In addition to solid sound quality and impressive Bluetooth range, the standout feature here is the SoundCore’s 24 hour battery life. I’ve owned one for over a year now, and while I’ll occasionally remember to plug it in when I pass by a spare microUSB cord, it’s never once given me a low battery warning, and I use it a lot.

HooToo TripMate Titan, $38 with code A7EKH25E

If you travel with any regularity, the HooToo TripMate Titan may just be your new best friend, because it’s actually three devices in one.



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 10,400mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from a hard drive or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap thumb drive up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying an expensive iPad with more local storage.

Today on Amazon, you can knock about $9 off the price of the TripMate with promo code A7EKH25E. We aren’t sure how many they have in stock, or how long the promo code will last, so I’d act fast if you’re interested.

Cowin E-7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $39 with code AU2KA5OO

You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds; these 4 star-rated Cowin E-7s are just $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code AU2KA5OO.



They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that reviewers say works really well.

Top Home Deals

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, it really starts with the pillow. You’ve probably had yours way too long and it’s time to replace that sucker. Amazon’s Gold Box is (down alternative) filled with highly-rated Essence of Bamboo pillows with multiple fill options for less than $20 per pillow. Just don’t sleep on this deal, because it’s gone at the end of the day.

It might not have the panache of the Dremel brand, but this inexpensive WEN rotary tool is actually the top-selling item in its category on Amazon. That’s largely due to its low price tag, but it also has pretty solid reviews, and should be a great help for most home improvement projects for an all-time low $16.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, the top-of-the-line model has never been cheaper than it is today on Amazon.