The discount is capped at $50, and you’ll need to purchase at least $25 worth of eligible items to get it. Just be sure to use promo code C20PRESDAY at checkout.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the larger 20 ounce model is on sale for $14 today. This thing can keep a drink hot for seven hours, or cold for up to 18, and its leak-proof lid is easy to open with the touch of a button, making it ideal for your morning commute.

Cymas Dog Car Seat Cover, $19 with code 3FEJRF2C

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly biological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. Personally, I put my dog in a collapsible fabric kennel in the backseat, but if you want your pooch to have a little more freedom, this backseat dog cover looks like a perfect solution.



The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery.

OxyLED Motion-Activate LED Under-Bed Strip Light, $10 with code OXYLS101

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, but OxyLED just launched its own version, and you can get it for $10 for a limited time.



These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toe, and you can even plug more light strips into the same motion sensor, giving you a ton a flexibility. Just be sure to use code OXYLS101 at checkout to get the deal.

OxyLED MD10 Flashlight, $15 with code OXYDMD10

OxyLED’s MD10 is the Swiss Army Knife of flashlights, even more so than actual Swiss Army Knives with flashlights.



In addition to its 200 lumen Cree LED bulb. the MD10 includes both solar and USB recharging, IP65 water resistance, a magnet to stick it to your car, a seatbelt cutter, a window hammer, and even a freakin’ compass. That’s a lot of gear for $15.

Update: Now down to $10!

We’ve posted deals on this five pound bag of Haribo Gold Bears a few times in the past, but this is the first real price drop we’ve seen in 2017, if you’ve already depleted your stash. You’ll spend $11 if you order it through Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program (you can cancel after your first deliver, but why would you?), or $12 to get it sooner with Prime shipping.



Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Top Lifestyle Deals

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. What a way to end the week, huh?

Up to 70% off select styles, plus free shipping with code 7779

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all its worth. Grabbing up to 70% off for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down, with basics starting at just $5. Plus, use the code 7779 at checkout for free shipping. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.



I swore by Proactiv when I was younger and still owe a lot to those little white bottles when it comes to caring about my skin. If you’ve ever wanted to try the stuff Julianne Hough and Adam Levine swear by, Amazon is marking down the 3-step treatment to just $45 (or cheaper if you use Subscribe & Save) when you clip the 20% off coupon.

Omron 7 Series Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, $41 after $10 coupon

If you’re trying to keep an eye on your blood pressure (can’t imagine why!), Amazon will sell you this Omron 7 Series electronic monitor today for $41 (after $10 coupon), the best price we’ve seen.



In addition to storing 120 readings on the device itself, this monitor can connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth, and sync all of your data to a free app (as well as Apple HealthKit), making it easy to track of your progress over time.

Not to stress you out, but we aren’t sure how long the $10 coupon will be available, so don’t delay.

No matter what size space you’re working with, you can arrange these puzzle piece foam workout tiles into any shape you want. $20 gets you a half dozen 24" x 24"x 1/2" tiles, which will cover 24 square feet of space. You could even break them up, and use a couple as a standing desk mat, and the rest for yoga.

Top Media Deals

Showtime’s Penny Dreadful never pulled in the ratings it deserved, but if you were one of the many people who missed out, you can get all three seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $40.

Even if your personal Miyazaki collection is comprehensive, I bet you have some friends and family members who would appreciate his films. Target’s running a huge buy two, get one free sale on over 50 Studio Ghibli Blu-rays and DVDs right now, so you can celebrate the entire catalog.

Top Gaming Deals

Final Fantasy XV was worth the wait, and if you missed out on the December holiday discounts, Amazon’s marked it back down to $40. Other than a one-day $35 Gold Box deal, that’s the best price we’ve seen.

Featuring six programmable buttons, on-the-fly DPI switching, and buttons tested to 20 million clicks, the Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime is about as good as it gets in a $25 gaming mouse.

If you happen to be in the market for a dart board for your garage, game room, or nuclear fallout shelter, this model from Viper is within $1 of an all-time low. That includes the board, three darts, and a chalkboard scoreboard.

It doesn’t come with any bundled extras (other than a copy of Minecraft), but $200 is the best cash price we’ve seen on an Xbox One S to date. I’m one of those dummies that paid $500 for a Day One Xbox One, so I’m gonna go sulk in the corner for a minute.

Mionix ALIOTH XXL Stitched Microfiber Gaming Mouse Pad, $10 after $15 coupon

A giant mouse pad, no matter how nice, probably isn’t worth $25. But when that $25 price tag comes with a $15 coupon, I can get onboard.

If you own a PS4, Uncharted 4 is basically a must-own title, and you can get it for an all-time low $29 today.

Keten 2-Pack 6' NES Classic Extension Cords, $9 with code EAPM87N9

Nintendo, ever intent on fumbling on the one yard line, made the otherwise-excellent NES Classic’s controller cables shorter than Trump’s fingers. Luckily, you can get a pair of 6' extension cables for just $9 today with promo code EAPM87N9. You can even chain them together if your couch is really far away from the TV.

If you enjoy board games, you definitely need to make room in your cabinet for Stratego. Amazon’s marked it down to $18 today, which is about as low as it gets.



Two armies clash who will be victorious? Stratego is the classic game of battlefield strategy that has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. For over 50 years, Stratego has thrilled strategy game fans by inspiring them to challenge an opponent and attempt to lead their army to victory. Two players command armies and devise plans to deploy troops, using strategic attacks and clever Deception to break through the opponent line and capture the flag! for ages 8 and up.

$18 Classic Strategy Board Game 163 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Refurbished Xbox One Elite Controller, $90 with Visa Checkout

Normally, upgrading your controller to an Xbox Elite controller will cost you around $150. Even when they’re on sale, they rarely get below $120. Right now though, pick up a refurbished one for just $90 when you use Visa Checkout. That’s a match for the best price we’ve seen, and it’s not likely to last long.

Note: The Visa Checkout option is available in your cart, below the yellow “Checkout” button. You won’t see it if you go through the regular checkout process.

